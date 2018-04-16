Demand For Batteries Is Shrinking, Yet Prices Keep On Going and Going
... Up
schwit1 shares a report: Batteries on average cost 8.2% more than a year ago, while prices in the overall household-care segment rose only 1.8%, according to Nielsen. At a time when prices are stagnating on everything from toilet paper to diapers, such pricing power for a product that is increasingly obsolete has confounded shoppers [Editor's note: the link may be paywalled]. "As far as the prices go, you don't have a choice," said Samuel Hurly, a contractor from Mount Vernon, N.Y., as he scanned a Home Depot display of AAA batteries to power flashlights he uses on the job. Batteries ordered online take too long to arrive, Mr. Hurly said, and he finds cheaper, private-label options lose power too quickly.
Battery prices were more likely to fluctuate a few years ago, when Duracell was owned by consumer-products giant Procter & Gamble Co. and Energizer was part of Edgewell Personal Care Co. Those companies were more focused on their bigger, more profitable razor businesses -- Edgewell with Schick and P&G with Gillette. They would invest less in batteries, or slash prices to drive up volume, to compensate for weak sales in other units, said SunTrust analyst Bill Chappell. Energizer Holdings Inc. spun off from Edgewell in 2015, and Duracell broke apart from P&G a year later when it was acquired by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. schwit1 asks, "Both businesses have become more profit-focused since separating from their previous owners. Is the Energizer/Duracell duopoly ripe for disruption?"
And not environmentally friendly to have disposable batteries with plastics and electrolyte compounds tossed into landfills.
Time to ban disposable batteries and introduce LiON chemistry replacement cartridges for these old AA and AAA cells.
Please ask a Galaxy Note 7 user about LiON batteries.
The main Risk with swapping batteries, is the fact older devices may not be designed for them to run on. Not expecting them to heat up as much, putting them in a confined location where they cannot expand. And just different power usage and lasting power change, could effect the usefulness of products.
Yes new devices should reconsider the standard batteries. But older devices there wern't much choices other then NiMH which have less of a life.
The article is about traditional 1.5V alkalines. Large lithium batteries are as far as I can tell continuing their rapid price decline. I don't know what consumer disposable lithium battery price is doing, I've never owned one.
Nobody should be buying any batteries that aren't Eneloop rechargeables. They come charged, do not self discharge appreciably, and perform better than alkalines in most situations. Once you have a set you can keep using and recharging them for many years. I have decade old Eneloops that still work great.
Sanyo (later Panasonic) solved the rechargeable battery problem completely.
I've been using NIMH batteries for decades and have never had a problem with a device not working properly due to under-voltage.
Most modern electronics are designed with NIMHs in mind. Some devices actually work better because despite the lower voltage, NIMHs have lower internal resistance too.
1) Off-brand sucks
2) People are too lazy to think ahead and buy on-line.
Most goods are available cheaper/better on-line, but if you're going to wait until you absolutely need it you will be stuck with whatever local pricing and availability is.
We rarely ever buy regular batteries for anything. Maybe once in the last 10 years, a bundle of Kirkland AA's for a camping excursion where I gave out a bunch of cheap $3 mini-lanterns to all of the our friends and family.
Otherwise, we've switched all of our Flashlights over to rechargeable 14500, 18650, and 26650 cells. A few other LED lights around the house use rechargeable double or triple A's.
We're seeing the results of said disruption. Cheap, pretty decent batteries that charge the same way as my phone.
Portable speakers, portable phone chargers, emergency flashlights, all of these used to have single use batteries, now many have rechargeable built in.
I don't buy anything that's not rechargable. I have a few AA and AAA I keep charged, but basically, I want everything I have to be chargable.
Sure, my flashlight won't last as long, but so what, I can keep it charged and get plenty of time out of it
