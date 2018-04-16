Facebook Must Face Class-Action Lawsuit Over Facial Recognition, Says Judge (kfgo.com) 26
U.S. District Judge James Donato ruled on Monday that Facebook must face a class-action lawsuit alleging that the social network unlawfully used a facial recognition process on photos without user permission. Donato ruled that a class-action was the most efficient way to resolve the dispute over facial templates. KFGO reports: Facebook said it was reviewing the ruling. "We continue to believe the case has no merit and will defend ourselves vigorously," the company said in a statement. Lawyers for the plaintiffs could not immediately be reached for comment. Facebook users sued in 2015, alleging violations of an Illinois state law about the privacy of biometric information. The class will consist of Facebook users in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored facial recognition algorithms after June 7, 2011, Donato ruled. That is the date when Facebook launched "Tag Suggestions," a feature that suggests people to tag after a Facebook user uploads a photo. In the U.S. court system, certification of a class is typically a major hurdle that plaintiffs in proposed class actions need to overcome before reaching a possible settlement or trial.
Good (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I look forward to my free years' worth of Facebook Premium (tm) as compensation. (/s)
This ruling just means the case may proceed to trial. The plaintiffs now have a much higher hurdle in actually winning their case.
It is perfectly legal for me to look at a photo and recognize the people in the photo from my memory.
Why should it be illegal for the same thing to be done "on a computer"?
Re: (Score:2)
I look forward to thousands of dollars, as a non Facebook member if they used facial recognition on me in other peoples photos and recorded it in a database about me. I think somewhere between fifty thousand and one hundred thousand dollars should be appropriate in punitive damages (punitive being punishment, not actual damages, not a member, no financial transactions, no data record allowed). The class action to spread from one country to another like a bush fire, and Facebook all burned down. Some countri
Re: (Score:2)
I look forward to thousands of dollars, as a non Facebook member if they used facial recognition on me in other peoples photos and recorded it in a database about me.
If you didn't take the photos, then you have no copyright over them, and no say in what is done with them.
What law do you think Facebook is violating?
The plaintiffs are trying to use an Illinois state law on biometrics, but that is a real stretch, and even if they win, the ruling may only apply if the processing or storage is done in Illinois, which is unlikely.
Re: (Score:2)
At least in EU, it is very simple - you do not collect personally identifiable information about anyone without his/her permission.
Facebook didn't collect the information. The photographer did that.
In Japan, it is illegal to photograph someone without their permission, unless they are a public figure. In America, it generally is not. In Europe, the laws vary by country.
But either way, Facebook didn't take the photos. They just ran an algorithm on the pixels. Are algorithms illegal?
FB going sour on folks? (Score:2)
Am I alone? Facebook is starting to get attributes of a product, once desirable, that is now really beginning to go bad.
Some would read this as "getting rotten."
Does ANYONE think this lawsuit is a solution? (Score:2)
I'm certainly willing to stipulate that Facebook has many gigantic problems. I would even say that my images, including my face, are part of my personal information that is being horrendously abused by Facebook. However, it is obvious to me that the lawyers are more concerned with creating new problems than solving anything.
My suggestion for a solution approach would be a rather different: A non-adversarial business model for Facebook. Rather than pitting us against the advertisers, which guarantees the adv
Dear Facebook... (Score:1)
FB Great Idea (Score:1)