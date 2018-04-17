What It's Like To Live in America Without Broadband Internet (vice.com) 134
Motherboard has an interesting piece which serves as a reminder that even today in every single state, a portion of the population doesn't have access to broadband, and some have no access to the internet at all. From the piece: Wilfong (an anecdote used in the story) is one of the more than 24 million Americans, or about 8 percent of the country, who don't have access to high-speed internet, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) -- and that's a conservative estimate. Most of them live in rural and tribal areas, though the problem affects urban communities, too. In every single state, a portion of the population doesn't have access to broadband.
The reasons these communities have been left behind are as diverse as the areas themselves. Rural regions like Wilfong's hometown of Marlinton are not densely populated enough to get telecom companies to invest in building the infrastructure to serve them. Some areas can be labeled as "served" by telecoms even if many homes don't actually have internet access, as in Sharon Township, Michigan, just a short drive from the technology hub of Ann Arbor. Others are just really far away. These places are so geographically remote that laying cable is physically and financially prohibitive, so towns like Orleans, California, have started their own nonprofit internet services instead.
"A new breed of American Frontiersman. Rugged. Independent. BROADBANDLESS."
Couldn't be worse than Duck Dynasty.
The concept of mountain men makes some sense as you could learn about living off the land (haven't watched the show myself but I suspect the usual rather light on actual educational content...). In the next few year years when the only transportation is self driving ubers and everyone gets food via Amazon drones, broadbandless might very well be an extremely relevant show about how to survive when you have to use your own feet to get to a food supply.
The concept of mountain men makes some sense as you could learn about living off the land
Most of those shows are intriguing, but dubious. I've seen a few episodes where the characters are using tools and supplies that they have obviously purchased at a big box store. Blurred out orange buckets are usually a good indicator that they are frequenting Home Depot, etc.
I suspect a "Broadbandless" TV show would feature similar holes in the story line. Like rigging up a high gain wifi antenna using AmazonBasics parts.
You know, just contemplating it, but just let ONE bad ev
Yep, but if all the people who are no longer being fed by the grocery stores all follow the mountain men into their territory, they could be in trouble too. No matter what skills people have, I'm not sure the land can support our current population without electricity. The mountain men would probably be the ones to survive, if they can get away from all the other people that wont make it.
You have to be willing and able to survive in areas where others are neither willing nor able to do so.
You must also be mobile.
A very high percentage (I'm guessing ~85%) of today's American population will most assuredly die off within 2 months of "going back to basics."
You know, just contemplating it, but just let ONE bad event happen that knocks out the US power grid, for even a week or more and let's see how bad things get.
This reminds me of last year when there was a chance of a hurricane messing up our area real bad. My roommate was freaking out about water and food for if we lost power all week and if things got messed up. I just pulled out my backpacking gear and said: "Well I'm good for about 2 weeks."
Jill knew she had to get off the net, away from anything that looked like the net. The people who were after her had access to every bit and byte of information and were even now combing through it. She had only one chance to get away long enough to sort through the mess she had gotten herself into, but it would not be without it's risks...
She had to move quickly, she got to the ATM and pulled as much cash out as she could, though she knew it wouldn't get her far. She hopped a bus headed into the city cen
satellite broadband: when you're too distant for cables to reach
Satellite is spotty at best in my neighborhood, thankfully I have cable and DSL to choose from. The DSL offers 20mbps, cable offers 300mbps and is much more stable.
satellite broadband: when you're too distant for cables to reach
We have a couple employees in the middle of Louisiana whose only option is satellite. Due to the latency and dropped packets, they have problems accessing company files and email. As a result, they are under-utilized within the company and much less productive.
And not on the north side of a mountain.
I just looked at Sharon Township, but it shows up about 5 miles away from a point that should have fiber backhaul readily available; it should be an easy location for a wireless ISP to set up a tower and provide reasonable broadband.
Some areas lack access to any viable uplink, but places that a 200' tower can serve a 10-mile radius should be viable if they can have 40-50 households as long as there is a point with fiber somewhere near that radius.
Not like they're missing out on much anyway (Score:5, Insightful)
This is probably true. I, like many others here, work in IT. I would still say most of what I do on the internet is a total waste of time and mind numbing to boot. Oh hey look I'm posting on Slashdot right now
;)
Hey, all my books are on my phone. What do you expect me to do without broadband, walk to a bookstore?!
He means they're 'in the cloud', LOL
..oh, you're one of those people, aren't you? Be sure to enjoy paying your 'rental fee' all over again when your 'cloud' service goes belly-up on you with no notice.
;-)
Nope, all my books are on my phone, once purchased and downloaded anyway. I suppose I can wait for a day for the book to download when I buy a new one, I'm just not that patient.
The newest version has a built in reader that caches the downloaded books to the browser, so it works offline.
Until a software update breaks them, or Apple or Amazon chooses to forcibly delete them from your own phone, as they have already done in the past, or you lose access to your account for any reason, etc.
The books aren't yours if they depend on anything you can't give yourself or the purchase agreement is for access or license.
Or if I have a house fire, but then any of my paper books will be irretrievable too. Paper books don't come with their own built in light or fit 100 in my pocket. Sure there are trade offs and my trade off with a full time job and doing PHD research is I almost never have time to read in places where I have a book handy. My phone is always handy as it fits in my pocket, so reading on my phone gets the nod.
I like my paper books. You can't fill bookshelves with e-books. Books are wealth so far as I'm concerned.
More helpful advice from the community.
This was a tired waste of time in 1989.
Damn straight. The Founding Fathers built America without the Internet. Sure, the used slaves to do it, but they didn't have the Internet.
By total numbers, Irish slaves far outnumbered African slaves. Irish slaves were cheaper, African slaves were much more valuable.
Also, the very first legal owner of a slave in the US, and who fought through King Henry's Colonial Courts (America didn't make it's own laws when slavery was established legally) to establish slavery as officially & legally recognized as legitimate, was a black man named Anthony Johnson.
Slavery in America was established nearly a century before the Founding Fathers were even
True, he never bought nor sold slaves. He did often mortgage them.
In the Commonwealth of Virginia in Jefferson's time, it was perfectly legal to manumit your slaves. Problem was, those former slaves would have to immediately leave the Commonwealth of Virginia. He did manumit a small number of them, but not many.
The "Irish slave" claim is really a myth. There were many Irish indentured servants but indentured servitude is not the same as slavery. Being an indentured servant often was not a good life, but there were very critical differences between being an indentured servant and a slave.
For example:
(What good is a 'Preview' button when it doesn't display the comment as it will be seen by others? Sorry about the unsuccessful attempt to format a list.)
Are you F'ing kidding me? (Score:3)
My bro has a similar story but with his guitar. His teacher taught him bad technique. With the Internet he'd have known this and learned the right technique. He'd ha
You have to admit the Internet is largely shit anymore. The big corps ruined it.
How about replacing the fuel pump on a 1998 Chevrolet pickup. Or maybe repair the transmission on a 1988 Ford Aerostar? Could be just the torque specs for the harmonic balancer on a Ford 4.6. Watching someone actually do every step of a complicated job you have never done before is invaluable. Some expensive and hard to replace parts are easily broken if you pull or twist them the wrong way.
Ordering replacement parts is now a dream. I am sixty five, I can not imagine life now without the Internet. Years ag
Imagine the horrors of analog porn (Score:2, Funny)
Rural Internet Sucks. (Score:2)
From the article:
2.31 Mbps is enough to watch all the netflix or youtube you want at 360p. It absolutely ought to be considered broadband and it has no significant limitations. Basically this is an article about what it's like to watch non-HD videos... sheesh.
Personally I spend most of my day online but I have no use for anything faster than my 6 Mbps service (could get faster but I se
The same for ambulance service and mail. Packages are delivered when ther
Know this full well (Score:5, Informative)
I operate the internet connections to two remote communities in Washington State. In the end, I have between 80 and 100 people connected via a 3.3Mbps/900kbps satellite link. Collectively, they push between 20 and 30 GiB a day through the link. The only thing that makes it usable is the extremely aggressive QoS I have on the link, ensuring everyone gets a fair kick at the can.
So why Satellite? In the case of these two communities, it's the only viable option. They are both in extremely rugged terrain, surrounded either by National Park or federal wilderness area. The nearest cellular tower is probably 50 miles and 2 or 3 valleys away, the nearest telephone pole about the same. It would be theoretically possible to lay a submarine fiber cable up the lake, but the lake is 1500' deep making a cable laying effort comperable to a short oceanic cable run. And there's no way the costs would be recouped from under 200 residents.
I once plotted out what it would take to link out via fixed wireless, and it would require two self-powered repeater sites, in areas that easily receive 400" of snow a winter. The added bonus is that one of these repeaters would have to be located on a ridge in the federal wilderness. Making this happen would literally require an act of congress to approve, and given how dysfunctional congress is... Plus the whole system would probably cost about $400k to build, again not something that's going to be recouped from the small number of users.
So, in the end, we pay our satellite fees. Those who want faster service arrange their own links via ViaSat or similar, and we continue on. If SpaceX ever gets StarLink off the ground, that could easily be a good option. However, I'd love to see how their flat Ku-Band antennas will work in areas that get significant snowfall, and have a limited view of the sky due to rugged terrain.
Sound like you're in Chelan - me too! I have relatives that live the other direction about 10 miles away from the lake. That entire valley has no access at all. Some are lucky enough to at least have an analog phone line, but it's very unreliable in that area. If the phone line goes down in winter it stays down until spring.
I may be putting up my own cellular repeater on their property - I found a spot that can receive Verizon about 3500' from their house - I just need to get power there.
I don't actually live in the area, but I'm the tech that operates the network that services Stehekin and Holden.
The funny part is that otherwise, Chelan County provides absolutely excellent service to most of the population. During the 2015 Wolverine fire, I was evacuated from Holden and spent a fair amount of time in the community. The PUD fiber, if you're in an area that can get it, is absolutely phenomenal. Unfortunately, we can't get it up at 25 mile creek (where Holden's downlake properties are located
Lead acid can still be slowly charged in the freezing of winter, lithium ion cannot. One repeater node will run less than $1.5k, not $400k.
I've built a couple of these before, in areas with less snow. Even on a shoestring budget, we still spent $20k on the power system alone, and it has to be supplemented by generator runs in the winter. Just powering 20W continuously requires a far larger battery bank than you'd think, especially if you want it to be able to run for at least a week with no generating capacity. When you're doing something that is safety critical, you don't dick around.
If you get caught installing unpermitted equipment on Feder
Wouldn't they like to have broadband too?
I bet a traditional co-op could make this happen for $100-$200 per user per month, what some people spend on cable.
As in most cases, this has little to do with lack of access, but the lack of willing pay for access. People who are willing to pay do have access. For example, in developing country people live high on mountains where access is difficult. Some of these people have their own cell phone repeaters.
It's the difference between throughput and transfer. Our link is a private link, initially setup for phone service. We can push as much data through it as we like. We're transferring a good 20 gigabytes a day. Viasat 2 is obviously much quicker, but once you go beyond 150Gigabytes in a month, you wind up going to the back of the queue.
One of the basic truths of satellite communications is that it costs roughly $3/kbps/mo to operate a network. Doesn't matter whether it's C-Band, Ku-Band, or Ka-Band (like Via
No cellular phone either w/Hotspot connections? (Score:2)
Cellular is getting a lot better.
Cellular still has overages (Score:3)
Enjoy paying $30 per PC for Internet data transfer quota overages at $10 per GB when your PCs all decide to automatically download a 3 GB semiannual operating system feature upgrade.
Amen brother. Did the same thing myself -- 15 acres of forest and only LTE was a viable option. DSL about to get "disconnected" -- it's always down.
But the privacy. OMG.
underserved new areas (Score:2)
What might get interesting is that for some newly constructed homes, there's one choice or zero choices of broadband too.
At least new homes aren't being built with copper phone service, so no dialup, and if a cable company doesn't pick up the slack, you'll find no broadband other than cellular available.
When I bought my home a few years back, all it started with was slow DSL/dial up. Comcast said they would be in about 12 months after the community was built. Luckily I was one of the last to be built. They actually got in early at around 8 months. They dug up the entire neighborhood and laid the lines. Prices were average for the first year and then shot up. Then AT&T came in around the 36 month mark, dug up the neighborhood a 3rd time, and installed fiber. And we are in a semi-major city; almos
They're hyping the problem (Score:2, Informative)
I've lived in one of these "underserved" rural areas for almost a decade, and have become something of an expert in non-traditional internet options. I've had fixed microwave (Rise Broadband), mobile cellular (Verizon Mifi, Sprint), fixed cellular (Verizon LTE installed), and currently have Viasat satellite. With the exception of Rise Broadband (which was horrible), all of the options worked reasonably well (stable, speeds consistently north of 10Mbps) and would be defined as broadband.
For this article to
Get off my lawn (Score:2)
Jeez! Only 20 years ago, I had to use an acoustic-coupler modem strapped to a payphone handset to get e-mail.
Corporations (Score:5, Insightful)
Cellular can cover a lot of these cases, and truly remote areas can use satellite. Not a great solution for watching Ne
This is why we have governments. The same thing happened with electricity.
The Invisible Hand (Score:2)
Meanwhile, here's what the good people at the FCC are up to:
https://boingboing.net/2018/04... [boingboing.net]
You Can Live Just Fine Without It (Score:2)
My mother in-law still only has dial up internet. At best she gets 56K speeds although I sometimes doubt it's better than 28K, but she seems to survive just fine. She can still use e-mail when she absolutely has to, but does everything else 'the old fashioned way'. No broadband, n
I'd be happy going back to dial up. Almost everything I do is text and if not, I'm in no hurry and can schedule larger downloads for overnight or whenever.
Let's remember (Score:2)
Internet =/= Broadband
Lacking broadband does not mean lacking internet access.
Not everyone wants/needs broadband internet access, many/most do, but to just blanket assume that everyone wants/needs broadband internet is just wrong.
If the state doesn't block it (Score:2)
I live in Missouri where AT&T, Comacast,... have (made campaign contributions | paid off | bribed) the state legislature so communities aren't able to create their own internet.
https://motherboard.vice.com/e... [vice.com]
Priorities (Score:2)
I work in one of the affected urban areas (Score:2)
Verizon was thus lef
100 posts into this discussion (Score:2)
And we still haven't heard from the guy who claims that everyone in Seattle is on dialup. You're dropping the ball, dude!
The biggest problem is the FCC (Score:2)
They keep lowering the definition of "broadband" and keep excusing companies for not supplying what customers pay for.
Meanwhile, in civilized countries, they're getting 90 mbps - 500 gbps rates in remote country villages halfway up the sides of mountains or in remote hills. For a fraction of the price. Which goes to show it's not about the money, it's about the profit the companies want to sponge off you.
So what? (Score:2)
If somebody lives remote in the boonies, in a swamp (Shrek), or on a mountain, chances are they picked it precisely because it was away from civilization. They aren't complaining about lack of Internet any more than they complain about an hour drive to buy groceries. Unless they are farmers (for which there should be an exception, because I thank them daily for providing us food), we really shouldn't care.
If you are a farmer with acres of beans or a ranch raising cattle so I can eat steak, then yes, we sh
Same here as over there. (Score:2)
No longer an issue. I simply refuse to live anywhere it is not available.
Now if I had to do so I'll do what I did when deployed to the desert. I brought my kindle fire with me, downloaded everything I wanted to watch when I could find a hotspot that wasn't being overused, and simply gave up on all the rest. You tend to read ALOT of books, limit your surfing to buying things, and use IM or email a lot more instead of video or voice ca
Ol'Musky, Save US! (Score:1)
Hopefully Space X is successful in rolling out their Starlink satellite internet service over the next few years; that should make broadband available to everyone in the US; and can probably be expanded to other countries as well. Starlink's plan has a huge advantage over existing satellite internet in that they intend to put up thousands of satellites in LEO, so it won't have the latency or bandwidth issues existing GEO internet satellites have. I know they just launched their first test satellites like
Look up Internet (Score:2)
We just recently got my Father in Law off of the craptacular satellite internet connection he had for several years, and onto a decent broadband that finally got offered in his rural Alabama community. He went from about 128kbps to 100Mbps, which is faster than I get in metro Atlanta.
It appears;
"no access at all" = "no wired ISP service to home"
It appears there is no other way possible for any of the people living in those homes to EVER be able get on the internet.
Assuming that's sarcasm: Would you be more willing to drop "wired" or to drop "to home"?
From a purely technical perspective, sure, they can put outdoor antennas on their homes and set up a cellular router. The problem is, a significant percentage of the folks who are unserved by wired broadband are also poor. That's usually the real reason those areas are unserved. So the high cost per gigabyte of cellular connections makes that out of reach.