What It's Like To Live in America Without Broadband Internet
Motherboard has an interesting piece which serves as a reminder that even today in every single state, a portion of the population doesn't have access to broadband, and some have no access to the internet at all. From the piece: Wilfong (an anecdote used in the story) is one of the more than 24 million Americans, or about 8 percent of the country, who don't have access to high-speed internet, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) -- and that's a conservative estimate. Most of them live in rural and tribal areas, though the problem affects urban communities, too. In every single state, a portion of the population doesn't have access to broadband.
The reasons these communities have been left behind are as diverse as the areas themselves. Rural regions like Wilfong's hometown of Marlinton are not densely populated enough to get telecom companies to invest in building the infrastructure to serve them. Some areas can be labeled as "served" by telecoms even if many homes don't actually have internet access, as in Sharon Township, Michigan, just a short drive from the technology hub of Ann Arbor. Others are just really far away. These places are so geographically remote that laying cable is physically and financially prohibitive, so towns like Orleans, California, have started their own nonprofit internet services instead.
"A new breed of American Frontiersman. Rugged. Independent. BROADBANDLESS."
Couldn't be worse than Duck Dynasty.
The concept of mountain men makes some sense as you could learn about living off the land (haven't watched the show myself but I suspect the usual rather light on actual educational content...). In the next few year years when the only transportation is self driving ubers and everyone gets food via Amazon drones, broadbandless might very well be an extremely relevant show about how to survive when you have to use your own feet to get to a food supply.
We just recently got my Father in Law off of the craptacular satellite internet connection he had for several years, and onto a decent broadband that finally got offered in his rural Alabama community. He went from about 128kbps to 100Mbps, which is faster than I get in metro Atlanta.
That's what VSAT is for (Score:1)
satellite broadband: when you're too distant for cables to reach
Satellite is spotty at best in my neighborhood, thankfully I have cable and DSL to choose from. The DSL offers 20mbps, cable offers 300mbps and is much more stable.
Not like they're missing out on much anyway (Score:5, Insightful)
Hey, all my books are on my phone. What do you expect me to do without broadband, walk to a bookstore?!
He means they're 'in the cloud', LOL
..oh, you're one of those people, aren't you? Be sure to enjoy paying your 'rental fee' all over again when your 'cloud' service goes belly-up on you with no notice.
;-)
Imagine the horrors of analog porn (Score:2)
Rural Internet Sucks. (Score:2)
From the article:
Know this full well (Score:2)
I operate the internet connections to two remote communities in Washington State. In the end, I have between 80 and 100 people connected via a 3.3Mbps/900kbps satellite link. Collectively, they push between 20 and 30 GiB a day through the link. The only thing that makes it usable is the extremely aggressive QoS I have on the link, ensuring everyone gets a fair kick at the can.
No cellular phone either w/Hotspot connections? (Score:2)
Cellular is getting a lot better.