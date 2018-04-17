Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Communications United States

What It's Like To Live in America Without Broadband Internet (vice.com) 25

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Motherboard has an interesting piece which serves as a reminder that even today in every single state, a portion of the population doesn't have access to broadband, and some have no access to the internet at all. From the piece: Wilfong (an anecdote used in the story) is one of the more than 24 million Americans, or about 8 percent of the country, who don't have access to high-speed internet, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) -- and that's a conservative estimate. Most of them live in rural and tribal areas, though the problem affects urban communities, too. In every single state, a portion of the population doesn't have access to broadband.

The reasons these communities have been left behind are as diverse as the areas themselves. Rural regions like Wilfong's hometown of Marlinton are not densely populated enough to get telecom companies to invest in building the infrastructure to serve them. Some areas can be labeled as "served" by telecoms even if many homes don't actually have internet access, as in Sharon Township, Michigan, just a short drive from the technology hub of Ann Arbor. Others are just really far away. These places are so geographically remote that laying cable is physically and financially prohibitive, so towns like Orleans, California, have started their own nonprofit internet services instead.

What It's Like To Live in America Without Broadband Internet More | Reply

What It's Like To Live in America Without Broadband Internet

Comments Filter:

  • Soon to be a new show on "history" channel! (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Kenja ( 541830 ) on Tuesday April 17, 2018 @12:09PM (#56452507)
    Already got nonsense about mountain men and what not, so why not "broadbandless"!

    • "A new breed of American Frontiersman. Rugged. Independent. BROADBANDLESS."

      Couldn't be worse than Duck Dynasty.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kenja ( 541830 )
        For it to be as bad as duck dynasty it would have to be a bunch of Google employees pretending to not have internet access....

    • The concept of mountain men makes some sense as you could learn about living off the land (haven't watched the show myself but I suspect the usual rather light on actual educational content...). In the next few year years when the only transportation is self driving ubers and everyone gets food via Amazon drones, broadbandless might very well be an extremely relevant show about how to survive when you have to use your own feet to get to a food supply.

  • That's what VSAT is for (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    satellite broadband: when you're too distant for cables to reach

    • Satellite is spotty at best in my neighborhood, thankfully I have cable and DSL to choose from. The DSL offers 20mbps, cable offers 300mbps and is much more stable.

  • Not like they're missing out on much anyway (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Tuesday April 17, 2018 @12:15PM (#56452563) Journal
    At current the Internet is kind of a waste of time, they're probably better off without it, are getting more important things done, reading more books, etc.

    • Hey, all my books are on my phone. What do you expect me to do without broadband, walk to a bookstore?!

      • If they're 'on your phone' then why do you need Internet at all?

        He means they're 'in the cloud', LOL

        ..oh, you're one of those people, aren't you? Be sure to enjoy paying your 'rental fee' all over again when your 'cloud' service goes belly-up on you with no notice. ;-)

  • Without internet, all your porn is analog.

  • From the article:

    I sat down at one of the computer stations and opened an online speed test. Even there, speeds were far from broadband: 2.31 Mbps download, 0.79 upload. Enough to check your email or go on Facebook, but not much else.

    My lake home has what is advertised as 1200k/260k (yes, Kbps) DSL service. This 2.31mbit would be a 100% upgrade!

    When a lightning storm knocked out the DSLAM and a tech had to come out to the cabin, he informed me the entire lake (around 100 homes, about 25 of which with DSL) i

  • I operate the internet connections to two remote communities in Washington State. In the end, I have between 80 and 100 people connected via a 3.3Mbps/900kbps satellite link. Collectively, they push between 20 and 30 GiB a day through the link. The only thing that makes it usable is the extremely aggressive QoS I have on the link, ensuring everyone gets a fair kick at the can.

    So why Satellite? In the case of these two communities, it's the only viable option. They are both in extremely rugged terrain, surro

  • Cellular is getting a lot better.

Slashdot Top Deals

"A great many people think they are thinking when they are merely rearranging their prejudices." -- William James

Close