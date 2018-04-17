Employees Who Worked at YouTube Say Violent Threats From Volatile 'Creators' Have Been Going on For Years (businessinsider.com) 60
Anonymous readers share a report: YouTube managers had no way to predict Nasim Aghdam would go on a bloody rampage, but they had plenty of reasons to fear that someone like her might one day show up, say former employees. Aghdam was the 38-year-old, disgruntled YouTube video creator who arrived at the company's San Bruno, California, headquarters on April 3 and began blasting away with a 9mm handgun. She wounded three staffers before she killed herself. Police say leading up to the shooting Aghdam, who was from San Diego, believed YouTube sought to censor her and ruin her life.
This kind of violence is unprecedented in YouTube's 13-year-history, though Aghdam's anger and paranoia aren't unique among the millions of people who create and post videos to the site, according to five former YouTube employees. In exclusive interviews, they told Business Insider that going back to the service's earliest days, frustrated creators -- seething over one of YouTube's policy changes or the other -- have threatened staffers with violence. Typically the threats were delivered via email. At least once, a video creator confronted a YouTube employee face-to-face and promised he would "destroy" him.
This kind of violence is unprecedented in YouTube's 13-year-history, though Aghdam's anger and paranoia aren't unique among the millions of people who create and post videos to the site, according to five former YouTube employees. In exclusive interviews, they told Business Insider that going back to the service's earliest days, frustrated creators -- seething over one of YouTube's policy changes or the other -- have threatened staffers with violence. Typically the threats were delivered via email. At least once, a video creator confronted a YouTube employee face-to-face and promised he would "destroy" him.
narcissistic personality disorder (Score:4, Interesting)
Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a personality disorder with a long-term pattern of abnormal behavior characterized by exaggerated feelings of self-importance, an excessive need for admiration, and a lack of empathy. People affected by it often spend a lot of time thinking about achieving power or success, or about their appearance. They often take advantage of the people around them. The behavior typically begins by early adulthood, and occurs across a variety of social situations.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:3)
so... every politician, ever?
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Not all of them. Many politicians don't have an excessive need for admiration. They do what they must in order to get votes, but that's it.
Don't get me wrong here....I agree that all politicians are evil. And that is a matter of logical necessity. The job attracts evil people, and evil people have and advantage over good people when trying to get the job, and even if a good person does get the job the subsequent need to compromise with evil people in order to get anything done has an unavoidable corrupt
Re: (Score:2)
So... exactly the kind of person YouTube encourages to become a "creator" as opposed to the other rif-raf that just occasionally uploads a video?
Re: (Score:2)
There is a degree Narcissism involved if you are going to be a full time content creator. It is a lot of work to do this full time, so stroking ones ego is a form of compensation that helps makes it worth it. This is the same as with many other performers or public facing people. The difference it YouTube is a medium where you don't need to deal the more level headed people who may say "No" or you have gone to far. Or just flat out fire you and retcon in a replacement character. They lack any humility fac
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
Re: (Score:3)
Old lady on pension that invests in Youtube assaulted by irate content author. News at 11.
And? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. When your business involves interacting (even digitally) with millions of people, it would be inconceivable for you NOT to encounter some people who are nuts.
News at eleven (Score:3, Insightful)
Unstable people with real need for professional help sometimes end up harming themselves and other people when given easy access to guns.
Re: (Score:2)
Or easy access to knives, cars, rocks, baseball bats, etc, etc, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
While crazy people might kill people using various means, guns enables them to kill a lot more of them, more quickly, while making it much more difficult for law enforcement to respond.
A crazy person armed with knives can probably be taken down by several able bodied people that don't have any weapons other than ordinary objects. Chairs. Pillows / matresses. I'll leave it to your imagination.
Re: (Score:2)
A car can kill more people than a gun can. Faster too.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not wise to bring a gun to an SUV fight...
Re: (Score:2)
Congratulations for pointing out that you could kill somebody with something that grows on trees or is carved from a rock.
You could probably kill somebody with a printout of this comment.
To cause real mass carnage though, you'll either need to spend about a year learning, get a license (with background check) and purchase a really, really expensive machine first
...or you just buy a gun and bullets for $50 at Walmart (next-day shipping when ordering online!).
Re: (Score:2)
Except you can't order a gun online and have it shipped to you. Why tell such outright lies?
Re:News at eleven (Score:5, Insightful)
An inanimate object didn't kill those people, a crazy person did. If guns didn't exist she would have used something else. That's what crazy people do.
But please, keep blaming the inanimate object.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeahhhh, except guns are designed for the efficient killing of people. Sure, you can kill people with a shot glass full of water, but it's not like it's going to be easy. There are very few efficient killing machines to which we give people access, other than guns.
Re: (Score:2)
No, guns are designed to expel a projectile with velocity. They are no more designed to kill people than your keyboard is.
Re: (Score:2)
Guns aren't designed for killing anything. Their function is to propel an object at great velocities. In that respect they are no different than an automobile (which terrorists have been using as weapons).
Re: (Score:2)
Well it wasn't very well designed then considering in this circumstance it only killed one person and that was the operator...
Re: (Score:2)
If guns didn't exist she would have used something else.
You sound very convinced of that. I'm not. How do you know what she would have done without a gun? The gun didn't cause her to become violent, but it made it easier. And the "something else" she might have used would likely have been less effective than a pistol.
Re: (Score:2)
I dunno, the pistol she did use only caused a single fatality and that was of the operator of the gun. Probably would have been easier to just drive a car through the front door...
Re: (Score:2)
It's easier to get a gun than build a bomb, but both are within reach of an average human being. If someone is that bent on planning a violent rampage I don't think the lack of access to guns is going to stop them. I question if a complete ban on all guns in the US would even slow them down or reduce the frequency of occurrence.
But I also think zero guns, if that were even possible, would very much reduce our homicide rate. You know, the normal murders were people kill people that they know and make up the
Re: (Score:2)
Cool strawmen brah
Re: (Score:2)
They aren't even hiding it any more.
Blame the internet (Score:2)
In the past these crazy people all existed but were limited to people they interacted with in real life. Now crazy people find each other and get egged on by the rest of the internet.
Re: (Score:2)
Humans are fuel for the AIs.
Why is this news? (Score:2)
This story says nothing special about YouTube. In any group of a billion people (i.e., YouTube users), some of them are going to be crazy, or violent, or both.
Can't make a living on YouTube videos? (Score:3)
Then get a fucking day job like the rest of us losers.
Re: (Score:2)
...and how many disgruntled employees with day jobs have "gone postal".
Most people with day jobs aren't disgruntled. Those people should probably take action to change their situation, rather than burning the world down. Not that rational discussion has much meaning to someone in such an emotional state.
I smell a rat ... (Score:2)
media take on statistics (Score:2)
One incident - harbringer, two incident - trend, three incidents - national catastrophe
Too many false positives (Score:2)
they had plenty of reasons to fear that someone like her might one day show up,
No, they did not.
Employees Say Violent Threats Have Been Going on For Years
anger and paranoia aren't unique among the millions of people who create and post videos to the site
These demonstrate that many people say obnoxious things, but that does not mean that they will actually do something.
People ask why the FBI does not identify violent shooters before they kill people. I am sure the FBI gets tens of thousands of reports about such people, and very very few actually do anything. How do you tell the difference?
Given the way Youtube acts no surprise (Score:4, Interesting)
Youtube arbitrarily cuts off people's income streams without explanation or any transparency in the process, no great surprise they get death threats.
Really amazing that they haven't had more people go berzerk on them.
Re: (Score:1)
YouTube treats their creators like shit (Score:2)
YT randomly changes policies, which are always vaguely written policies. It's impossible for creators to contact YT for help with arbitrarily (and often wrongly) applied policies. Many otherwise successful moneymakers, for YT first and foremost, suddenly and without warning are thrown under the bus. I've never been a creator, but how many people does YT have to screw over before they screw over the wrong person?