Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Youtube

Employees Who Worked at YouTube Say Violent Threats From Volatile 'Creators' Have Been Going on For Years (businessinsider.com) 60

Posted by msmash from the real-problem dept.
Anonymous readers share a report: YouTube managers had no way to predict Nasim Aghdam would go on a bloody rampage, but they had plenty of reasons to fear that someone like her might one day show up, say former employees. Aghdam was the 38-year-old, disgruntled YouTube video creator who arrived at the company's San Bruno, California, headquarters on April 3 and began blasting away with a 9mm handgun. She wounded three staffers before she killed herself. Police say leading up to the shooting Aghdam, who was from San Diego, believed YouTube sought to censor her and ruin her life.

This kind of violence is unprecedented in YouTube's 13-year-history, though Aghdam's anger and paranoia aren't unique among the millions of people who create and post videos to the site, according to five former YouTube employees. In exclusive interviews, they told Business Insider that going back to the service's earliest days, frustrated creators -- seething over one of YouTube's policy changes or the other -- have threatened staffers with violence. Typically the threats were delivered via email. At least once, a video creator confronted a YouTube employee face-to-face and promised he would "destroy" him.

Employees Who Worked at YouTube Say Violent Threats From Volatile 'Creators' Have Been Going on For Years More | Reply

Employees Who Worked at YouTube Say Violent Threats From Volatile 'Creators' Have Been Going on For Years

Comments Filter:

  • narcissistic personality disorder (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Martin S. ( 98249 ) <Martin.SpamerNO@SPAMgmail.com> on Tuesday April 17, 2018 @02:52PM (#56453843) Homepage Journal

    Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a personality disorder with a long-term pattern of abnormal behavior characterized by exaggerated feelings of self-importance, an excessive need for admiration, and a lack of empathy. People affected by it often spend a lot of time thinking about achieving power or success, or about their appearance. They often take advantage of the people around them. The behavior typically begins by early adulthood, and occurs across a variety of social situations.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    • so... every politician, ever?

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Not all of them. Many politicians don't have an excessive need for admiration. They do what they must in order to get votes, but that's it.

        Don't get me wrong here....I agree that all politicians are evil. And that is a matter of logical necessity. The job attracts evil people, and evil people have and advantage over good people when trying to get the job, and even if a good person does get the job the subsequent need to compromise with evil people in order to get anything done has an unavoidable corrupt

    • So... exactly the kind of person YouTube encourages to become a "creator" as opposed to the other rif-raf that just occasionally uploads a video?

      • There is a degree Narcissism involved if you are going to be a full time content creator. It is a lot of work to do this full time, so stroking ones ego is a form of compensation that helps makes it worth it. This is the same as with many other performers or public facing people. The difference it YouTube is a medium where you don't need to deal the more level headed people who may say "No" or you have gone to far. Or just flat out fire you and retcon in a replacement character. They lack any humility fac

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by DickBreath ( 207180 )
      For a second there I thought you were describing the president.

  • And? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by fredgiblet ( 1063752 ) on Tuesday April 17, 2018 @02:55PM (#56453867)
    Is this surprising at all? I'm sure that random death threats have been getting lobbed around since antiquity. It's just easier now.

    • Exactly. When your business involves interacting (even digitally) with millions of people, it would be inconceivable for you NOT to encounter some people who are nuts.

  • News at eleven (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Gaygirlie ( 1657131 ) <gaygirlie@[ ]mail.com ['hot' in gap]> on Tuesday April 17, 2018 @02:58PM (#56453883) Homepage

    Unstable people with real need for professional help sometimes end up harming themselves and other people when given easy access to guns.

    • Or easy access to knives, cars, rocks, baseball bats, etc, etc, etc.

      • The weapons you mention can not kill as many people as quickly and easily.

        While crazy people might kill people using various means, guns enables them to kill a lot more of them, more quickly, while making it much more difficult for law enforcement to respond.

        A crazy person armed with knives can probably be taken down by several able bodied people that don't have any weapons other than ordinary objects. Chairs. Pillows / matresses. I'll leave it to your imagination.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mwvdlee ( 775178 )

        Congratulations for pointing out that you could kill somebody with something that grows on trees or is carved from a rock.
        You could probably kill somebody with a printout of this comment.

        To cause real mass carnage though, you'll either need to spend about a year learning, get a license (with background check) and purchase a really, really expensive machine first ...or you just buy a gun and bullets for $50 at Walmart (next-day shipping when ordering online!).

    • In the past these crazy people all existed but were limited to people they interacted with in real life. Now crazy people find each other and get egged on by the rest of the internet.

  • This story says nothing special about YouTube. In any group of a billion people (i.e., YouTube users), some of them are going to be crazy, or violent, or both.

  • Then get a fucking day job like the rest of us losers.

  • Looks like some pre attack shelling to soften up the ground by ambulance chasers. rats ... ambulance chasers... all same

  • One incident - harbringer, two incident - trend, three incidents - national catastrophe

  • they had plenty of reasons to fear that someone like her might one day show up,

    No, they did not.

    Employees Say Violent Threats Have Been Going on For Years

    anger and paranoia aren't unique among the millions of people who create and post videos to the site

    These demonstrate that many people say obnoxious things, but that does not mean that they will actually do something.
    People ask why the FBI does not identify violent shooters before they kill people. I am sure the FBI gets tens of thousands of reports about such people, and very very few actually do anything. How do you tell the difference?

  • Given the way Youtube acts no surprise (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Crashmarik ( 635988 ) on Tuesday April 17, 2018 @03:20PM (#56454039)

    Youtube arbitrarily cuts off people's income streams without explanation or any transparency in the process, no great surprise they get death threats.

    Really amazing that they haven't had more people go berzerk on them.

  • YT randomly changes policies, which are always vaguely written policies. It's impossible for creators to contact YT for help with arbitrarily (and often wrongly) applied policies. Many otherwise successful moneymakers, for YT first and foremost, suddenly and without warning are thrown under the bus. I've never been a creator, but how many people does YT have to screw over before they screw over the wrong person?

Slashdot Top Deals

"The eleventh commandment was `Thou Shalt Compute' or `Thou Shalt Not Compute' -- I forget which." -- Epigrams in Programming, ACM SIGPLAN Sept. 1982

Close