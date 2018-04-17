Online Tax Filers Will Get Extension After IRS Payment Website Outage (cnbc.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNBC: The IRS will give last-minute filers additional time to file their tax returns after the page for paying their tax bills using their bank accounts crashed, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Associated Press. The IRS "Direct Pay" page allows filers to transfer funds from their checking or savings account to pay what they owe. As of 5 p.m. ET on April 17 -- Tax Day -- the page was still unavailable. Direct Pay is a free service. The "Payment Plan" page, where filers can pay their tax bill in installments also appears to have crashed. "I'd strongly advise folks who owe any federal taxes and cannot pay online to mail a check or money order to the IRS to the appropriate address," said Patrick Thomas, director of Notre Dame Law School's Tax Clinic. According to a TurboTax spokesperson, the IRS's technical difficulties are affecting all tax preparers and tax returns. "Taxpayers should go ahead and continue to prepare and file their taxes as normal with TurboTax," the spokesperson said. "TurboTax has uninterrupted service and is available and accepting e-filed returns," she said. "We will hold returns until the IRS is ready to begin accepting them again." H&R Block said it will continue to accept returns from filers.
I totally understand why the IRS is extending the deadline. It's just good customer service (which they don't necessarily have a reputation for). I'm sure it saves a lot of effort to just wait and receive electronic payment vs having to physically handle the paper checks in the mail. And lord knows nobody at the IRS wants to inadvertently make eye contact with the Orange God, lest they become his newest weapon of mass distraction.
That said, I spent too many years working in the college computer lab dealing
When were they supposed to load test their servers? They had to keep them up and running so that everyone who didn't procrastinate was able to pay their taxes.
That's great news for the people who didn't get their taxes filed last February like I did.
I did mine back in early March (via the IRS's own freefillableforms.com). But, since I owed money, the date I picked for the IRS to withdraw the funds was today - and that withdrawal hasn't happened yet, which very well might be due to these problems.
So your implication that this only impacts last-minute filers is not necessarily accurate.
It really makes no difference to him. Debts discharged in bankruptcy are not taxable income, so he's got nothing to report and nothing due.
You messed it up:
