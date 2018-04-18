Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Almighty Buck

Amazon and Best Buy Team Up To Sell Smart TVs (cnet.com) 39

Posted by msmash from the all-fair-in-business dept.
Amazon and Best Buy want to sell you your next smart TV. From a report: The companies, which are two of the biggest electronics retailers in the US, on Wednesday revealed a new multiyear partnership to sell the next generation of TVs running Amazon's Fire TV operating system to customers in the US and Canada. Best Buy will be the exclusive seller for more than 10 4K and HD Fire TV Edition models made by Toshiba and Best Buy's Insignia brand starting this summer. Pricing on the sets has not yet been announced. These smart TVs will be available only in Best Buy stores, on BestBuy.com and, for the first time, from Best Buy as a seller on Amazon.com.

Amazon and Best Buy Team Up To Sell Smart TVs More | Reply

Amazon and Best Buy Team Up To Sell Smart TVs

Comments Filter:

  • Yes, but you won't ever catch me! (Score:3)

    by aglider ( 2435074 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @10:02AM (#56457737) Homepage

    I won't ever punch a security hole in my privacy!

    • Man did you waste a First Post.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's not even going to be a good smart TV. You would be much better off with Android TV, which supports everything rather than being locked in to Amazon's walled garden.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sycodon ( 149926 )

        The only smarts I want my TV to have is automagically figuring out what device is sending the picture to it.

        Dumb TV > Smart TV

        • That can be a pain in the ass even. I would rather have to select input because auto sensing crap will switch in the middle of what you put on because the DVD looped in the player your kid forgot to turn off.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          There are lots of other useful kinda-smart features. ARC is the obvious example, it allows a connected sound system to get the right audio as the TV switches source. It also allows for stuff like an external DVR to turn on the TV and tune to the right channel without a janky IR blaster.

          CEC allows the remote control keys to be passed over HDMI too, so that a DVR or similar can use the main TV remote instead of needing a second one.

          Built in media players that support USB are quite handy too. Sure, you can do

  • Nope! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I hear Amazon are a bunch of bad hombres from Dear Leader Trump. There is no way I'm buying one of these things! No thank you!

  • No smart tv's in my house, no echo or google home either.

  • Does anyone still sell a "dumb" TV? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by guacamole ( 24270 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @10:11AM (#56457799)

    All I want is a screen, with HDMI ports.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mccalli ( 323026 )
      Alone in the universe, I actually still quite fancy having a 3D one too. I missed out on that fad, still think it could have been good mostly for gaming rather than casual watching TV & films with friends and family.

      Gran Turismo had a mode making use of 3D which actually showed different pictures to different polarisation. Meant you could do full screen two player, which each player seeing a different image. I suppose VR has taken this niche now, but VR is still damned expensive and seems to have wir

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kenja ( 541830 )
      Yes, but they tend to cost more... they're used for things like restaurant menus these days.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The ethernet/wifi connections are not mandatory, you don't have to plug them in.

  • Why do we need "smart" TV's? (Score:3)

    by XxtraLarGe ( 551297 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @10:14AM (#56457817) Journal
    It's nearly impossible anymore to find a regular TV. When I went to Best Buy last year, they had exactly one 32" TV model (Westinghouse) that wasn't "smart". That's the one I bought. Most people these days have a console, or can get a Chrome Cast, Roku or Fire Stick for cheap enough to make their TV smart if they want. A "smart" TV is just one more point of failure for your TV, especially for the off brands. Does anyone really think Netflix, Hulu, etc. are going to be pushing updates for the HiSense you bought 3 years from now?

    • It's nearly impossible anymore to find a regular TV.

      Just buy any TV and do not connect it to the Internet.

  • and the question we're not supposed to ask is, does this thing run Kodi? because if it doesnt, I'll just stick to buying a used 4k TV and a Raspberry pi. https://kodi.wiki/view/FireTV_... [kodi.wiki]

  • smart TVs are too bundly (Score:3)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @10:19AM (#56457855)
    i dont want an arm processor computer with android bundled in to my TV, like the other poster said, sell dumb TVs with 2 or 3 or 4 HDMI ports, maybe those rca jacks for audio & video too, i can always hook up various arm or x86 computers to my TV if i want to do that, and besides, what if the computer inside my TV gets a little old, what then? throw out the whole TV because the computer in it is obsolete???

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      The TV is not the product; you are the product. The "smart" features are there to ensure you see all the advertisements.
  • Eric Schmidt: Google TV on 'majority' of new TVs by summer 2012 [theverge.com] - I bet Apple would like successes like that for change instead of failures like Home Pod.

  • What about dumb displays? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @11:02AM (#56458049)

    What I want is a big dumb display, like a computer monitor. I don't want anything smart, I don't even want a tuner. Give me something simple with lots of inputs such as composite, S-video, components, DVI and multiple HDMI. I don't even want a remote.

    Is that too much to ask?

    • I agree with all but the lack of remote.. Some tv's and monitors are s pain in the ass to change input on without a remote. I have a small ASUS monitor with one of those touch sense button panels on the bottom. If carbon paper, even receipts gets near it it senses input and fucks off.. Remote please with all those inputs. And don't for get DP, it is the future of connections just needs time like HDMI.

Slashdot Top Deals

I know engineers. They love to change things. - Dr. McCoy

Close