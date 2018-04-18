Amazon and Best Buy Team Up To Sell Smart TVs (cnet.com) 39
Amazon and Best Buy want to sell you your next smart TV. From a report: The companies, which are two of the biggest electronics retailers in the US, on Wednesday revealed a new multiyear partnership to sell the next generation of TVs running Amazon's Fire TV operating system to customers in the US and Canada. Best Buy will be the exclusive seller for more than 10 4K and HD Fire TV Edition models made by Toshiba and Best Buy's Insignia brand starting this summer. Pricing on the sets has not yet been announced. These smart TVs will be available only in Best Buy stores, on BestBuy.com and, for the first time, from Best Buy as a seller on Amazon.com.
Yes, but you won't ever catch me! (Score:3)
I won't ever punch a security hole in my privacy!
Man did you waste a First Post.
What the hell is a Fiberglass Panel Fiberglass Reinforced Fiberglass Reinforced?
You're mistaken, the first set of afar stands for Fire Rated. So it's Fiberglass Panel Fire Rated Fiberglass Reinforced. Your welcome!
It's not even going to be a good smart TV. You would be much better off with Android TV, which supports everything rather than being locked in to Amazon's walled garden.
The only smarts I want my TV to have is automagically figuring out what device is sending the picture to it.
Dumb TV > Smart TV
That can be a pain in the ass even. I would rather have to select input because auto sensing crap will switch in the middle of what you put on because the DVD looped in the player your kid forgot to turn off.
Ha!
Or the kids will see the DVD you left in it last night while watching with your wife!
There are lots of other useful kinda-smart features. ARC is the obvious example, it allows a connected sound system to get the right audio as the TV switches source. It also allows for stuff like an external DVR to turn on the TV and tune to the right channel without a janky IR blaster.
CEC allows the remote control keys to be passed over HDMI too, so that a DVR or similar can use the main TV remote instead of needing a second one.
Built in media players that support USB are quite handy too. Sure, you can do
I hear Amazon are a bunch of bad hombres from Dear Leader Trump. There is no way I'm buying one of these things! No thank you!
Does anyone still sell a "dumb" TV? (Score:5, Interesting)
All I want is a screen, with HDMI ports.
Gran Turismo had a mode making use of 3D which actually showed different pictures to different polarisation. Meant you could do full screen two player, which each player seeing a different image. I suppose VR has taken this niche now, but VR is still damned expensive and seems to have wir
The ethernet/wifi connections are not mandatory, you don't have to plug them in.
Why do we need "smart" TV's? (Score:3)
It's nearly impossible anymore to find a regular TV.
Just buy any TV and do not connect it to the Internet.
smart TVs are too bundly (Score:3)
The type of vertical integration being pushed on us by Amazon needs to be stopped.
Time to break up Amazon.
I know! I wish we had the option to just not buy one of these.
What about dumb displays? (Score:4, Insightful)
What I want is a big dumb display, like a computer monitor. I don't want anything smart, I don't even want a tuner. Give me something simple with lots of inputs such as composite, S-video, components, DVI and multiple HDMI. I don't even want a remote.
Is that too much to ask?
I agree with all but the lack of remote.. Some tv's and monitors are s pain in the ass to change input on without a remote. I have a small ASUS monitor with one of those touch sense button panels on the bottom. If carbon paper, even receipts gets near it it senses input and fucks off.. Remote please with all those inputs. And don't for get DP, it is the future of connections just needs time like HDMI.