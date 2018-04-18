100 Top Colleges Vow To Enroll More Low-Income Students (npr.org) 23
Research shows that just 3 percent of high-achieving, low-income students attend America's most selective colleges. And, it's not that these students just aren't there -- every year tens of thousands of top students who don't come from wealthy families never even apply to elite colleges. Universities are taking note -- and banding together under something called the American Talent Initiative -- a network backed by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Aspen Institute and the research firm Ithaka S+R. To join the club, schools have to graduate 70 percent of their students in six years -- a qualification that leaves just under 300 schools in the U.S. eligible. Nearly a third of those schools -- exactly 100 -- have signed on. Their goal? Enroll 50,000 additional low- and moderate-income students by 2025. From a report: Each school has its own goals, too -- many want to increase the number of Pell Grant students on campus, others aim to improve graduation rates -- but they're all on board to share strategies, learn from each other's missteps and provide data to monitor their progress.
What percentage of high-achieving, middle income students attend the most selective school? Is it more or less that 3%?
Doesn't matter.
The difference is that nobody would get heaps of praise for trying to bring in more middle income students.
Have to keep in mind what the goal is.
70% graduation rate in 6 years can be achieved in two ways:
1. Only admit qualified students.
2. Pass everyone.
How about 70% graduation rate plus 70% get jobs, in field? Yes I know, they'd just corrupt the definition of 'in field'.
I'd say that their current method has produced a list of 'elite schools' plus 'diploma mills'.
There's a reason Colleges are called billion dollar hedge funds. The saying is Harvard is a hedge fund with a college attached.
College tuition keeps going up, the colleges know they will get paid. Kids cant file for bankruptcy if they cant pay their loans because they can't find work.
Go to a local community college, its the same price of buying a car for 4 years, and people can generally make car payments. In state online 5k, in state 10k, out of state 20k, Private 30k, Harvard 45k (starting). While eve
As long as it's mostly rich folks falling for it, I'm good with that.