Jeff Bezos Reveals That Amazon Has Over 100 Million Prime Subscribers

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealed today that the company has over 100 million Prime members , "marking the first time in the 13-year history of Amazon offering its Prime membership that the company has ever revealed its number of subscribers," reports The Verge. From the report:Also revealed today, Whole Foods Market will discontinue its rewards program on May 2 and fold it into Amazon Prime . "Stay tuned for additional announcements for Amazon Prime members," reads the Whole Foods FAQ page focused on digital coupons, rewards and online accounts. "Any account benefits, including membership and/or unused rewards, will not roll into any future programs."