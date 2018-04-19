Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Almighty Buck

Jeff Bezos Reveals That Amazon Has Over 100 Million Prime Subscribers (theverge.com) 6

Posted by BeauHD from the public-service-announcement dept.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealed today that the company has over 100 million Prime members, "marking the first time in the 13-year history of Amazon offering its Prime membership that the company has ever revealed its number of subscribers," reports The Verge. From the report: According to Bezos, Amazon Prime also saw its best year ever in 2017, with the company shipping over five billion products with Prime and signing up more new members than in any previous year. Also revealed today, Whole Foods Market will discontinue its rewards program on May 2 and fold it into Amazon Prime. "Stay tuned for additional announcements for Amazon Prime members," reads the Whole Foods FAQ page focused on digital coupons, rewards and online accounts. "Any account benefits, including membership and/or unused rewards, will not roll into any future programs."

Jeff Bezos Reveals That Amazon Has Over 100 Million Prime Subscribers More | Reply

Jeff Bezos Reveals That Amazon Has Over 100 Million Prime Subscribers

Comments Filter:
  • My wife got the free trial prime, earlier this year by not paying attention (they really push it now it's available in Luxembourg). Not a big deal, just cancel it after the trial is over. However, it turned out she forgot to renew our Netflix subscription and I explained her that Prime Video is included in the Prime subscription. Give it is significantly cheaper: Netflix is 12x10.99EUR=131,88EUR/year, vs Prime 49.90EUR/year and prime offers a lot more.

    So, we decided to continue it... She has next day d

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Why not just use her account to place your orders.

      If they call you out on it, "Yeah, my wife ordered me socket set as a gift. You got a problem with that?"
      (Note: If you mark everything for you as a gift, then it shouldn't affect her product recommendations.)

      • I like the idea of keeping accounts separate. I realise you can work arounds, but I just would have liked it to work without messing around. It's already bad enough that my wife mixes up her credit cards from her personal account and our joint account all the time.

  • But only 2 million asked for it.

Slashdot Top Deals

Can anyone remember when the times were not hard, and money not scarce?

Close