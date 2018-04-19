The Higher Your Salary, the More Time Your Employer Will Pay You Not To Work (qz.com) 23
The best-paid workers in the US not only make more money than many of their colleagues, they also tend to get more paid vacation days. An anonymous reader shares a report: An annual survey of of employee benefits conducted by the US government shows that, in 2017, nearly half of the people in the top 25% of earners received at least 10 days of paid vacation. The bottom 25% was not so lucky -- only around a tenth of them received such generous leave. Paid vacation time is often overlooked in measures of pay inequality in the US, because the value of time off does not appear in the household income statistics.
Vacation leave is nothing more than additional pay and in most companies is negotiable.
If you are working as a burger flipper your salary is not that high and the extra benefits are the same.
I'm in Canada and I get 365 days off per year!
Oh wait, I'm homeless...
Here in Europe we get 120 paid days off per year! What a country!
Europe isn't a country. You must be an American.
Europe is an embarrassment. Yes, I am an American.
Good jobs have good benefits.
10 days is shit benefits. I got more than that in an entry/level position straight out of college.
10 vacation days is not a lot.
The work/life balance in the US is horrible. The typical 9-to-5 doesn't exist-it's closer to an 8-to-7 schedule if you're salaried.
The number of vacation days you receive often increases with your number of years at a company, as, often, does your pay. New(er), perhaps younger, employees often start out with lower salary and fewer vacation days. How is this a revelation? In addition, people higher up the salary scale may have more experience, perhaps from somewhere else, and negotiated more vacation days during the hiring and/or annual review process. Less experienced employees don't have that leverage.
Better job gets more benefits.
