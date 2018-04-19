Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United States Businesses The Almighty Buck

The Higher Your Salary, the More Time Your Employer Will Pay You Not To Work (qz.com) 23

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
The best-paid workers in the US not only make more money than many of their colleagues, they also tend to get more paid vacation days. An anonymous reader shares a report: An annual survey of of employee benefits conducted by the US government shows that, in 2017, nearly half of the people in the top 25% of earners received at least 10 days of paid vacation. The bottom 25% was not so lucky -- only around a tenth of them received such generous leave. Paid vacation time is often overlooked in measures of pay inequality in the US, because the value of time off does not appear in the household income statistics.

The Higher Your Salary, the More Time Your Employer Will Pay You Not To Work More | Reply

The Higher Your Salary, the More Time Your Employer Will Pay You Not To Work

Comments Filter:
  • In other words, the more you are a value to a company the more they will pay you in salary and benefits.
    Vacation leave is nothing more than additional pay and in most companies is negotiable.
    If you are working as a burger flipper your salary is not that high and the extra benefits are the same.

  • 10 days??? (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @02:44PM (#56466349) Homepage Journal
    Here in Europe we get 120 paid days off per year! What a country!
  • 10 days is considered generous? That seems pretty low to me, and I'm sure it's considered uncivilized by most other modern countries.

    Also, first ever first post?
    • I'll second that. At where I work, you get 10 days as soon as your probationary period is over which is usually 3-6 months after your hire date. More vacation comes with years in the company and not related to your pay grade. I personally think this is silly but that is how they operate. I think giving out vacation based on merit is actually the way to go.
  • So why is it surprising? It seems like basic economics to me. People with more in-demand and marketable skills can obtain both a higher salary and more benefits.

  • This just in (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Good jobs have good benefits.

  • Work/Life balance (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    10 vacation days is not a lot.

    The work/life balance in the US is horrible. The typical 9-to-5 doesn't exist-it's closer to an 8-to-7 schedule if you're salaried.

    • Definitely. All Americans work 8-7 and get 10 days of vacation a year. I've never been there, but I read it on the Internet.

  • On the other hand ... (Score:3)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @02:48PM (#56466397)

    The number of vacation days you receive often increases with your number of years at a company, as, often, does your pay. New(er), perhaps younger, employees often start out with lower salary and fewer vacation days. How is this a revelation? In addition, people higher up the salary scale may have more experience, perhaps from somewhere else, and negotiated more vacation days during the hiring and/or annual review process. Less experienced employees don't have that leverage.

  • Better job gets more benefits.

  • I've never had a job that offered vacation days. The woes of being a IT contractor, never hired, always used awhile and thrown away
    • Get out of IT. Seriously. Run away from that field as fast as you can. Parlay into Data Science which is growing and in high demand.
  • It's almost as if employees are being offered pay and benefits that are directly proportional to the value they bring to the company. Huh. Whoulda thunk

Slashdot Top Deals

The only thing worse than X Windows: (X Windows) - X

Close