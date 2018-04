Since 2016, Half of All Coral In the Great Barrier Reef Has Died

A new paper, published Wednesday in the journal Nature , reports that the Great Barrier Reef has lost more than half of its corals since 2016 . The authors inspected every one of its reefs, surveying them on an almost species-by-species basis, and found the damage to be widespread across the entire ecosystem. "Two of its most recognizable creatures -- the amber-colored staghorn corals, and the flat, fanlike tabular corals -- suffered the worst casualties," reports The Atlantic. From the report: