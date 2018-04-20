AI Researchers Are Making More Than $1 Million, Even at a Nonprofit (nytimes.com) 39
One of the poorest-kept secrets in Silicon Valley has been the huge salaries and bonuses that experts in artificial intelligence can command. Now, a little-noticed tax filing by a research lab called OpenAI has made some of those eye-popping figures public [Editor's note: the link may be paywalled]. From a report: OpenAI paid its top researcher, Ilya Sutskever, more than $1.9 million in 2016. It paid another leading researcher, Ian Goodfellow, more than $800,000 -- even though he was not hired until March of that year. Both were recruited from Google. A third big name in the field, the roboticist Pieter Abbeel, made $425,000, though he did not join until June 2016, after taking a leave from his job as a professor at the University of California, Berkeley. Those figures all include signing bonuses.
[...] Salaries for top A.I. researchers have skyrocketed because there are not many people who understand the technology and thousands of companies want to work with it. Element AI, an independent lab in Canada, estimates that 22,000 people worldwide have the skills needed to do serious A.I. research -- about double from a year ago.
Our ship has finally arrived! (Score:2)
Since we all here are experts in this field, we can cash in. Right?
I don't get the outrage (Score:2)
I don't understand what I'm supposed to be outraged about. There are people who presumably have valuable skills. They are recruited with money. Am I supposed to dislike them for getting paid well? Is this part of the "let's hate the successful people" campaign that's so popular recently?
50 years ago, there was already a pretty good foundation of solution space search techniques. No need to 'trial and error' stuff. Put these together with things like Bayes classifiers and you've got a pretty good start at AI. Just not in real time, with the slow processors of the day.
A better summary (Score:4, Informative)
Salaries for top A.I. researchers have skyrocketed because there are not many people who understand the technology
...because there are not many hiring managers who understand the technology, so they throw money at it instead.
...because there are not many hiring managers who understand the technology, so they throw money at it instead.
These days, if a hiring manager asks you if you are an A.I. expert . . . all you need to say is:
"I saw the movie!"
A.I. is the new blockchain Midas Touch goldmine.
Salaries for top A.I. researchers have skyrocketed because there are not many people who understand the technology
...because there are not many hiring managers who understand the technology, so they throw money at it instead.
Those AI researchers can start a company that will be bought out for millions within a year.
They're actually losing money by working for a salary.
You all know what happens next! (Score:1)
But the MBAs will hire them for key roles because AI is the new blockchain & everyone just must be doing it - whatever it is.
You want to 3-D print the blockchain, and HTML it into a Bitcoin [dilbert.com]
It would be funny, how sexy AI in general (and machine learning in particular) has become. Except for the fact that it's actually pretty sad. I've been in this area off and on for more than 30 years, and things really have not advanced all that much. The incredible advances in computing power mask the lack of progress in the "intelligence" and "learning" parts.
The incredible advances in computing power mask the lack of progress in the "intelligence" and "learning" parts.
Does that matter? Even if the advance in results from machine learning can be fully attributed to the increase in computing power, that still means that for some businesses, "AI" has gone from an amusing field of study to a profession that is practical and relevant. Hence the increase in demand for machine learning experts.
While that is true for some businesses, for many others it's like big data again. A capable technology, but still needs some vague hint of vision in terms of how it relates to a given business. I'd say most companies struggling to hire AI lack vision as to how it could relate, and hope that throwing some money at the buzzword will work instead.
This is more a hype cycle than a technology cycle. This is going to be good for some companies that try something they didn't realize they had ideas on how to appl
Salaries are not profits (Score:2)
Non-profit organizations just don't have shareholders/owners who get paid. Employees can and do get whopping salaries. For example there's a good chance your local hospital is organized as a non-profit but the president/CEO takes home around 7 figures.
Thats nothing (Score:2)
FOMO (Score:2)
Much as leftists and youngsters like to ignore opportunity costs when engaging in government interventions in the economy, they seem to have an excellent understanding of opportunity costs in their personal lives.
Something about your statement is making me have to say something.
"after $70.000 the amount of happiness stops increasing"
Sweeping statement alert! Perhaps I have 4 kids of my own and then that's not such a high number. Im going to guess your young and single.
"how many people (children) are starving so a few people can live a life of affluence and waste"
Well if you made more then that $70k you could donate it and make a difference there if you
Peter Norvig (Score:3)
boot (Score:2)
What, no "AI coding bootcamps" to drive salaries down?
Only because the AI's themselves are against this.
welcome to the world of non-profits (Score:2)
Non-profits frequently pay good salaries, for the very reason that any profits they make, they need to actually spend back on their organization.
Of course, OpenAI is Musk and Altman's little hobby and probably considered "educational" rather than "charitable". Nevertheless, they need to pay competitive salaries if they want to hire good people, and these are two of the best names in AI right now.