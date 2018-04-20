End of the Landline: BT Aims To Move All UK Customers To VoIP by 2025 (siliconrepublic.com) 39
BT aims to move its UK customers to IP telephony by 2025. From a report: BT is shutting its traditional telephone network in the UK, according to an email seen by The Register. The public switched telephone network (PSTN) closure is part of the company's plans to move in a fibre network direction in terms of its infrastructure. All phonecalls will eventually be made over broadband using VoIP systems, which means the company's existing wholesale line rental products, which are reliant on the PSTN, will need to be removed. BT Openreach runs the network used by all but one of the telecoms providers in the UK.
Sucks if you have no power (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Landlines work in a lot of cases where the power's down, at least in the States. Not sure about UK.
And the voltage on a land line can be useful for recharging USB devices in no power situations....
http://www.instructables.com/i... [instructables.com]
Re: (Score:2)
In our case, we opted to have fiber rather than a copper landline (Verizon Fios) - so aside from a small backup battery there is no phone service during a power outage. Over the last 10 years, I've found our cell phone service to be 100% reliable during power outages - including extended outages due to disasters like Sandy and Irene. Cell phones are easy to charge via power packs, generators, or car chargers. Our alarm system uses a cell phone backup, and it has worked in every power outage (I know because
Re: (Score:2)
The Verizon provided FiOS battery backup only supports the phone function. They drop broadband (and TV?) when the power goes out at your home interface. So I ended up plugging the FiOS interface into my router/PC UPS anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
Landlines work in a lot of cases where the power's down, at least in the States. Not sure about UK.
That's why VOIP and Radio Local Loop hardware for standard telephone service in the UK includes a battery.
Re: (Score:2)
Thing is, a lot of people don't even want a landline any more. I don't, I just want broadband and mobile.
How about instead of mucking about with VOIP on landlines, BT offer gigabit fibre to everyone and stop making me pay for a phone service I don't want?
Re: (Score:2)
Same thing in the US. It just doesn't last very long if your outage is prolonged... maybe 8 hours on standby.
Re: Sucks if you have no power (Score:2)
If your power goes down that often that this becomes an issue, perhaps the powerdown is the issue, not the move to VoiP.
Re: (Score:2)
"Old" landlines do work when the power's out.
My neighbour with respiratory problems and daily care visits got a battery backup installed along with the other box when they switched him to fibre. I didn't, but I think it's an optional extra for anyone who wants one.
Re: (Score:3)
That is assuming you still have a direct wired phone.
Most people who still have a LAN Line, often will just have a cordless phone. Which doesn't work with the power out anyways.
I remember watching a friends child play with Doll house parts. There was a toy telephone (from the 1990's) her parents coudln't convince her that it was actually a telephone and not an iron.
Re: (Score:2)
Landlines work in a lot of cases where the power's down, at least in the States. Not sure about UK.
My VOIP setup works w/o power just fine. Of course I have a couple of UPS's that keep the network equipment running to make this happen. The wireless phone system won't work though so I keep a wired handset plugged in just in case.
Land Lines work just the same in the UK as in the US and won't depend on the power being on in your house to work. The power to run the phone comes from the central office, assuming you have a wired handset...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
My cell phone works when the power is out. The towers have back up power.
Nothing works after there has been an earthquake (I'm in California) because the land lines and cell phones are both swamped with calls. So I'm not convinced there is a perfect solution for reliable emergency service.
good bye (Score:2)
high quality audio conversations
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Get off my Internet! (Score:2)
So.. if you can't afford broadband, or don't want it for whatever reason, you're going to be without a phone line?
Back in the day, a landline was $8 a month and would give you data via dialup. Good luck finding a broadband replacement for double or triple that.
Re: (Score:2)
You're funny. Today, at least in the Seattle area, a POTS line is ~$60/mo after taxes/fees. Broadband internet is much cheaper than a POTS line now.
Re: (Score:2)
You forgot the 20 some dollars in taxes/fees/line charges.
what about elevator / lift phones? (Score:2)
what about elevator / lift phones?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
well some fire codes may say that the elevator / lift must have it's own hardwired phone line.
Re: (Score:2)
VOIP != POTS (Score:2)
That's not the end of land lines. It's the end of POTS [wikipedia.org] service. You can have a land line that uses VOIP and doesn't require a general purpose internet connection. I've got one sitting right next to me in my office. It's a phone but it uses it's own routers and isn't connected to our office computer network in any meaningful way.