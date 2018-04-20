Democratic Party Files Suit Alleging Russia, the Trump Campaign, and WikiLeaks Conspired To Disrupt the 2016 Election (cnbc.com) 162
The Democratic Party is suing Russia, the Trump campaign and the whistle-blowing website Wikileaks for conspiring to disrupt the 2016 presidential election. From a report: The multi-million-dollar lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court says that "In the Trump campaign, Russia found a willing and active partner in this effort" to mount "a brazen attack on American Democracy," which included Russian infiltration of the Democratic Party computer network. The Trump campaign, according to the lawsuit, "gleefully welcomed Russia's help." The suit says that "preexisting relationships with Russia and Russian oligarchs" with Trump and Trump associates "provided fertile ground for [the] Russia-Trump conspiracy." The common purpose of the scheme, according to the Democratic National Committee, was to "bolster Trump and denigrate the Democratic Party nominee," Hillary Clinton, while boosting the candidacy of Trump, "whose policies would benefit the Kremlin." Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said the party's suit "is not partisan, it's patriotic."
Clinton is running again, that should be obvious to all now. This is the funniest thing I've seen in a long, LONG time!
Clinton is running again, that should be obvious to all now. This is the funniest thing I've seen in a long, LONG time!
I honestly hope she will be in prison by that time. BTW, as you probably know: "Criminal Referral Issued For Comey, Clinton, Lynch And McCabe; Rosenstein Recusal Demanded" This is getting really interesting and there is hope, that those swamp creatures end up behind bars.
Re:And hilarity ensues!!!! (Score:5, Insightful)
Seems THAT was the major impediment to the Dem party and it was from within, not external sources.
They have no case, even against themselves. Bernie lost because the DNC rigged the primary - legally. All according to rules.
Except, perhaps, maybe, the Clinton campaign starving his campaign by laundering donations through state committees. But that's an FEC violation waiting only for the FEC to act, as the allegations have been in the public domain for more than a year, and the evidence seems overwhelmingly obvious. Especially to Bernie.
Donald Trump claimed this, but it's actually not true [politifact.com].
I still don't see what this primary rigging was. I voted for Bernie in the Virginia primary no problem.
Re:
Re:
Federal law however has some strong things to say about how the 'actual' election is supposed to be run.
Except the obvious rule that voters have to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.
Re:
He said 'best', not 'infallible'.
Your complaint is noted, however.
He might not have colluded. But his inane bs about how he only hires the 'best' people is an outright lie. You can't have it both ways.
Trump? Hyperbole? Nah, can't be.
Re: And hilarity ensues!!!! (Score:4, Insightful)
That's probably what this is about. The Dems are getting impatient too.
The bits and pieces that have come out about the underlings who were charged (and pled guilty in some cases), do strongly imply that there is at least some evidence that something criminal has happened and that Trump was involved.
This lawsuit is likely a fishing expedition by the dems, who want access to whatever Mueller is sitting on. The lawsuit will give them a way to gain access to more of Mueller's intel.
Re:
Getting a warrant for Cohen about a pornstar payment really is far and away removed from "russian collusion".
Re:
Spare me. If they'd found a shred of evidence it would have been leaked already like they leaked everything else. This whole "investigation" has been a sham trial by media and now they're just trying to goad Trump into doing something they can use to extend the party...
It's all over but the shouting. I see this as an act of desperation by the Democratic party. Mid-term elections are coming soon, the economy is doing well, unemployment is down, and they have been mostly too busy obstructing and absent fr
Re: And hilarity ensues!!!! (Score:5, Insightful)
Their Mueller investigation must truly be going poorly. It's been over a year and they haven't found anything that says Trump colluded. They've found wrong doing by various underlings
If a significant portion of the people you personally selected (by your own claims!) to work under you/advise you/etc have been caught doing something illegal, then you are either complicit in that illegal activity or incapable of proper leadership and oversight. Both of which should be indicators that you really shouldn't be running a country.
If a significant portion of the people you personally selected (by your own claims!) to work under you/advise you/etc have been caught doing something illegal
Everyone you work with and are friends with has been doing illegals things. What does that say about you?
If a significant portion of the people you personally selected (by your own claims!) to work under you/advise you/etc have been caught doing something illegal
Everyone you work with and are friends with has been doing illegals things. What does that say about you?
That I probably shouldn't be president?
It means you have learned: "..keep your enemies closer."
Trump surrounds himself with criminals, so that he can see what they're up to and defeat their evil plans.
"Everyone you work with and are friends with has been doing illegals things. What does that say about you?"
That if you have sufficiently powerful friends you can avoid the consequences, if only for a little while. Or longer, if your friends keep their power and still protect you.
Despite hitting all those points, Obama muddled through eight years.
Re: And hilarity ensues!!!! (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: And hilarity ensues!!!!
It's been over a year and they haven't found anything that says Trump colluded.
1. The investigation is still ongoing, so to say they haven't found anything is stupid. They haven't announced that they're bringing charges, which is a totally different thing.
2. The investigation involves classified information so the idea that you or I or anyone in the public sphere knows what the have and have not found is laughable at best.
3. Watergate took over 2 years, the Ken Starr investigation took like 6 years, some Mafia prosecutions took decades. The investigation will end when it's finished
Re: And hilarity ensues!!!!
Well played sir, but 1 out of 10 for style. Try paragraph breaks next time.
Their Mueller investigation must truly be going poorly. It's been over a year and they haven't found anything that says Trump colluded. They've found wrong doing by various underlings but, considering the average person commits three felonies a day.... Now the Democrats want their own investigation where they themselves can run it and leak with impunity.
On the contrary Mueller's investigation seems to be moving fairly quickly [fivethirtyeight.com].
And he's gotten a bunch of guilty pleas, including from Flynn, Papadopoulos, Gates who were some fairly important campaign members. Not to mention having Manafort absolutely dead-to-rights on really serious money laundering. Cohen, Trump's lawyer/fixer, being under direct investigation and having his documents seized. Not to mention Kushner, Trump's son in law, is now being investigated for both his company's long history of fishy dea
insane
Frankly, this is utter insanity.
Don't attribute to malice, what can adequately be explained by incompetence.
To that I ascribe the activities of the Republican and Democratic parties that got us the 2016 election result.
This lawsuit is a media and money-grabbing stunt, that is also a further attempt to de-legitimize anyone who disagrees with you. Kind of like on Slashdot, where if you utter anything but a Trump slur, and are immediately called a Russian troll.
Calling out Trump supporters as Russian trolls is ridiculous on its face. A bit under half the country voted for him, and a lot of them post on forums.
That whole narrative lost my interest early on as I don't ascribe to the view that "Russian trolls" are particularly better or more effective at trolling our own elections than our home grown trolls, which are legion, better funded, more fanatic, and native speakers.
Democrats and Republicans now both interfering
Up until now, the Democrats have generally behaved properly in respect of the Russia investigation, leaving the interference and unwarranted attacks on law enforcement to the White House and the Republicans. However, I was distressed to read about this.
It is totally inappropriate to engage in this kind of political theater while Mueller's investigation is ongoing. When Trump and the Republicans are lying and attempting to interfere, by all means denounce their actions forcefully. However, lowering yourself to their level just feeds into the narrative that all politicians are the same, and they are all unprincipled conmen. It makes it harder to defend the institutions that are under attack.
I really believe if a small group of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans in Congress could come together to denounce all anti-democratic activities, and pledge to act together in the country's best interests, they would do themselves and the country a great deal of good. The silent majority would applaud them. I am not holding my breath. I appreciate, by the way, that acting ethically here is more difficult for the Republicans as their administration has a lot to lose. However, I think that they could present their actions as heroic and vastly enhance their personal reputations in the process.
Re:
I really believe if a small group of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans in Congress could come together
...
And agree with the liberal agenda, you would be happy.
What would you consider "the country's best interests" in regards to the border, legal immigration, illegal immigration, international trade agreements, monetary policy, taxes, welfare reform, gun control, the rights of the people, crime prevention, Syria, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and about a hundred other points that the two parties (claim to) disagree on?
Re:And hilarity ensues!!!! (Score:5, Interesting)
Clinton is running again, that should be obvious to all now. This is the funniest thing I've seen in a long, LONG time!
You're right- and bad news for Democrats. With her ability to raise financing she'll be a significant player in the primaries no matter who else runs. Hillary, like Trump, is a very polarizing figure. Disgruntled Republicans aren't going to vote Hillary- they would shoot themselves before voting for her.
She may not win the party nomination this time around, but even if she doesn't she'll probably hurt her rival nominee enough to help out Trump long term. If Hillary runs, even if she doesn't win nomination, it increases the odds of four more years of Trump.
Re:And hilarity ensues!!!! (Score:5, Insightful)
Choices:
[ ] Take responsibility for doing everything they could to stop well liked candidate Bernie Sanders from winning the primary. Take responsibility for putting up a horrible and incredibly disliked candidate.
[ x ] Make excuses and sue the other side because they won with an equally horrible candidate.
Re:And hilarity ensues!!!! (Score:4, Interesting)
I honestly don't think she will. And I don't think this is evidence of anything related to a specific campaign.
The DNC did the same thing after Watergate. That was a pretty successful lawsuit, and they gained a lot from it. My guess is that they're seeing echos of Watergate here, and playing the same hand that was successful the last time this sort of thing happened.
And a civil lawsuit will be very damaging to the RNC win or lose. They will be forced to air some dirty laundry in court, and it will likely demonstrate just how unprepared they were to be hitching a ride on the Trump train. My guess is that there's just as many distasteful things happening in the RNC as in the DNC, and this is one way to bring some of them to light.
I also fully expect a counter-suit from the RNC along the same lines. If that doesn't happen, I think some good money is on them having done some really problematic things that they want to limit exposure on.
Maybe the crazy old bat thinks this time she'll win by even more than 3,000,000 votes.
But it won't work because the video of her torturing and raping an adolescent girl is about to come out. You think I'm kidding?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Why is this modded funny? I think this guy is dead serious. Read his other comments. They guy is a wack job.
#takeyourmeds
As Dr. Johnson said in the 18 century...
"The fortune of complaint is such that it elicits contempt rather than pity."
Oh, fsck, no. Please. She still hasn't learned that she was as popular as a bout of Ebola last time, and the the only reason she won the popular vote is that she wasn't Trump.
Please, please let someone else run this time, otherwise we'll be stuck with another GOP fsckwit.
The democratic party did itself in
I'm not saying there was no Russian collusion, but lets look at all the reasons.
Re:
By actively preventing Bernie from getting the democratic nomination they made a Trump victory much more likely. Tons of people voted "not Hillary" with their Trump vote. I'm not saying there was no Russian collusion, but lets look at all the reasons.
Personally, I would probably have voted for Bernie because, much like Trump, I know most of his crazier policies would never make it through and, unlike Trump, Bernie would do what he actually thought was best for the country. However, since the Democrats were dead set to run Hillary, I ended up voting for Johnson.
For this though, they are just shooting themselves in the foot. The suit will go nowhere and it will just give the right-wing talking heads and trolls more fodder to rile up the right even mor
Re:
The Democratic leadership had a valid concern: Bernie's policies were very European in nature - the type of thing that in the US are decried as socialist. The attack ads practically write themselves. Their fear was that Bernie was someone who would play great in the Democratic primaries, but be unelectable to the American public. That's why the party leadership aided Hillary, who seemed a much safer candidate. To their credit, she did manage to get more votes than Trump - he won only because the electoral c
Re:
When "the socialist isn't on the ballot so I'll vote tor the libertarian instead" doesn't seem completely insane you know the main candidates were truly terrible
Not entirely the DNC.
The DNC definitely didn't help itself by putting forward such a boring, unpopular candidate and then doing seemingly everything they could to prevent Bernie from winning.
By actively preventing Bernie from getting the democratic nomination they made a Trump victory much more likely. Tons of people voted "not Hillary" with their Trump vote.
It's come out that Russia influenced this too. As soon as Bernie was out of the way, they doubled down stoking the fires to get Bernie supporters mad at Hillary. I doubt any significant amount of people who were voting on policy ended up switching, but those who were voting emotionally to begin with were probably pretty easy targets.
Yes, we were pissed Hillary stole primaries through constant media manipulation, superdelegates, vote rigging, and what was that? Oh yeah. Russia. GTFO with your bullshit.
Re: (Score:2)
By actively preventing Bernie from getting the democratic nomination they made a Trump victory much more likely. Tons of people voted "not Hillary" with their Trump vote.
I'm not saying there was no Russian collusion, but lets look at all the reasons.
There is no way Bernie could have won the election though. He is too-far left, America will never elect a Bernie. Lawrence Lessig was the best candidate the Democrats had, but he didn't have the famous name or backing to really be a challenger and was out before it really began.
Re: (Score:3)
People in poorly educated areas tend to vote for demagogues, news at 11.
I live in a red state (Kentucky) in a deep red county. Many people I know were swinging between Bernie and Trump. Hell, I hate anything that smacks of marxism but I still liked Bernie and given the way the GOP treated Ron Paul in previous elections.. I might have been persuaded to vote for him if only as a protest or some flailing attempt at least change something in Washington.
I call myself a centrist... but really I'm not, I'm a "scatterist" (my made up term). I average in the center, but my views range from the right to the left depending on issue, sometimes far from center. I call myself a common-sense centrist... I don't pick my views on something based on which party suggested it- I go with what makes sense; sometimes that's the left, sometimes that's the right.
Anyhow, that aside, as a "centrist", I still like Bernie, even though he seemed far to the left. I wouldn't have
Re:The democratic party did itself in (Score:4, Insightful)
By actively preventing Bernie from getting the democratic nomination they made a Trump victory much more likely. Tons of people voted "not Hillary" with their Trump vote.
I'm not saying there was no Russian collusion, but lets look at all the reasons.
There is no way Bernie could have won the election though. He is too-far left, America will never elect a Bernie.
A lot of voters didn't care about far-left or far-right. They were just sick of your average politician. So if the choice was Hillary, the embodiment of an average "corrupt" politician, or Trump, a decidedly non-political person who (at least appeared to) speak his mind, the choice was obvious for them.
Re:
I agree that serious missteps were made. However, I think losing was actually a blessing in disguise because it exposed how the Republican party is incapable of even basic governance. They have control of both Congress and the White House and yet they have made a complete and total mess of things. It's also exposed how they are willing to put the good of their political party before the good of the nation. McConnell refuses to put basic safeguards in place to prevent a constitutional crisis despite ampl
Re: (Score:2)
Yea, Obama's last 6 years didn't count in your view? Nothing got done w/o both parties' consent during that time.
People seem to forget that the Republicans do NOT control the Senate by the current rules. Yea, they could pull out the nuclear option and just go Majority rules if they wanted, I can see folks rioting and crying into their beer over that, really loud..
So, if the democrats wanted, they could get lots of stuff done... They just don't want to. Current democrats, like the republicans under Obama
Yea, Obama's last 6 years didn't count in your view? Nothing got done w/o both parties' consent during that time.
People seem to forget that the Republicans do NOT control the Senate by the current rules. Yea, they could pull out the nuclear option and just go Majority rules if they wanted, I can see folks rioting and crying into their beer over that, really loud..
So, if the democrats wanted, they could get lots of stuff done... They just don't want to. Current democrats, like the republicans under Obama, just want to obstruct.
So drop this "you guys cannot govern" pretense, because both sides have the same problem.
None of them actually want to get things done. If things get done they might fail, leaving the politicians open for challengers in the next election. Much safer to only appear to get things done or that you tried and failed, so that come next election cycle you can blame it on the other guy.
It was more than that
Hilary and the DNC actively promoted Trump [politico.com], because they thought he was the easiest candidate to beat.
Hillary, far more than Russia, is the reason Trump is president.
Re:It was more than that (Score:5, Insightful)
Trump did look like the easiest candidate to beat. He ran rallies uncomfortably similar to those of Hitler, blamed every problem the country faced on immigrants, pledged to imprison his political opponents, dismissed one female critic by implying she was only upset because of her period. The reasonable conclusion was that the American public would have to be stark raving mad to vote for a candidate like that.
Unfortunately, it turns out the American public actually *are* stark raving mad.
Re: The democratic party did itself in (Score:2)
I don't know anything about the Bernie campaign (I honestly think the guy is an idiot, just look at his Medicare plan, and he actually favors Trump's most boneheaded move: tariffs) but I do see the Democratic party playing into the hands of Putin with this move.
I can't speak for Trump/Russia collusion, but I think it's less than probable given Trump didn't even seem to intend to win, and I doubt the Russians expected him to win, they just wanted to cause chaos in order to reduce the global influence of the
Democratic Party conspired to rig the primaries
And more importantly Democratic Party got caught red handed by our Russian hackers conspiring to rig the primaries.
Time to stop publicly funding the partisan primary system. We shouldn't be publicly subsidizing secret cabals of rich well connected people conspiring to get "their people" into our government.
Re:
And more importantly Democratic Party got caught red handed by our Russian hackers conspiring to rig the primaries.
Time to stop publicly funding the partisan primary system. We shouldn't be publicly subsidizing secret cabals of rich well connected people conspiring to get "their people" into our government.
EVERYBODY rigs primaries: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Well, this will make the Trump trolls squeal.
They couldn't stand the whisper campaign that Trump himself practiced for say, Obama's Birth Certificate, or Hillary Clinton's alleged crimes, they couldn't handle the investigation by Mueller despite calling for endless inquiries into Benghazi, Whitewater and whatever else. They couldn't even take it when people pointed out that Trump's endless pompous proclamations and self-professed boasting were challenged.
And wow did they howl when Trump's attorney got raided due to evidence of his acts of various mal
Evidence
https://www.secureworks.com/re... [secureworks.com]
Was the most interesting assessment.
I can't wait
Re:
They're serving Wikileaks with discovery? Imagine what they'll find.
Discover will produce Nothing... Wikileaks has no presence in the USA so there is nothing within the jurisdiction of US law enforcement to discover. Same with the majority of the remaining defendants... There will be nothing to the court can do to force discovery.
Of course, that doesn't preclude Wikilieaks from providing information about this voluntarily. Assuage has already discussed how these E-mail's came into Wikileaks hands during a TV interview with Shawn Hannity, but I don't think the Democrats w
This is frivilious....
This will get thrown out....
It will take awhile, to be sure, but it will get tossed by the first judge who actually looks at the lack of evidence.
Remember, you can sue ANYBODY for ANYTHING by walking down to the courthouse and paying the fees.
One can only hope...
But I like that you're being optimistic!!
Not Partisan...srsly?
When I read the national chairman of a political party saying
I hear a gangster saying
why don't you just try to actually win?
Why don't you instead try to convince people outside of your various interest and grievance groups that you are actually worth voting for?
Here's a tip: if a clown can beat you, the problem isn't the clown
Re:
Sometimes your enemies aren’t colluding, but they’re still all working against you.
They’re not going to win the lawsuit. There must be some other strategy going on here.
Why don't you instead try to convince people outside of your various interest and grievance groups that you are actually worth voting for?
They're entire draw is appealing to schizophrenic people with special interests who hate others to an extreme, if they toned down their rhetoric they would lose have their base to suicide.
The saddest thing about all of this
Who's Paying?
Clinton just continues to ruin her name
Hillary and Trump intertwined
The really funny thing about that election to me was, there was absolutely no other Democrat Trump could have beat - but there was no other Republican Hillary could have lost to.
Trump is lite a literal embodiment of proof there is fate or some higher power at work.
Today, and today only...
Brilliant idea
DNC thinks it can prove what Mueller couldn't so far. Frankly, the collusion conspiracy theory is getting so tiring. The Dems have gone insane and they will lose the White House again in 2020 because they can't seem to offer any new vision for the party.
How long are those libr-clowns going to milk that dead cow?
Until 2025... January 20th 2025, noon eastern.. Then it will end, but not before.
Re:
Anything that distracts from the real news of what they were actually up to at the time works for them. They didn't consider Trump an actual threat, they anointed Hillary and damaged their own rather than let party supporters decide, broke laws, spun lies - you know same thing the Republicans do.
Both parties are rotten to the core and the system is set up in a way that you can't get rid of them. Good luck America, you're going to need it!