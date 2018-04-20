No One Knows How Long the US Coastline Is (discovermagazine.com) 57
How long is the U.S. coastline? It's a straightforward question, and one that's important for scientists and government agencies alike. From a report: The U.S. Geological Survey could give you an answer, too, but I'm going to tell you right now that it's wrong. In fact, no one could give you the right answer, and if you look around, you'll find a number of estimations that differ by seemingly improbable amounts. One government report lists the number as 12,383 miles. The same report admits that a different government agency says the figure is actually 88,612 miles. That's an almost eight-fold disparity for a fact that seems simple to obtain. We all know how to use a ruler, right?
Well, we all know how to measure a straight line, but what about a curve? And what if that curve has curves? The crux of the problem comes down to geometry, and the fundamentally uneven nature of coastlines. Though the border between land and sea may look fairly straight when seen from far away, they're anything but. Coastlines jut and dip, curve and cut, and each deviation from a straight line adds distance. Some of these features are massive, like bays, while others are miniscule.
Well, we all know how to measure a straight line, but what about a curve? And what if that curve has curves? The crux of the problem comes down to geometry, and the fundamentally uneven nature of coastlines. Though the border between land and sea may look fairly straight when seen from far away, they're anything but. Coastlines jut and dip, curve and cut, and each deviation from a straight line adds distance. Some of these features are massive, like bays, while others are miniscule.
+/- 12,383 miles (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The best answer I can give is >0.
It's infinite. (Score:5, Insightful)
Coastlines are fractal and have 1.4 dimensions. This does mean Cthulhu could break out at any moment.
Re:It's infinite. (Score:5, Insightful)
Coastlines are fractal and have 1.4 dimensions.
And being fractal makes the initial question of "how long" meaningless. To what resolution? If you look at the molecular level, it is nearly infinite. If you look at the sand grain level, less so. If you look at one foot intervals, even less so.
That of course leaves the question of how you define the coastline. It's not just bays and similar features that create issues, but AT WHAT TIDE LEVEL? Do you define the "coast" as being at the mean high high water (MHHW), mean sea level (MSL), high water line, or where? Do you count both sides of the Outer Banks in North Carolina, both sides and the inner edge of the sounds behind them, or just the outer edge?
The question is also meaningless because it changes nothing. Nothing changes if you say that the US coast is 1,000,000km or 200,000km or 1km. If you're estimating how much it will cost to install coastal protection you will measure how long the protection measure is, not how long the coast is behind it.
So, must be a slow news day at
/.
Re: (Score:1)
It is certainly wrong to say it is 1km. There is a lower bound to the length of a coast line. It can not be shorter than the longest straight line distance between any two points on the coast line.
Re: (Score:2)
It can not be shorter than the longest straight line distance between any two points on the coast line.
Of course it can.
A: Not all land between points of coastline is coastline. We don't even have a solid definition of coastline to start measuring.
B: In strict 3 space, measuring coastline makes little sense. Lines are 2D, the coast is 3D, and you first need strict rules for tracing the path before you can measure it. How do you handle a cliff on a beach? What if it juts out over the water? When considering 2D projections, it makes a bit more sense. But "the longest straight line distance between any t
Re: (Score:2)
Don't forget waves or kids playing on the beach.
I'd argue the length of the coastline is exactly what the surveyors office says it is. It is a matter of definition, not measurement. There is no coastline on the beach, only on maps.
While I'm at it, if a tree falls in the forest, there is a sound. The standard definition of sound does not require a human listener. The sound of one hand clapping? I can clap with one hand. It sounds almost like clapping with two hands.
Fractals are cool. Cooler than coastlines.
Where do you draw the line? (Score:2)
We have rivers that fan out into the ocean. How far up the river do we go until we are no longer at the coastline. I want to sell my home to be on the coast even though it is hundreds of miles away from the ocean and thousands of feet above sea level, however there is a little stream next to my home, which leads to a creak, that leads to a river, which leads to a larger river then goes into the ocean.
Someone just discovered fractals! (Score:3, Informative)
The coastline problem is literally a textbook example of fractals. The "size" of the object (perimeter, area, etc.) depends on the scale at which it is measured (the size of the "ruler" one uses). A coastline has finer and finer features as one zooms in, so the overall length/perimeter one computes is larger and larger as one uses a finer resolution. For a perfect/mathematical fractal, the coastline could actually be infinite in length.
This is absolutely interesting. But also not new. Everyone with a passing familiarity with measuring coastlines knows about this issue.
Re: Someone just discovered fractals! (Score:2)
Fifth-grade news for nerds.
Re: (Score:2)
Fortunately for us, the dimensions of quarks quantize the possible values somewhat, so it is finite, but large. Still, do you go across one side of each atom, or do you go all the way around each one until the closest point to the next?
Re: (Score:2)
And if you go "around" an atom, and at what state of excitement do you measure it in?
coastline paradox (Score:1)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coastline_paradox
Mandelbrot beat them (Score:5, Informative)
Mandelbrot's* well-known "How Long Is the Coast of Britain?" article (published in 1967) starts with this question - and it goes on to discuss self-similar curves that are a type of fractals.
*: yes, he is the guy who came up with the Mandelbrot fractal
Re: (Score:2)
Yep. And it's silly to even attempt to find an exact measure for that very reason. The best you can do is set a somewhat arbitrary cut-off, and measure to that standard. Anything else is just a waste of time.
It seems straightforward, but it's not. (Score:3)
This comes down to the resolution used. Think fractals. What's your minimum measurement unit? 10km? 1km? 100m? 10m? 1m? 10cm? 1cm? 1mm? Smaller?
The smaller the unit of measurement, the larger the coastline, as you can cover smaller and smaller details.
Then it's the question of where to place the coastline. High tide? Low tide? Middle? What about the "type of coastline"? It seems obvious if it's rock
.. but what if it's sand? Where do you put the line?
Coastline Paradox (Score:2)
There's a famous paper by Mandelbrot on the question of coastlines: "How Long Is the Coast of Britain? Statistical Self-Similarity and Fractional Dimension".
In short, coastlines are fractal and effectively have infinite length.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
It was mentioned in Gleick's book "Chaos" - one of the first mainstream books about the subject. I read it when I was an undergrad and I'm, ummmm, not young (though my apparent age varies depending on what size calendar you use).
Re: (Score:2)
Minimum measured feature size (Score:2)
Everyone competent knows how to measure the lengths of curves, and curves that have curves. The issue is that based upon your use case and needs, different people pick what are essentially different resolutions for their mapping and length measurements, which means that you discard the lengths of featur
Re: (Score:2)
You can travel billions of miles on the Earth's surface without revisiting any point.
Needs another standard of measurement (Score:1)
Complex questions (Score:2)
Islands, salt water, fresh water., rivers, streams...
Do we include Puerto Rico and other US territories?
It varies with the tides (Score:1)
Non-Scientific Language Question (Score:2)
As usual, the question isn't specific enough to have an answer. Therefore, people think it's difficult to answer.
The answer is very simple, ask for what you want.
Maybe it's how far a ship would need to travel to get to any point -- ships take gentle curves. Maybe it's how long would it take to see it all on-foot -- humans take 1-yard-long straight lines.
Another stupid question: which came first, the chicken or the egg? Again, a language question. Define the word "egg" and it's easy.
If "egg" is any egg,
Easy, just make a new unit! (Score:3)
The length of the US coastline is equal to... 1 US Coastline. Good luck with conversions to metric, though - we hate that here in the States
;)
I volunteer to measure it (Score:2)
I will create a KickStarter to fund my measurement of the US coastline. It will obviously require a significant amount of logistical support, so I will conservatively pick $25 million US as “fully funded”. If we don’t hit that target, I will still use the donations to fund a measurement of a section of the coastline for now - probably part of Oregon, or perhaps one of the Hawaiian Islands.
This is about 40 years old (Score:2)
almost eight-fold? (Score:2)
Now slightly more than 7 means almost 8?
7.16x is not closer to 8x than 7x.
Terrible Summary (Score:2)
This summary starts by assuming that the information is important, and that the inability to clearly define that piece of information is bad.
The article does not explain why knowing the precise amount of coastline *is* important.
Because it probably isn't that important.
Are Slashdot Editors Legitimate Nerds? (Score:2)
Because if they were, they'd realize that none of this is news to their readers.
start with ... (Score:1)