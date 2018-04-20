Engineers Are Leaving America For Canada (bloomberg.com) 50
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a report via Bloomberg: The H-1B was created in 1990, part of an immigration overhaul signed into law by President George H.W. Bush that also created the EB-5 investor visa -- the subject of a fracas involving Kushner Cos. seeking Chinese investment -- and the diversity lottery, which Trump has attacked. Today, an estimated half a million H-1B holders live in the U.S. No one tracks exactly how many ditch their skilled visas for the permanent residency Canada offers, but during the first year of Trump's presidency, the number of tech professionals globally who got permanent residency in Canada ticked up almost 40 percent from 2016, to more than 11,000.
In 1967, Canada became the first country to adopt a points-based immigration system. The country regularly tweaks how it rates applicants based on national goals and research into what makes for successful integration: A job offer used to come with 600 points, but now it's worth just 200. Other factors like speaking fluent English or French -- or, even better, both -- have been given more weight over the years. Country of origin is irrelevant. In 2016, Canada increased national immigration levels to 300,000 new permanent residents annually. Last year, in consultation with trade groups, it created a program called the Global Skills Strategy to issue temporary work permits to people with job offers in certain categories, including senior software engineers, in as little as two weeks. Since the program started in June, more than 5,600 people have been granted permits, from the U.S., India, Pakistan, Brazil, and elsewhere.
But what is up with all of this Trump bashing by the editors? Make no mistake: H-1B visas are abused by tech companies to keep salaries down. Persons from overseas are no more capable than citizens to fill positions. When I joined the workforce, there was this thing called "training" that has been since brushed under the rug by the man to keep the common person down.
Let's face it: whatever technology lead the US used to have, it's gone, or about to in the coming years / decades. Just reading tech news regularly yields a # of reasons:
* Housing prices in the Silicon Valley area.
;-).
* Anti-immigration views displayed by the current US president (and quite a few of his followers).
* The crazy Republicans vs. Democrats political situation.
* Intellectual property hassles combined with a lawsuit-happy culture (with expensive lawyers as the cherry on top
* Investment
The ones who vowed to leave the country if Trump got elected [bbc.com].
Did any Republicans leave the country when Obama got elected?
Where would they go, the US is the most right wing capitalist country in the world
Singapore is a low-tax authoritarian country which spends little on social programs, spends robustly on their military, executes drug dealers, and they even spank petty criminals.
And chewing gum is illegal there.
One thing I can say: Companies stopped training once they could rely on the H1-B visa program. One more thing, I know two or three people who were laid off and repla
So why did a Canadian engineer recently start at my US-based company? When I asked him about it he said that he was having too much trouble finding work in Canada lately.
Bad HR problems. In both Canasta and the US, people who are qualified are unemployed while I can't find qualified candidates.
Not just that, the immigrant engineers are leaving for Canada after the Trump administration decides that they want to adapt the same points based/merit based immigration system. If that's such a horrible concept, why are they leaving for a country that has exactly that?
Also, in the above blurb on Canada, it also states that people have to know either English or French. That's very different from the immigration problem in the US, where people who speak only Spanish come in, w/ no intention of ever lear
You do know that the US has no official national language, and that Spanish is co-official with English in at least one US state, don't you?
Yes, and so is Mexico.
But (some) Americans are so damn arrogant that they think they own the bloody (northern) continent.
I'll probably be modded down into oblivion for having a contrary opinion but I wish the USA would just get it over and annex Canada and Mexico already. Once people get over the knee-jerk reaction and actually think about what this would mean -- having a unified currency, logistics, roads, units, language, military, border, etc. would provide numerous long term benefits -- albeit it would
I'll probably be modded down into oblivion for having a contrary opinion but I wish the USA would just get it over and annex Canada and Mexico already. Once people get over the knee-jerk reaction and actually think about what this would mean
Unless you get their permission first (and you can't), what it would mean is war on at least two fronts, and probably more. Even assuming the USA can beat both countries militarily (and then occupy them successfully, despite a complete lack of moral legitimacy), it's unlikely the rest of the world would stand for the USA going full-Lebensraum on its neighbors and allies.
At the very least, it would be extremely destabilizing, since every other major country would take it as signalling "open season" on their
...having a unified currency, logistics, roads, units, language, military, border, etc. would provide numerous long term benefits...
Which units? US or SI?
Which language? English, French, or Spanish?
...(Some) Americans are pretty hypocritical about immigration considering they hijacked the land from the native Americans...
There's also the fact that about 99% of their ancestors were... that's right... immigrants.
Isn't Canada also in America?
No, Canada is in North America, or if one wants to refer to the superset continent, Canda is in the Americas. Not America, which is an alternate way of saying 'the US'.
For doing their little part to tell my country to stop exploiting people so someone can make a quick buck. Seriously, this is America's original sin. Farming too hard in the colonies? Trap a bunch of Africans and bring them over as slaves. Couldn't possibly expect you to pick your own vegetables and cotton using your kids as the labor. Didn't want to pay a living wage? Encourage people from Europe to flood our borders. Now H1Bs. It's all the same thing.
I hope for their sake, they just aren't trading old shi
Farming too hard in the colonies? Trap a bunch of Africans and bring them over as slaves. . . . Now H1Bs. It's all the same thing.
Yes, when I think about H1Bs coming to the U.S. and getting paid far better than they ever would in their home countries, the immediate parallel that springs to mind is plantations, whips and chains. Ah Maslow, we hardly knew ye.
Seriously, this is America's original sin. Farming too hard in the colonies? Trap a bunch of Africans and bring them over as slaves.
Not quite.
Africans enslaved and sold other Africans.
The Portuguese, Spanish, French and English bought those slaves then stuffed them in boats and sent them to work in their colonies (the ones that survived, anyway).
When the US was founded as an independent nation, slavery became a hot topic not because the north thought it was bad and the south was racist, but because the governing structure of the country involved indirect representation of people, and slaves were people. Well, three fifths of a person e
My company does power and HVAC systems engineering for buildings. There is and has been a significant shortage of people in this field over the years (it has always paid less than high-tech and finance, and to really succeed you need the same personality and skill sets). You can't just increase pay, because the fees you can receive do not support paying someone straight out of college $85k/year, plus dedicating significant resources to training. It becomes a 2-5 year investment (more on the HVAC side).
I
Sure yeah whatever. I have seen plenty of bright well trained citizens laid off in favor of H1B hires. Apparently they made too much money, or were not young enough, didn't graduate from the right school, or didn't check some identity box. Sorry you couldn't find an HVAC engineer - maybe you didn't try hard enough. Or maybe your standards were too low. Or your job description required something no American grad could achieve - genetically.
Everyone is looking to move up to do the best for their family. Indians to America. Syrians to Europe. Americas to Canada. Americans to Europe. The people first to move are the well educated with the capital to make such a move.
I have my MS and my wife has her MD. As a whole we've debated what countries would be best for our kids and their kids. Universal health care, fewer school shoots, treating mental health like a mental and not judicial problem and a host of other differences. Yeah, it reflects our pol