Wells Fargo Agrees to $1 Billion Fine Over Home and Auto Loan Abuses (reuters.com) 30
Wells Fargo got hit with a $1 billion fine Friday -- the largest ever issued by America's consumer protection agency. An anonymous reader quotes Reuters: Taken together, the mortgage and auto programs ensnared more than 600,000 customers and will require nearly $300 million in refunds, the bank has said. The programs allowed Wells Fargo to earn fees from unneeded car insurance and penalties on mortgage paperwork that the bank had botched. For homebuyers, Wells Fargo promised to "rate lock" or freeze the interest rate for borrowers who got their mortgage paperwork finished within a few weeks. When that deadline slipped and it was the bank's fault, Wells Fargo could blame the customer. The penalty for late mortgage paperwork often topped $1000, according to a borrower lawsuit...
Drivers stung by insurance fees were wrongly pushed into policies that they did not need... Insurers working for Wells Fargo pushed policies onto more than 500,000 customers who already had coverage, the bank has said.
The penalty comes 18 months after Wells Fargo "admitted it opened sham accounts for customers -- a practice that likely ensnared millions...
Wells Fargo agreed to the new $1 billion fine "without admitting or denying wrongdoing."
Drivers stung by insurance fees were wrongly pushed into policies that they did not need... Insurers working for Wells Fargo pushed policies onto more than 500,000 customers who already had coverage, the bank has said.
The penalty comes 18 months after Wells Fargo "admitted it opened sham accounts for customers -- a practice that likely ensnared millions...
Wells Fargo agreed to the new $1 billion fine "without admitting or denying wrongdoing."
Chan Fargo (Score:1)
The living room in this house has an incredible view. It’s as if you can see every inch of the Bay Area from up here. Is the Bay Area seeing every inch of me though?
Mark begins to sob. "My mother was right." He hangs his head in anguish. "I should have married a nice Jewish woman."
"Oh please." Priscilla rolls her eyes. "Have you ever even met a Jewish American Princess? The first JAP you would have tied the knot with would have taken half of you
And that's just a slap on the wrist (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is going to get the death penalty for this.
Yes, and it'll be partisan: only the Republicans will want to kill it.
And now the banking industry is lobbying them heavily saying the problems that caused the financial crisis have been fixed.
I can say with 100% certainty that they haven't.
See, even if every banker has turned into a saint, all you need is some newly minted 26 year-old Harvard MBA who will look around and wonder why isn't any pushing the rules. He'll do so and get a 7 figure bonus. Others will follow and in order to get the big bucks, they
Re: (Score:2)
Except Washington DC.
Once again a slap on the wrist.. (Score:1)
..for a company with a $250B market cap.
But I guess when I get pulled over speeding it only costs me $1000, compared to my $300k salary, that's peanuts and the last time I was caught was 10 years ago.
THIS IS AMERICA, THEREFORE THIS IS NORMAL AND NOT SOMETHING THAT YOU SHOULD FROTH AT THE MOUTH ABOUT
Mistakes were made (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, you can. The prosecution of corporations for crimes was established in 1909, in a case called, New York Central and Hudson River Railroad Co. v. United States.
The Arthur Anderson company learned about this first-hand back in 2002.
Re:Execs should be in jail (Score:5, Insightful)
Fine the execs. Until the execs lose their homes & their daughters have to give up their ponys they will not change their behaviour.
Corporate "Justice".. (Score:2)
Let's see...
Yep, corporations have it so tough in America.. let's give them another tax break to make up for treating them like this eh?
Just curious.... (Score:2)
Does anyone know where the $1B is going to land after it's paid? Just cuirous.
Re: (Score:1)
According to an AP article written by Ken Sweet, and published this morning in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel (pg 7B), $500 Million will be paid to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and $500 Million will be paid to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
How much of that will actually trickle into the United States Treasury is not discussed.
The article concludes with, "The nation's third-largest bank now says it made $4.7 billion in the first 90 days of the year, down from $5.46 billion in the
If Wells Fargo Agrees (Score:2)
Numbers so big they make me numb (Score:2)
I didn't see how much money WF actually stole from some number of their customers, or a real number of how many were affected.
If it's 600,000, that's less than a fine of $2 a customer.
Later in the summary, it mentions millions of customers.
I wish I had enough money to rob people of god knows how much money, and pay what is probably a VERY small fraction as a fine, with no charges. It seems like a very viable business strategy.
Not enough (Score:2)
At the very least, the fine should be triple the profits of their unlawful behavior. Optimally, the bank should be broken up and the pieces sold off. At some point a business can not be allowed to remain in business. Wells Fargo was well past that point.
bailout (Score:2)
I am still waiting for the banks to repay the public for the hundreds of billions of tax dollars spent in "the bailout."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Like that is going to happen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]