Kurzweil Predicts Universal Basic Incomes Worldwide Within 20 Years (hackernoon.com) 65

Google's director of engineering Ray Kurzweil made a startling prediction at the 2018 TED conference. Hacker Noon reports: "In the early 2030s, we'll have universal basic income in the developed world, and worldwide by the end of the 2030s. You'll be able to live very well on that. The primary concern will be meaning and purpose," he said onstage at the annual event...

Kurzweil believes that by 2029, computers will have human-level intelligence. It's not inconceivable then that AI will be distributing UBI to humans based on algorithms that are capable of crunching numbers in ways we cannot follow. Indeed, what we call the "State" in even just 10 years time may have been transformed by AI and blockchain tech in a way whereby even our experience of consensus decision making and democracy itself may have evolved.

Kurzweil Predicts Universal Basic Incomes Worldwide Within 20 Years

  • ...have been wrong before. Come to think of it, has he ever been right even if later than predicted?

    • Remember ”curve jumping” and the continuation of Moore’s law out to the 2050s? Nah, me neither but they are classic Kurzweil. He should come round explain them to my four-year old 4770s that it is still not worth upgrading because performance has gone sideways.

  • Time (Score:5, Insightful)

    by arth1 ( 260657 ) on Saturday April 21, 2018 @10:43AM (#56477611) Homepage Journal

    I think he could well be right, but I also think he has the timeline very wrong. 200 years, sure. 100, maybe, although I'm not convinced. But 20? No, I will bet anything that won't be the case.

    In the oil crisis in the early 70s, the prediction was that we were going to all be on non-oil heating and transportation well before the turn of the century. Didn't happen. I think it still will, but things just turn around that quickly. Even seriously disruptive technologies like the steam engine and factory machines took generations to take over. Rum wasn't brewed in a day.

    • Think you meant "don't turn around that quickly," and I agree. Things seem to happen a bit quicker nowadays than before, but not that quick. Human level AI in 9 years is ridiculous, but everyone in the AI realm is overselling right now.

    • Agreed. The time frames most people give about predictions are usually very overly optimistic, but this guy is nuts.

      He thinks AI and blockchain are going to have revolutionized our entire society before 2030? Pass whatever you are smoking dude.

  • I find all of his "predictions" outrageous (Score:3)

    by carlhaagen ( 1021273 ) on Saturday April 21, 2018 @10:45AM (#56477617)
    Really, human-level AI by 2029? Not a snowball's chance in hell. "State" transformed to something entirely else in just 10 years time? No. Not even in 20 years, not in the west nor anywhere in Asia. He's a hopeless romantic, but I guess there's money to be made from his type of dreamers.

    • Agreed. Smart guy, but overly optimistic. Maybe human-level AI will exist in 50 years, though I'm not really sure that's the right goal, nor am I sure they can actually be compared.

  • Even if we agreed we wanted it (Score:5, Funny)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Saturday April 21, 2018 @10:46AM (#56477625) Journal
    I admire his optimism. Even if we agreed we wanted it exactly at this moment, it would take 20 years to finally agree on how we'd want it to look. One side would be arguing, "Only the private sector can operate the program efficiently! Contract it out!" The other side would be saying, "I will burn my bra if it's not single-payer! Because that's what we have in Europe!" And a small, but attention grabbing group would say, "the whole thing needs to follow the Bitcoin-standard!" Because gold-standard is so 20th century.

    Then some clown (probably Steve Urkel) would somehow get elected and unexpectedly negotiate a peace with the robots.

  • Linear thinking is belief that what exist today will exist tomorrow, only stronger. Funny that he's Google's director of engineering.

    • With apologies to Michio Kaku (again), but Ray Kurzweil is still the biggest hack on the planet.

      In some senses we have human-level AI for some tasks. If he means general intelligence, that seems unlikely within a decade, as progress over the last ten has been pretty evolutionary, and it would take a revolution. Even if it was possible, the issue is then whether it is efficient or useful compared to more tailored solutions. R.g. if one human intelligence needed a 1MW power f ed, then it's mostly a curiosity.

  • If he made rational, sensible predictions they wouldn't make the news. You make news by predicting outlandish things that are carefully calculated to be exactly what the news reporters want to hear.

  • Renewable quantum atomic blockchain! (Score:3)

    by Chelloveck ( 14643 ) on Saturday April 21, 2018 @10:58AM (#56477679) Homepage
    I was taking him seriously up until "blockchain". Once he said that I knew he'd gone senile.

    • Once he said that I knew he'd gone senile.

      Like I said, we've reached "Peak Kurzwel" (there's a reason wishful thinking possesses the distinctive bouquet of shit).

  • I'll believe this when I see it. I think it's far more likely that in 20 years the relative peace and prosperity that we see today will have broken down somewhat into less functional economies, societies, public infrastructure systems, etc. and that a small global overclass will live in relative comfort still tended to mostly by humans while the bulk of the populations around the globe continue more or less on the path that they are now.

    I can see universal basic incomes happening eventually, but not in 20 y

  • I don't get it. Isn't this getting close to communism? Maybe we still own our stuff, but on the money side this is starting to look odd.

      Communism involves ownership of the 'means of production'. Theoretically by 'the workers', in practice by 'the state'.

      First, there are almost no workers in Kurtzwell's vision, mostly just recipients. Communism's entire distinction between workers and capital becomes redundant. Second, Kurtzwell was unclear here but I suspect in his vision the AI resources are owned neither by the state nor by the few people working on them - his UBI is probably funded by taxation?

      Regardless of formalities, humans become an

    • It's more like Social Democracy on steroids than communism. The economic system is still capitalism, but with a minimum (hopefully livable) income guaranteed to every citizen.

    • This is certainly a form of wealth redistribution, but it's not enforcing collective ownership. So, I think that falls more in line with socialism, not communism. Moreover, the idea is to replace most forms of welfare with this. Yes, people like me (and probably most of us here) will be putting in far more than we take out, but that's already true. And I'd posit that current forms of welfare are much more prone to abuse and have more overhead to manage, because of the more complicated rules other than "

      • Thanks! I really appreciate you taking the time to share your take on it like this. It helped put my thoughts into perspective.
        I too am a bit unsure of how the incentive to work will survive this. If you can live well without working, maybe you will be content relaxing in nature and doing the backpacker roundtrip. If you can't live at all on this then it may be useless anyways. There will be a fine line there.

    • This is very different from communism, but I think you really meant "how is this different from communism/socialism/etc, things I were taught would destroy the economy because no one would want to work. The difference between this and those, or communism as implemented everywhere earlier in the world, is as follows: 1) True democracy running the government. 2) Robots do (almost) all the work, so there's no need for humans to work anymore. 3) This is only future income, and only a portion of future incom

  • whatever this guy is regurgitating, his so-called predictions have been so ridiculous to a point of just being a click bait. The USA can't even have a universal healthcare, and the societal wealth redistribution and people's mentality don't seem to move towards a more equitable model at this point, why do you think that universal income would even be thinkable? If this shit is not considered click bait, then what would be?
  • like this [youtube.com]. People really, really hate the idea of somebody spending their time happy while they toil. And there will still be work to be done even with automation. I just do see us as a people being willing to divvy up the spoils of automation, especially here in America. Too much puritanical "if you don't work you don't eat" stuff.

  • You'll be able to live very well on that.

    We've reached "peak Kurzweil;" someone shut this naive moron up.

    • LOLOL... mod me down all you want; UBI may be coming... and no, you won't live "very well on it" - seriously now, how fucking gullible is considered too much??
  • We can debate about if and when we will have a human level AI. Personally I don't see it in my lifetime, but I am willing to listen to reasonable arguments as to why I am wrong. However as soon as you throw the term "blockchain" into the mix, especially on a topic about AI, you will lose credibility with me. What in the heck does a non-centeralized, immutable, distributed ledger technology have to do with AI? If we are talking about "The One True AI" or the Singularity, then maybe, but otherwise you are jus
  • That's funny because he talks about that HLI AI like "everybody will have Internet", or, further past, "everybody will have electricity". HLI AI is different. That's the holy grail of computer science, and, probably, humanity. If an organization knows how to reach HLI, they will reach HLI++, an "HAL", soon after that (none of the brain limits, and, that HAL "himself" can help improve himself, like Alpha Go did, playing against itself, but HAL would do that in a more "intelligent" way). Is there an upper lim

  • Then they will gain conservative intelligence in 10, make sure they don't get any smarter and reproduce until they have enough votes to keep Trump in office forever!

