Lyft Announces It Will Make All Rides Carbon Neutral (cnn.com) 8
Lyft announced it will spend millions of dollars to make all its rides carbon neutral. An anonymous reader quotes CNN Money: The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company announced Thursday that it will pay for a range of environmentally beneficial projects to compensate for the emissions from the millions of car journeys it provides every week. The tactic, known as carbon offsets, is a way for Lyft to do something about climate change without changing its business model. Lyft will fund initiatives including forestry projects, renewable energy ventures and capturing emissions from landfills.
The efforts will put Lyft among the 10 largest voluntary offset programs in the world, according to 3Degrees, the renewable energy company Lyft is partnering with to find suitable projects... Lyft will track how many miles its drivers cover -- and the make and model of their vehicles -- to calculate exactly how many emissions it must offset. The company will not limit itself just to the carbon footprint from when passengers are in Lyft vehicles, but will also include the mileage its drivers rack up on their way to pick people up.
Lyft co-founder John Zimmer believes that within their first year they'll offset over a million metric tons of carbon -- "equivalent to planting tens of millions of trees or taking hundreds of thousands of cars off the road."
Zimmer told CNN that "With great scale comes great responsibility."
billions of euros in carbon trading scams in europe, those were major news items. carbon trading is the ideal scam system. unless they're going to run their cars on biofuel, or as electric vehicles from a nuke plant or solar or wind or hydro...forget it, it's just stupidity
what about paying for drivers to buy cars with tech that can use that that?
Indeed, I'd much rather they spent money on zero emission cars so that I didn't have to breath their pollution.
Taxi companies are finding EVs to be ideal for their needs. Low running and maintenance costs, charging fits in with mandatory driver breaks although many go all day on one charge, and no detours to get fuel. Fitting that into Lyft's business model would be an achievement.
That's nice. Perhaps in the meantime they can instruct Lyft drivers on the proper use of parking spots instead of stopping in the middle of roads and lots with complete disregard to traffic around them.