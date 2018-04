SmugMug Buys Flickr, Vows To Revitalize the Photo Service

On Friday, Silicon Valley photo-sharing and storage company SmugMug announced it had acquired Flickr , the photo-sharing site created in 2004 by Ludicorp and acquired in 2005 by Yahoo. SmugMug CEO Don MacAskill told USA TODAY he's committed to revitalizing the faded social networking site, which hosted photos and videos long before it became trendy. Flickr will reportedly continue to operate separately, and SmugMug and Flickr accounts will " remain separate and independent for the foreseeable future ." From the report: