SmugMug Buys Flickr, Vows To Revitalize the Photo Service (usatoday.com) 4
On Friday, Silicon Valley photo-sharing and storage company SmugMug announced it had acquired Flickr, the photo-sharing site created in 2004 by Ludicorp and acquired in 2005 by Yahoo. SmugMug CEO Don MacAskill told USA TODAY he's committed to revitalizing the faded social networking site, which hosted photos and videos long before it became trendy. Flickr will reportedly continue to operate separately, and SmugMug and Flickr accounts will "remain separate and independent for the foreseeable future." From the report: He declined to disclose the terms of the deal, which closed this week. "Flickr is an amazing community, full of some of the world's most passionate photographers. It's a fantastic product and a beloved brand, supplying tens of billions of photos to hundreds of millions of people around the world," MacAskill said. "Flickr has survived through thick-and-thin and is core to the entire fabric of the Internet." The surprise deal ends months of uncertainty for Flickr, whose fate had been up in the air since last year when Yahoo was bought by Verizon for $4.5 billion and joined with AOL in Verizon's Oath subsidiary.
Could be really good (Score:2)
I still feel like Flickr has one of the best viewing experiences for photographs around, much better than Instagram, which is more about casual lifestyle photos, or even 500px which is more of a direct competitor... Flickr is really nice for following people who like to take more considered and composed photos than just random bits of this or that.
Flickr (Score:2)
I made a Flickr account ages ago, but never really used it.
So the question is, is Flickr actually useful for sharing videos a la Youtube? If so, is it any less evil?
Can't be any worse (Score:2)
Than Verizon owning it.