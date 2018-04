Apple Open Sources FoundationDB

Apple's FoundationDB company announced on Thursday that the FoundationDB core has been open sourced with the goal of building an open community with all major development done in the open. The database company was purchased by Apple back in 2015. As described in the announcement, FoundationDB is a distributed datastore that's been designed from the ground up to be deployed on clusters of commodity hardware. Mac Rumors reports:The source for FoundationDB is available on Github , and those who wish to join the project are encouraged to visit the FoundationDB community forums , submit bugs, and make contributions to the core software and documentation.