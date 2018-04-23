The Last Known Person Born in the 19th Century Dies in Japan at 117 (kottke.org) 60
Jason Kottke: As of 2015, only two women born in the 1800s and two others born in 1900 (the last year of the 19th century) were still alive. In the next two years, three of those women passed away, including Jamaican Violet Brown, the last living subject of Queen Victoria, who reigned over the British Empire starting in 1837. Last week Nabi Tajima, the last known survivor of the 19th century, died in Japan at age 117.
Re:Hey Miss Mash... (Score:4, Informative)
Wrong, mr. russian goat hole. 1900 was the last year of the 19th century. The first century went from 1 to 100 A.D., and so the 19th goes from 1801 to 1900.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: Hey Miss Mash... (Score:1)
There's no such thing as year zero. The first year is year 1.
Re: Hey Miss Mash... (Score:4, Insightful)
Correct. In the same way that there is no day zero or month zero, there is no year zero. The first year was 1, and exactly 2000 years later was 1/1/2001.
Thus 1900 was the last year of the 19th century, with 1/1/1901 being exactly 1900 years after the start of the calendar.
Re: (Score:1)
Why can there be no year zero?
For the same reason there's no March 0.
Re: (Score:1)
But by your same argument, why is 3/1 not in February?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Second day of April = April 3
Third day of April = April 4
Fourth day of April = April 5
Fifth day of April = April 6
Sixth day of April = April 7
Seventh day of April = April 7
Eighth day of April = April 8
Ninth day of April = April 9
Tenth day of April = April 10
Re: (Score:2)
Look, you're wrong. Century dates start at the 1. I know your precious ego can't tolerate being wrong, but that's your problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Century dates start at the 1.
Says who? Is it codified anywhere?
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not really interested in the labelling of centuries relative to some arbitrary event that was not marked at the time. I'm far more interested in when the most significant digits change.
It seems therefore sad that the last human who was born in a year beginning with 18 passed seemingly without note.
Japan? Take it with a pinch of umami. (Score:1)
Surprised, such a law abiding country, with a tradition of ancestor worship would let their parents die and be without last rites, committing financial fraud, etc.
Re: (Score:3)
It's actually a flaw in the way the system works when someone dies. You can get a funeral and intern their ashes at your family grave site without the national government necessarily getting wind of it. It's an "easy" crime because it only requires the child to do nothing, to make no effort to inform the government of their parent's death.
I forget what changes they made to stop it happening now, but checks were put in place.
No witnesses anymore, so there! (Score:2)
19th century didn't happen, totally fake news by the Fake News Media and overpaid WRONG government scientists. so sad.
Re: (Score:2)
You're forgetting that there HAS to have been a 19th century, or else it's harder to prove that man is responsible for climate change!
Learn from history (Score:2)
Great. With them gone we will be free to repeat the mistake of history with abandon.
Great Depression 2.0 is already underway, a good dose of nationalism is bedding itself into many countries, and sweeping waves of technological change are on the way. I guess we don't have the monarchy anymore so that's a plus.
Re: (Score:2)
2008 Was Great Depression 2.0
We actually solved the problem of depressions by calling them recessions.
My expectation is this sense of global nationalism is it may put us in a recession, enough to make people realize that we live in a global world, and we cant put the screw on an other country without it coming back to us. Just as long as we can get over the bead and circus that is going on.
Re: (Score:2)
Call me when the last memory of WW2 finally passes (Score:1)
I'm tired of the pandering that this great "war" and its genocide gets. I get it, wars bad mmkay and killing people is bad.
Remind me why that genocide deserves all of the attention versus Armenian, Darfur, etc genocides?
Get over yourselves and move on Europe!
Re: (Score:2)
Remembering the Armenian one is politically inconvenient because referring to it as one offends the Turks, and the dictator currently securing his position there is a convenient 'friend' so we'll just keep our mouths shut.
The Darfur one we'll occasionally mention as Sudan isn't a 'friend' directly, but Sudan's far away and hey, they're useful to China and Russia both. We don't really want to piss those off so we'll just ignore it and hope people will stop mentioning it.
Re: (Score:2)
While possible, it's unlikely, due to the conditions that lend themselves to extreme longevity. People tend to die relatively young in undeveloped cultures, because they lack the medical care that enables long life. It's those developed countries that have the advanced medical care, that also provide public records, which can be used to identify the super-old. The only other possibility, is that there could be a developed country (India or South Korea, perhaps) that didn't have very good public records at t
Nefarious Plot (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:1)
This sounds so stupid that I'm now certain it's going to turn out to be true.
Re: (Score:2)
That would make a great mockumentary.
Re: (Score:2)
Extra bonus points if you can get John Cleese to be the narrator.
Re: (Score:1)
No, you've got it all wrong.
This clearly demonstrates the fatal long term effects of dihydrogen monoxide.
That stuff was probably all over the place in her house.
She never had a chance.
Re: (Score:1)
I demand equal lifespans for all people.
Do you know why husbands die before their wives?
Because they want to.
Predictive power (Score:1)
No lifespans over 120 (two significant digits) years.
Still holding for 2500+ years of history.
Genesis 6:3
Re: (Score:2)
No lifespans over 120 (two significant digits) years.
Jeanne Clement. 122 years, 164 days.
Y1900 (Score:2)
Finally, the Y1900 problem solved itself!