The Last Known Person Born in the 19th Century Dies in Japan at 117

Jason Kottke: As of 2015, only two women born in the 1800s and two others born in 1900 (the last year of the 19th century) were still alive. In the next two years, three of those women passed away, including Jamaican Violet Brown, the last living subject of Queen Victoria, who reigned over the British Empire starting in 1837. Last week Nabi Tajima, the last known survivor of the 19th century, died in Japan at age 117.

  • Japan has a spate of stories of very long lived people who turn out to be fake. Children collecting pension checks dont report the death of the pensioners for years.

    Surprised, such a law abiding country, with a tradition of ancestor worship would let their parents die and be without last rites, committing financial fraud, etc.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's actually a flaw in the way the system works when someone dies. You can get a funeral and intern their ashes at your family grave site without the national government necessarily getting wind of it. It's an "easy" crime because it only requires the child to do nothing, to make no effort to inform the government of their parent's death.

      I forget what changes they made to stop it happening now, but checks were put in place.

  • 19th century didn't happen, totally fake news by the Fake News Media and overpaid WRONG government scientists. so sad.

    • You're forgetting that there HAS to have been a 19th century, or else it's harder to prove that man is responsible for climate change!

  • Great. With them gone we will be free to repeat the mistake of history with abandon.

    Great Depression 2.0 is already underway, a good dose of nationalism is bedding itself into many countries, and sweeping waves of technological change are on the way. I guess we don't have the monarchy anymore so that's a plus.

    • 2008 Was Great Depression 2.0

      We actually solved the problem of depressions by calling them recessions.

      My expectation is this sense of global nationalism is it may put us in a recession, enough to make people realize that we live in a global world, and we cant put the screw on an other country without it coming back to us. Just as long as we can get over the bead and circus that is going on.
       

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )
      At the very least we need to make sure some minor noble doesn't get killed touring around Europe.

  • I'm tired of the pandering that this great "war" and its genocide gets. I get it, wars bad mmkay and killing people is bad.

    Remind me why that genocide deserves all of the attention versus Armenian, Darfur, etc genocides?

    Get over yourselves and move on Europe!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by theM_xl ( 760570 )

      Remembering the Armenian one is politically inconvenient because referring to it as one offends the Turks, and the dictator currently securing his position there is a convenient 'friend' so we'll just keep our mouths shut.

      The Darfur one we'll occasionally mention as Sudan isn't a 'friend' directly, but Sudan's far away and hey, they're useful to China and Russia both. We don't really want to piss those off so we'll just ignore it and hope people will stop mentioning it.

  • Nefarious Plot (Score:5, Funny)

    by CRB9000 ( 647092 ) on Monday April 23, 2018 @12:04PM (#56488853)
    I've noticed a disturbing bit of a trend, I think it indicates a global conspiracy: Someone is killing off the world's oldest people. Watch, I bet this will happen. They will identify who the next oldest person in the world is and shortly after that, that person will die. And they all seem to be dying of "natural causes" a statistical improbability. Someone is out there killing off the oldest people in the world. Mark my words.

    • This sounds so stupid that I'm now certain it's going to turn out to be true.

    • That would make a great mockumentary.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No, you've got it all wrong.

      This clearly demonstrates the fatal long term effects of dihydrogen monoxide.

      That stuff was probably all over the place in her house.

      She never had a chance.

  • Predictive power (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    No lifespans over 120 (two significant digits) years.

    Still holding for 2500+ years of history.

    Genesis 6:3

  • Finally, the Y1900 problem solved itself!

