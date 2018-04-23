YouTube Says Computers Helped It Pull Down Millions of Objectionable Videos Last Quarter (recode.net) 22
YouTube says it has successfully trained computers to flag objectionable videos. In the last quarter of 2017, the company reportedly pulled down more than six million of these videos before any users saw them. The news comes from a brief aside in Google CEO Sundar Pichai's scripted remarks during parent company Alphabet's earnings call today. "He said YouTube had pulled down more than six million videos in the last quarter of 2017 after first being flagged by its 'machine systems,' and that 75 percent of those videos 'were removed before receiving a single view,'" reports Recode.
If a computer can do your job then you are not doing a useful service. You need to value add and offer something a computer cannot do.
I don't disagree with you, but by this logic, in 20 or 30 years, no human will be doing a useful service. Not sure how the economy will work then.
AI is not good enough for detecting hate speech yet.
It's likely not that much.
It's also fairly obvious that that number is inflated. If objectional videos were really being pulled down, ALL of Alex Jones infowars content would never show up.
Rather "objectionable" , includes reaction videos and uploads/re-uploads of television footage that was live not to long ago, before ContentID gets to it. If they have successfully trained AI to be able to tell the difference between a video game and live footage, that would be an amazing breakthrough. That said, most of
So, if Google/YouTube had some point of view, or points of view, that they wished to either promote or demote... how do we know if they are protecting us or harming us? I do data science sorts of things as part of my job. I know that very, very minor tweaks to algorithms provide quite different results.
Well, as long as they haven't nuked my '80s retro videos, then I'm good. Ah, Leah!
It's quite possible now to place individuals and groups into internet "algorithm ghettos". Like the Nazis did to Jews in Poland by crowding them into a section of the city and erecting tall walls both to prevent escape and so the people outside the walls didn't see what went on inside, companies like Google, Facebook, and others can place individuals and groups into a digital algorithm ghetto where what they can access is controlled & filtered and what they publish/post/send can be filtered or blocked s
If YouTube wants to be less interesting, it's their perogative to do so. My seven year old nephew watches a lot of it. It's safer for him to do so now. Also, YouTube is becoming something he will outgrow in a few years. Much the same way Facebook is where your aunt can keep up with what you're doing.