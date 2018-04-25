Nasdaq 'Would Consider' Creating a Crypto Exchange, Says CEO (coindesk.com) 12
The CEO of Nasdaq suggested Wednesday that the company could open a cryptocurrency exchange in the future. From a report: The subject came up in an interview with CNBC, during which CEO Adena Friedman expressed openness to the idea. "Certainly Nasdaq would consider becoming a crypto exchange over time," Friedman remarked, adding: "If we do look at it and say 'it's time, people are ready for a more regulated market,' for something that provides a fair experience for investors... I believe that digital currencies will continue to persist it's just a matter of how long it will take for that space to mature. Once you look at it and say, 'do we want to provide a regulated market for this?' Certainly Nasdaq would consider it."
Who wouldn't want to be an exchange? (Score:4, Insightful)
Being an exchange is zero risk, and you get a slice of all the action. No need to worry about the latest mining hardware, or losing your shirt in the wildly unstable cryptocurrency market.
Yep.
The Bitcoin fanbois will tell us it means Bitcoin is legit (finally!) but all it really means is that NASDAQ think there's some decent transaction fees to be made.
Bitcoin - the free market version of wealth redistribution.
Once NASDAQ involved (Score:4, Funny)
What could possibly go wrong?
What could possibly go wrong?
Not much, actually.
A few idiots will lose their pensions speculating on Bitcoin but it can't crash the economy like when they did it with houses.
Step 4 (Score:3)
Crypto currency value (Score:1)
What value do these crypto currencies even create?
None at all.
All they do is move money from one person to another. For every million "made" on Bitcoin there's a thousand people who lost $1000.
The limit on price is how many people are prepared to put money into it hoping to be a winner. The chances of that are zero.
It's also well known that the price is very easy to manipulate: If you have lots money and lots of Bitcoins you can sell small amounts of coins to yourself at any price you like. This pumps the market so you can dump a load of coins onto the idi
