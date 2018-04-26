Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


A Well-Known Expert On Student Loans Is Not Real (chronicle.com) 69

Posted by BeauHD from the wake-up-you're-dreaming dept.
mi shares a report from The Chronicle of Higher Education: Drew Cloud is everywhere. The self-described journalist who specializes in student-loan debt has been quoted in major news outlets, including The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, and CNBC, and is a fixture in the smaller, specialized blogosphere of student debt. But he's a fiction, and "his" site -- an invention of a student-loan refinancing company.

"Drew Cloud is a pseudonym that a diverse group of authors at Student Loan Report, LLC use to share experiences and information related to the challenges college students face with funding their education," wrote Nate Matherson, CEO of LendEDU (the company that owns Cloud's website, The Student Loan Report). Before that admission, however, Cloud had corresponded at length with many journalists, pitching them stories and offering email interviews, many of which were published. When The Chronicle attempted to contact him through the address last week, Cloud said he was traveling and had limited access to his account. He didn't respond to additional inquiries. And on Monday, as The Chronicle continued to seek comment, Cloud suddenly evaporated. His once-prominent placement on The Student Loan Report had been removed. His bylines were replaced with "SLR Editor." Matherson confirmed on Tuesday that Cloud was an invention. Pressed on whether he regretted deceiving news organizations with a fake source, Matherson said Cloud "was created as a way to connect with our readers (ex. people struggling to repay student debt) and give us the technical ability to post content to the Wordpress website."

    • Why is this a surprise to anyone at this point. I mean the major News operations have been running "RUSSIA HACKED THE ELECTION" story for over a year now, on innuendo and whispers from "unnamed sources". Hey look a Porn Star!!!

    • Re:state of journalism today (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @11:03AM (#56506715)
      It's really more a product of the 24-hour news cycle combined with an increasingly online, and therefore difficult to monetize, audience. Journalists have to churn out story after story without time to do adequate research, and cuts to editorial staff means lower and lower quality stories get published. There's not a day that goes by now that I don't see a typo or garbled sentence in a story on a major news organization's website. It's a problem that is not likely to be solved any time soon, especially given the current political climate and the views a certain subset of American society has towards the media, as your post so clearly demonstrates.

  • I stumbled onto that site too once through /.
    https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]

    I thought it looked mighty fishy. Sea mammal sized fishy.

    I think student loans are a reason to support Elisabeth Warren.

  • In other news.... (Score:5, Funny)

    by tverbeek ( 457094 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @09:17AM (#56506059) Homepage

    Industry analysts Chad Sudonim, Ima Puppet, Travis Hoxe, and Gnome DePlume all denounced the deception.

  • Next you will be telling me Betty Crocker and Sarah Lee were not real but fictional characters dreamed up by corporate suits....

  • other uncomfortable marketing truths. (Score:3)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @09:26AM (#56506115) Homepage
    disclosure: I work in a tech/marketing position
    astroturfing is nothing new, in most brands you're always encouraged to consume the product or service being sold to you. Student loans appear to have taken a page from the luxury automotive industry in this case. Luxury auto brand advertisements often feature sultry evenings, fancy clothes, modern homes, and posh gatherings along with esoteric screeds on technology and futurism. The marketing of a luxury automobile does not include these references because they have anything to do with successful, rich, or famous people. These elements of a successful ad for a luxury car exist because theyre your aspirations, rebranded. Legitimately rich people looking to experience a mercedes simply buy one without any real conditioning. if they dont like it, they sell the car and buy a new one. What automotive brands are doing is conditioning you to sidestep your self interests and reason in order to consume a product that is far and away more expensive than the average consumer can afford. Projecting the success of these products, most luxury automotive brands will sponsor the humbler bay yacht race, or Wimbledon, but not to sell cars to the rich. These events are sponsored in order to maintain the illusion that luxury vehicles are in some way intrinsic to wealth and success.

    • What, you mean Tiger Woods doesn't drive a Buick? None of what you say is a surprise.

      But I feel like what is going on here is much bigger than astroturfing. It is intentionally lying to (lazy and gullible) media outlets to create a false narrative. Media should know better than to fall for this stuff, but that doesn't make it ok to do it.

  • Not the first time (Score:5, Interesting)

    by The Cynical Critic ( 1294574 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @09:32AM (#56506165)
    Not the first time something like this has happened... Back in 2000 Sony Pictures created a made-up film critic called David Manning just so that they could put "quotes" from him on their posters and other marketing materials, even went as far as to attributing him to an actual weekly that did film reviews.

    People eventually got suspicious and when Newsweek contacted the weekly he supposedly worked for they flat out said they'd never heard of him. Sony obviously didn't think they did anything wrong, which is hardly surprising seeing how around the same time they were caught having employees posing as movie goers in commercials, but they did eventually settle when sued.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      On a similar note, but far more interesting and worthy of respect: there was once a hugely productive, brilliant and entirely fictitional mathematician: Nicolas Bourbaki (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolas_Bourbaki).

  • I'm shocked,shocked I tell you. (Score:3)

    by Immerman ( 2627577 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @09:33AM (#56506179)

    A company created a fake expert to fraudulently advance their agenda? What is the world coming to?

    It's one thing to create a fake persona for marketing purposes, but to present them as a genuine expert to media outlets? That seems like it should be crossing some sort of legal line.

  • Great... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And the (Trump) plan now is to decapitate the CFPB? With this sort of nonsense going on?

    https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2018/04/02/598820472/trump-official-wants-to-put-tight-leash-on-consumer-watchdog-agency

  • Victor Appleton II (Score:4, Interesting)

    by mknewman ( 557587 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @09:41AM (#56506241)
    I used to read the Tom Swift, Jr. series of novels as a kid, and was crushed to find out that "Victor Appleton was a house pseudonym used by the Stratemeyer Syndicate and its successors, most famous for being associated with the Tom Swift series of books." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] This did not reduce my enjoyment of the books but did make it seem much more commercialized, as is this case, Drew Cloud may have provided some valuable information, but may have been slanted toward 'it's' ad clients.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by houghi ( 78078 )

      There is a HUGE difference between using a name in a marketing campaign and making people believe he is real. They went over to fraud when they pretended he was real when people tried to contact him.
      And even in advertising, if they use it as a person who gives advice or information about the quality, it better be clear that that name is fake.

      If you say that you are e.g. Dr. Allen William Jones and you approve of a certain product, you better be that person even, or especially in advertising.

  • hear me out on this one. Yes, the media leans left on social issues (gay rights and abortion mostly). But for anything that really matters (e.g. economics) they're entirely pro corporate. Hell, it's come out that MSNBC, the supposed bastion of the left wing, actively blocked coverage of Bernie Sanders in favor of his pro-corporate rival Hillary. Also, there's every indication we bombed an anti-venom factory in Syria but not a single major news source covered that.

    These days in America if you want any ne

    • While you can. Youtube actively censors anything that isn't an "arm if the Democratic Party's left wing".

    • On some social issues they lean left. On healthcare, they usually depict "Single Payer" (that's what the NHS would look like if Thatcher had reformed it) as "leftist" or "far left". On Welfare they're continually wringing their hands saying it has to be cut to save the deficit. On Social Security they bought into the fiction that it's somehow going to go bankrupt and the only thing that can happen now is for all Millennials and Generation Xers to expect to never receive a penny.

      They're mostly right wing,

    • I'd hardly recommend anything by The Young Turks seeing how that lot started out pretty sane, but completely went off the deep end years ago. Their main host, Cenk Uygur, would be a left wing Alex Jones if it wasn't for that fact that unlike Alex, he isn't just playing the character of a raving loon, he actually is a complete raving loon.
      • Got any examples of them saying anything that is not true and then doubling down on it instead of issuing a correction like a proper journalistic outfit does, because I haven't seen them report on anything that wasn't veritably true. Hell, that's half the problem with Left Wing media. They've got journalistic principles, so even guy's like the Turks will present both sides a lot of time time. That Secular Talk guy goes out of his way to praise right wingers when they do something right, like when they stand

    • Yes, the media leans left on social issues (gay rights and abortion mostly). But for anything that really matters (e.g. economics) they're entirely pro corporate

      "Pro-corporate" is left-wing too, you know. That fact that you apparently don't know indicates that you self-identify as left because that's what you want to be seen as.

      I used to be left. I now self-identify as egalitarian, because the left is an insane as the right, and I'd rather be a centrist than on either side.

  • Not new (Score:3)

    by Cigaes ( 714444 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @09:57AM (#56506329) Homepage

    Nicolas Bourbaki asks me to tell you that he is not impressed.

    Really, how does it matter? What matters is how true and relevant what they wrote is. Knowing who they are may shed some light about that, especially when financial gain is involved, but it is only a proxy.

  • I'm glad, that in the era of fake news, the news organizations are fact checking each story they publish and not just blatantly copying each others feeds.

    • You forgot the /s at the end. People, albeit mostly the really dim witted ones, may actually start to believe that the media is professional enough to actually do fact checking.

  • The American Media.

    Especially the Washington Post and New York Times.

  • Please don't tell me that Rob BigData is a pseudonym too!

