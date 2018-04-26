A Well-Known Expert On Student Loans Is Not Real (chronicle.com) 69
mi shares a report from The Chronicle of Higher Education: Drew Cloud is everywhere. The self-described journalist who specializes in student-loan debt has been quoted in major news outlets, including The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, and CNBC, and is a fixture in the smaller, specialized blogosphere of student debt. But he's a fiction, and "his" site -- an invention of a student-loan refinancing company.
"Drew Cloud is a pseudonym that a diverse group of authors at Student Loan Report, LLC use to share experiences and information related to the challenges college students face with funding their education," wrote Nate Matherson, CEO of LendEDU (the company that owns Cloud's website, The Student Loan Report). Before that admission, however, Cloud had corresponded at length with many journalists, pitching them stories and offering email interviews, many of which were published. When The Chronicle attempted to contact him through the address last week, Cloud said he was traveling and had limited access to his account. He didn't respond to additional inquiries. And on Monday, as The Chronicle continued to seek comment, Cloud suddenly evaporated. His once-prominent placement on The Student Loan Report had been removed. His bylines were replaced with "SLR Editor." Matherson confirmed on Tuesday that Cloud was an invention. Pressed on whether he regretted deceiving news organizations with a fake source, Matherson said Cloud "was created as a way to connect with our readers (ex. people struggling to repay student debt) and give us the technical ability to post content to the Wordpress website."
Fake people leads to fake news.
The problem is when people don't know anymore what to trust even in well-known media.
Even 4chan seems trustworty these days, at least you are mentally prepared for traps when accessing that site.
Broken clocks are correct twice a day.
You're not breaking your clock thoroughly enough.
Broken digital clocks usually don't display anything.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betty_Crocker
Sounds like a crocker shit
That's a pretty suspicious looking name.
That's a pretty suspicious looking name.
Yeah, never would have thought that was a pseudonym.
Neither of my cousins Faye K'Naim or Sue Donym fell for that.
That's a pretty suspicious looking name.
They should have picked a better name for a fake spokesman. Something like John Barron.
The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, and by NBC.
So major fake news sites quoted this fake journalist without even verifying he was real? No surprise
Why is this a surprise to anyone at this point. I mean the major News operations have been running "RUSSIA HACKED THE ELECTION" story for over a year now, on innuendo and whispers from "unnamed sources". Hey look a Porn Star!!!
I stumbled onto that site too once through
/.
https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
I thought it looked mighty fishy. Sea mammal sized fishy.
I think student loans are a reason to support Elisabeth Warren.
Industry analysts Chad Sudonim, Ima Puppet, Travis Hoxe, and Gnome DePlume all denounced the deception.
Here are some pictures of her https://www.gettyimages.com/ph... [gettyimages.com]
Mrs. Butterworth? The Jolly Green Giant? My world is coming to an end!
astroturfing is nothing new, in most brands you're always encouraged to consume the product or service being sold to you. Student loans appear to have taken a page from the luxury automotive industry in this case. Luxury auto brand advertisements often feature sultry evenings, fancy clothes, modern homes, and posh gatherings along with esoteric screeds on technology and futurism. The marketing of a luxury automobile does not include these references because they have anything to do with successful, rich, or famous people. These elements of a successful ad for a luxury car exist because theyre your aspirations, rebranded. Legitimately rich people looking to experience a mercedes simply buy one without any real conditioning. if they dont like it, they sell the car and buy a new one. What automotive brands are doing is conditioning you to sidestep your self interests and reason in order to consume a product that is far and away more expensive than the average consumer can afford. Projecting the success of these products, most luxury automotive brands will sponsor the humbler bay yacht race, or Wimbledon, but not to sell cars to the rich. These events are sponsored in order to maintain the illusion that luxury vehicles are in some way intrinsic to wealth and success.
What, you mean Tiger Woods doesn't drive a Buick? None of what you say is a surprise.
But I feel like what is going on here is much bigger than astroturfing. It is intentionally lying to (lazy and gullible) media outlets to create a false narrative. Media should know better than to fall for this stuff, but that doesn't make it ok to do it.
People eventually got suspicious and when Newsweek contacted the weekly he supposedly worked for they flat out said they'd never heard of him. Sony obviously didn't think they did anything wrong, which is hardly surprising seeing how around the same time they were caught having employees posing as movie goers in commercials, but they did eventually settle when sued.
On a similar note, but far more interesting and worthy of respect: there was once a hugely productive, brilliant and entirely fictitional mathematician: Nicolas Bourbaki (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolas_Bourbaki).
A company created a fake expert to fraudulently advance their agenda? What is the world coming to?
It's one thing to create a fake persona for marketing purposes, but to present them as a genuine expert to media outlets? That seems like it should be crossing some sort of legal line.
And the (Trump) plan now is to decapitate the CFPB? With this sort of nonsense going on?
https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2018/04/02/598820472/trump-official-wants-to-put-tight-leash-on-consumer-watchdog-agency
There is a HUGE difference between using a name in a marketing campaign and making people believe he is real. They went over to fraud when they pretended he was real when people tried to contact him.
And even in advertising, if they use it as a person who gives advice or information about the quality, it better be clear that that name is fake.
If you say that you are e.g. Dr. Allen William Jones and you approve of a certain product, you better be that person even, or especially in advertising.
These days in America if you want any ne
While you can. Youtube actively censors anything that isn't an "arm if the Democratic Party's left wing".
On some social issues they lean left. On healthcare, they usually depict "Single Payer" (that's what the NHS would look like if Thatcher had reformed it) as "leftist" or "far left". On Welfare they're continually wringing their hands saying it has to be cut to save the deficit. On Social Security they bought into the fiction that it's somehow going to go bankrupt and the only thing that can happen now is for all Millennials and Generation Xers to expect to never receive a penny.
They're mostly right wing,
Examples please (Score:2)
Yes, the media leans left on social issues (gay rights and abortion mostly). But for anything that really matters (e.g. economics) they're entirely pro corporate
"Pro-corporate" is left-wing too, you know. That fact that you apparently don't know indicates that you self-identify as left because that's what you want to be seen as.
I used to be left. I now self-identify as egalitarian, because the left is an insane as the right, and I'd rather be a centrist than on either side.
Nicolas Bourbaki asks me to tell you that he is not impressed.
Really, how does it matter? What matters is how true and relevant what they wrote is. Knowing who they are may shed some light about that, especially when financial gain is involved, but it is only a proxy.
I'm glad, that in the era of fake news, the news organizations are fact checking each story they publish and not just blatantly copying each others feeds.
The American Media.
Especially the Washington Post and New York Times.
Please don't tell me that Rob BigData is a pseudonym too!