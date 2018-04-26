Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
China Communications Government Social Networks Transportation News

Chinese Journalist Banned From Flying, Buying Property Due To 'Social Credit Score' (cbslocal.com) 128

Posted by BeauHD from the street-credit dept.
schwit1 shares a report from CBS Local: China is rolling out a high-tech plan to give all of its 1.4 billion citizens a personal score, based on how they behave. But there are consequences if a score gets too low, and for some that's cause for concern. When Liu Hu recently tried to book a flight, he was told he was banned from flying because he was on the list of untrustworthy people. Liu is a journalist who was ordered by a court to apologize for a series of tweets he wrote and was then told his apology was insincere. "I can't buy property. My child can't go to a private school," he said. "You feel you're being controlled by the list all the time." And the list is now getting longer as every Chinese citizen is being assigned a social credit score -- a fluctuating rating based on a range of behaviors. It's believed that community service and buying Chinese-made products can raise your score. Fraud, tax evasion and smoking in non-smoking areas can drop it.

Chinese Journalist Banned From Flying, Buying Property Due To 'Social Credit Score' More | Reply

Chinese Journalist Banned From Flying, Buying Property Due To 'Social Credit Score'

Comments Filter:

  • Someone's been watching Black Mirror... (Score:5, Informative)

    by wiretrip ( 552807 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @06:06AM (#56505299)
    ..and thought 'That's a good idea!'.... Scary..
    • Perplexing system.. Tweeting gets you grounded and homeless.. Killing +100 million people makes you the leader..

    • ..and thought 'That's a good idea!'.... Scary..

      I believe the Chinese system predates the black mirror episode though, it was probably inspired by it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mjwx ( 966435 )

      ..and thought 'That's a good idea!'.... Scary..

      With the Chinese, at least the government is the doing the scoring, so you can understand the nature of the beast, with the US, you're really throwing yourself on the court of public opinion and hoping it isn't spun by Fox News.

      And providing your social media accounts is now mandatory to enter the US.

    • The same system applies in the US.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
      China just copied the model.

  • The Big Brother is raising his younger siblings right. Apologize or go to bed without dinner. What a great prospect for the future. It always starts with 'bad' people and before you know it you are labeled a terrorist for expressing your opinion.

  • Some Merit (Score:1, Informative)

    by Jim Sadler ( 3430529 )
    Although it seems to over control the population it does have some merit. Imagine a world in which those that behave well have far more privilege than those that misbehave. This could start early in life with credit given for those who do well in their studies, take on extras such as school sports teams, school bands etc.. Further those that wish to come and do maintenance for the school a few hours a week could start to step ahead of those that do not. Rewards for doing the right thing might offer a

    • Re:Some Merit (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Attila Dimedici ( 1036002 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @06:24AM (#56505355)

      Look at some of the current people in our government.

      The problem with your idea is that those are the people who would decide what your "social score" is. Do you really think that the people who covered up Teddy Kennedy leaving a woman to die would have counted any of his anti-social behavior against him? Or that the people who are angry about Donald Trump's alleged sexual harassment but were OK with Bill Clinton's alleged rapes would have evenly applied "social scores"?

      Basically, the concept only works if you have honest, trustworthy people to implement it, but if you have such people in positions of power, you don't need it.

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Even if Ted diddo that, he simply wasn't emotionally equiped to deal with the problem and has to be forgiven. After all, he is a Kennedy and they are all high IQ geniuses. The people that did the cover-up are the guilty one by hiding the truth from us.

        See how easy it is to shift your social score to someone else?

        The other smart Kennedy fly a plane into the ground.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dr. Evil ( 3501 )

        "Teddy Kennedy leaving a woman to die ... Donald Trump's alleged sexual harassment... Bill Clinton's alleged rapes..."

        Why does this site have these throwaway politically charged comments modded up these days?

        • If by throwaway you mean 100% ontopic and relevant and historical then it's because that is how we predict the future, by past experience! Of course not all of us, some of us are more pie in the sky type of ppl. Do you know the definition of insanity ?
        • Perhaps because this is a politically charged topic?

          And perhaps you missed the politically charged comments made in the post I responded to?

          As an example Trump has a terrible record socially. his cheating and crimes are well known.

          My politically charged comments were to show that Trump's political opponents had just as well-known, and possibly more serious, cheating and crimes.

      • Re: Some Merit (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Yes we get it. Democrats bad, Republicans doubleplusgood.

        This unthink certainly helped your social credit score comrade!

    • Re:Some Merit (Score:5, Insightful)

      by The Cynical Critic ( 1294574 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @06:51AM (#56505461)
      The thing about planning any far reaching system is that you need to consider what the damage that can be done if people with less-than-noble intentions take control of the system and use it to further their own goals. It's not just the danger conservatives imposing their ideas on how you're supposed to live your life and think taking over the system, there's also their opposite numbers on the extreme who are particularly keen on trying to prevent people from having opinions that differ from their orthodoxy. If implemented as something run by the government this system is particularly vulnerable to politicians coming in and changing what's rewarded and what's punished to fit their goals.

      If I had to come up with a name for this, it would be the "Monkey with a machine gun"-principle as I think that explains the idea itself pretty well.

    • This is, in theory how "capitalism" and "the free market" work. They use these points for things called "money."

      If the justice system was fair, you wouldn't need some secondary system to deal with "cheating and crimes [that] are well known."

    • Re:Some Merit (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @07:01AM (#56505507)

      The problem is in the definition of "misbehave". Because even the examples you give send shivers up my spine. And we didn't even touch the usual "praise dear leader and love The Party" bits that will almost certainly make it into the fold.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Useful idiots like you will die building the huts for the next wave of zeks.

  • Needs to be transparent (Score:3)

    by RobinH ( 124750 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @06:21AM (#56505345) Homepage
    We have "demerit" points on our drivers license here in Ontario. As long as the system is transparent (you broke this law, -25 points, you paid your tax on time, +2 points, etc.) then it's not so bad. Post the account history publicly for each person. However, if the algorithm is a secret, that's a really big problem. You know all the Supreme Leader's buddies are going to have padded scores, right...

    • You know all the Supreme Leader's buddies are going to have padded scores, right...

      You got that wrong. BEING dear leader's buddy IS what pads your score. Criticize dear leader? Down with your score. Praise him publicly? All is forgiven.

      Rest assured, you'll find a LOT of people suddenly applauding whoever is in charge, turning fascist, communist or whatever else is currently en vogue at the drop of a hat. "Public opinion" is, in such a system, more akin to an "official opinion".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Transparency won't help. They will just tune the rules to oppress the people they don't like, the same way as they quite openly gerrymander and suppress voters or craft laws that disproportionately criminalize one particular group.

  • Don't tell anyone what rises or lowers your score and you're one step closer to a religion.

    But seriously, that would actually increase the effectiveness of something like this. Nobody is better at coming up with things to do and not to do than the people themselves, they'll regulate their lives in ways you wouldn't even think possible just to suck up to big daddy.

    Could anyone stop the planet, I want to get off.

    • A step further? FTFS:

      t's believed that community service and buying Chinese-made products can raise your score. Fraud, tax evasion and smoking in non-smoking areas can drop it.

      I had actually planned on complaining "what good is a system of control if you're not going to tell people what you want to control" But you turned me around. Of course, you want to have vague rules.

      • And the best part is that they'll bend over backwards and nobody can complain about your ridiculous rules and requirements because you never really imposed them. It wasn't you that told people to assemble in front of dear leader's statue and put down elaborate flower bouquets they get up for at 4am and weave before work with their bare hands, they do it because they love dear leader that much!

  • On a smaller scale, imagine the uproar if slashdot visitors were scored based on their comments, and even had their opinions hidden by default if the ruling party didn't like what was said!

  • Obligatory (Score:4, Informative)

    by little1973 ( 467075 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @06:53AM (#56505475)

    The Orville: Majority Rule
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • INTERNATIONALLY

    Christ the governments of Canada, New Zealand, Australia are retarded.

    Selling the god damn locals out for profit.
    Housing is insane in these 3 countries, immigration is insane in them, this needs to stop, it's ridiculous

  • If any western government tried something like this, every single citizen and their dog would know about it. I've asked some locals in China about it, none of them had a clue about what I was talking about.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Greyfox ( 87712 )
      Yeah, no. Well. You know. It's capitalism. So maybe they could come up with some sort of score based on how much money you have. Or are expected to have. You could call it your "money score." And it'd mostly be made up of good solid math, not Chinese hocus-pocus. Although it'd probably be somewhat ambiguous as to everything that goes into the math. Like, would they consider your facebook behavior in that? It'd probably be fair game. And it would dictate whether you could buy a house or a car. And might be l

  • He knows if you've been naughty or nice. Maybe Xi is really Santa in disguise.

  • I could see a social credit score system easily coming to the United States because the big data miners like Facebook, Google, Amazon, etc. would drool at the opportunity like that for a new source of revenue. I'll bet even the credit bureaus are watching the experiment in China unfold and are plotting how they could implement a similar system here in the United States.

Slashdot Top Deals

This restaurant was advertising breakfast any time. So I ordered french toast in the renaissance. - Steven Wright, comedian

Close