Chinese Journalist Banned From Flying, Buying Property Due To 'Social Credit Score' (cbslocal.com) 128
schwit1 shares a report from CBS Local: China is rolling out a high-tech plan to give all of its 1.4 billion citizens a personal score, based on how they behave. But there are consequences if a score gets too low, and for some that's cause for concern. When Liu Hu recently tried to book a flight, he was told he was banned from flying because he was on the list of untrustworthy people. Liu is a journalist who was ordered by a court to apologize for a series of tweets he wrote and was then told his apology was insincere. "I can't buy property. My child can't go to a private school," he said. "You feel you're being controlled by the list all the time." And the list is now getting longer as every Chinese citizen is being assigned a social credit score -- a fluctuating rating based on a range of behaviors. It's believed that community service and buying Chinese-made products can raise your score. Fraud, tax evasion and smoking in non-smoking areas can drop it.
Yeah, we shouldn't improve our own countries (a fucking thought police, man! Hitler / GDR shit right there! lynchmobs of young students, like Cultural Revolution!) because of something or other. China is worse. Russia is worse. North Korea is also worse. But also, West of 2018 is worse than West of 2008.
Our next lesson will cover why conjecture does not equate to proof. Please attend.
And my comment apparently was attached to the wrong parent.. in which case, disregard.
So far, doubleplusungood opinions can only get you fired from your job, ousted from company you founded, or get you arrested. Flying ban is only for those who happen to share a part of a name with a "person of interest".
But, worry not, a campaign of reeducation is underway. You have a teacher snowflake who demands to be called made-up pronouns (not merely the other of two genders) but other employees balk at that? The school gets to pay a $60k fine [oregonlive.com]. And so on, so on.
The US, despite having a right-wing p
Someone's been watching Black Mirror... (Score:5, Informative)
..and thought 'That's a good idea!'.... Scary..
I believe the Chinese system predates the black mirror episode though, it was probably inspired by it.
..and thought 'That's a good idea!'.... Scary..
With the Chinese, at least the government is the doing the scoring, so you can understand the nature of the beast, with the US, you're really throwing yourself on the court of public opinion and hoping it isn't spun by Fox News.
And providing your social media accounts is now mandatory to enter the US.
China copied the system from US. (Score:2)
The same system applies in the US.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
China just copied the model.
Re:Someone's been watching Black Mirror... (Score:5, Insightful)
Second, the points (and accompanying fine) are issued administratively, but in most (or all?) countries in Europe you do have the right to go to court if you think there has been a mistake.
Thirdly, if you lose your points you are banned from driving, not from flying or from buying property.
All this honours the idea that the punishment should fit the crime. The Chinese system on the other hand lets a number of small transgressions turn into a life ruining event. And since it bans you from a large number of activitites that are completely unrelated to each other or to the crime, this smells of cruel and unusual punishment and double jeopardy.
Yes, there’s the problem of fallibility, so punishment should err on the side of weak punishment because what if the system made the wrong judgment? and there is the problem of downward spirals, where a few small events are exacerbated.
I don’t mind that they want meticulous discipline - but you don’t get that by ruining people in unfair and cruel ways. You get... you get the opposite. The Chinese system is shooting itself in the foot, as people will conclude that they already live in chaos
Wow, someone actually said something true on the internet. I'll have to jot this down.
I think you have it there. We should refrain from false equivalences, and see China for what it is, or might be becoming again. Control run amok.
Found the wumao.
Being anti-social is a right. Hate speech is protected speech.
Being anti-social is your right, yes.
Just don't expect society to respond when you happen to need something back from it.
Now stop being a little bitch.
Touche.
By that logic there shouldn't be any laws at all.
Imagine if we asked the Mafia what should/shouldn't be legal?
Whatever can be done, WILL BE DONE ! (Score:2)
Socialist dream (tm).
It IS a good idea, I've been advocating it for ages.
I wouldn't use it to ban you from flying though. I'd only use it to affect your right to vote, to claim social benefits (government money), etc.
You want anything back from society? Stop being antisocial!
Lose your right to vote for disagreeing with the government???
Yeah.. No!!!
Lose your right to vote for disagreeing with the government???
Yeah.. No!!!
Nope.
You lose your right to vote for, harassing other people, breaking other people's stuff, littering, speeding, playing loud music at 2am, stealing, "buying" a huge TV on Superbowl weekend then taking to back to the store on Monday...
ie. All the stuff that would rate you as an "asshole".
Free speech would be maintained in it's current form:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Would you be happy if there was a specific clause that allowed you to say things about the government but not about other people?
You know, a bit like the USA's "Free Speech" laws? Guess what? They already forbid you from saying anything you want to.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
ie. All the stuff that would rate you as an "asshole".
All the stuff that would rate you as an 'asshole' today. Unfortunately, once such a system is in place it becomes very easy to use it to disenfranchise people who disagree with either the current leaders or the whoever is currently best at propaganda. How do you think the racial equality movement in the US in the '60s would have done if anyone involved in antisocial actions had lost the right to vote?
It could possibly be a good idea in theory, but only in theory. Every one of those things you listed has edge cases and/or difference of opinion. Who decides what harassment is? At 2 am even the tiniest sound can wake people who are light sleepers. I'm not into sports at all, but what if I buy a TV on superbowl weekend because of the sales but discover it has some serious usability bugs that could never be observed in a store display?
But most important of all I think is the opportunity for abuse. Have a Hil
Who decides what harassment is? At 2 am even the tiniest sound can wake people who are light sleepers.
Playing loud music at 2am is hardly ever social behavior (and everybody knows that).
what if I buy a TV on superbowl weekend because of the sales but discover it has some serious usability bugs that could never be observed in a store display?
That was only an example to make you stop and think. Obviously it's hard to prove somebody's intentions.
OTOH we all know that there's a certain segment of the population who regularly does that sort of thing and puts up the price of TVs for everybody else.
I have a suspicion their overall society score will be less than perfect. Maybe the right to "full refund, no questions asked" could also be revoked when your score drops b
So Antifa gets to lose their right to vote? Maybe I can get behind this...
Re:Someone's been watching Black Mirror... (Score:5, Insightful)
It IS a good idea, I've been advocating it for ages.
I wouldn't use it to ban you from flying though.
*You* wouldn't use it at all. You would be used by it, at the whims of whoever would control it.
As mentioned above, being antisocial is a pretty vague term and possibly treads on protected speech if you're in a country that protects speech.
The UK has antisocial behavior laws, eg. They can forbid you from doing anything which has caused nuisance to others in the past, eg. ban you from going down a certain street from going into the town center.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
However, I do think this would be a good idea if applied to criminal behaviour. Take shitty drivers off the road for driving like dicks, forbid fraudsters and tax evaders from holding business licences and being bondable, that sort of thing. Relevant punishments for relevant crimes.
They don't already do that where you live? Weird.
I'd take it a step further. Anything you do in public that requires somebody else to go around cleaning up after you? Points off your social score. Any sort of violence or intimidation of other people? Points off your scor
It IS a good idea, I've been advocating it for ages.
Yeah, well your advocacy is deemed antisocial, so your score just went off a cliff. No school for your kids!!!
The trouble with advocating authoritarianism the way you do is that it will *always* be used against you. How fast would we have had legalised gay marriages if we were keeping an antisocial scorecard? How long would it have taken to strike-down Jim Crow laws if everyone was kept in check via a non-court scorecard?
Besides, you want these things implemented? Sure. How about I get your score into neg
It is a tool that can be abused for corruption. Score too low? Pay off the right people or threaten them to change your score.
Re: (Score:3)
The problem with this solution is that you get a society that stagnates and ossifies. It's a simple solution for a complex problem that causes more problems in the end.
Anyone fighting for social change would be labeled as antisocial and suddenly their rights are heavily circumscribed.
Those who think this is a good idea is the same type of people who want to treat the symptoms rather than the cause.
From the makers of the Great Firewall... (Score:2)
Re:Welcome to the world predicted in Black Mirror! (Score:5, Insightful)
It's a horrifying idea none the less and only made even more horrifying by now having been implemented in the worst way possible in real life. Then again considering all the outrageous ways China has tried to control it's population over the decades in an effort to stop them from realizing the absurdity of their one party system this is probably business as usual from their perspective. If you can get thrown into some local Stasi equivalent's jail with nothing resembling a trial and coerced into confessing to all kinds of crazy things just for running a bookstore that sells books critical of the ruling party and system this may not even register for a lot people.
Some Merit (Score:1, Informative)
Re:Some Merit (Score:5, Interesting)
Look at some of the current people in our government.
The problem with your idea is that those are the people who would decide what your "social score" is. Do you really think that the people who covered up Teddy Kennedy leaving a woman to die would have counted any of his anti-social behavior against him? Or that the people who are angry about Donald Trump's alleged sexual harassment but were OK with Bill Clinton's alleged rapes would have evenly applied "social scores"?
Basically, the concept only works if you have honest, trustworthy people to implement it, but if you have such people in positions of power, you don't need it.
Even if Ted diddo that, he simply wasn't emotionally equiped to deal with the problem and has to be forgiven. After all, he is a Kennedy and they are all high IQ geniuses. The people that did the cover-up are the guilty one by hiding the truth from us.
See how easy it is to shift your social score to someone else?
The other smart Kennedy fly a plane into the ground.
"Teddy Kennedy leaving a woman to die
... Donald Trump's alleged sexual harassment... Bill Clinton's alleged rapes..."
Why does this site have these throwaway politically charged comments modded up these days?
If by throwaway you mean relevant and ontopic (Score:1)
And perhaps you missed the politically charged comments made in the post I responded to?
As an example Trump has a terrible record socially. his cheating and crimes are well known.
My politically charged comments were to show that Trump's political opponents had just as well-known, and possibly more serious, cheating and crimes.
Re: Some Merit (Score:1)
Yes we get it. Democrats bad, Republicans doubleplusgood.
This unthink certainly helped your social credit score comrade!
Re:Some Merit (Score:5, Insightful)
If I had to come up with a name for this, it would be the "Monkey with a machine gun"-principle as I think that explains the idea itself pretty well.
This is, in theory how "capitalism" and "the free market" work. They use these points for things called "money."
If the justice system was fair, you wouldn't need some secondary system to deal with "cheating and crimes [that] are well known."
Re:Some Merit (Score:4, Insightful)
The problem is in the definition of "misbehave". Because even the examples you give send shivers up my spine. And we didn't even touch the usual "praise dear leader and love The Party" bits that will almost certainly make it into the fold.
Useful idiots like you will die building the huts for the next wave of zeks.
Re: (Score:3)
Note that there are ways to earn money that don't involve "follow the law, work hard"...
Actually, I know no ways to earn a lot of money where "work hard" is part of the equation.
Needs to be transparent (Score:3)
You know all the Supreme Leader's buddies are going to have padded scores, right...
You got that wrong. BEING dear leader's buddy IS what pads your score. Criticize dear leader? Down with your score. Praise him publicly? All is forgiven.
Rest assured, you'll find a LOT of people suddenly applauding whoever is in charge, turning fascist, communist or whatever else is currently en vogue at the drop of a hat. "Public opinion" is, in such a system, more akin to an "official opinion".
Transparency won't help. They will just tune the rules to oppress the people they don't like, the same way as they quite openly gerrymander and suppress voters or craft laws that disproportionately criminalize one particular group.
Let's take it a step further (Score:2)
Don't tell anyone what rises or lowers your score and you're one step closer to a religion.
But seriously, that would actually increase the effectiveness of something like this. Nobody is better at coming up with things to do and not to do than the people themselves, they'll regulate their lives in ways you wouldn't even think possible just to suck up to big daddy.
Could anyone stop the planet, I want to get off.
A step further? FTFS:
I had actually planned on complaining "what good is a system of control if you're not going to tell people what you want to control" But you turned me around. Of course, you want to have vague rules.
And the best part is that they'll bend over backwards and nobody can complain about your ridiculous rules and requirements because you never really imposed them. It wasn't you that told people to assemble in front of dear leader's statue and put down elaborate flower bouquets they get up for at 4am and weave before work with their bare hands, they do it because they love dear leader that much!
Karma (Score:1)
Obligatory (Score:4, Informative)
The Orville: Majority Rule
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
THEY SHOULD ALL STOP BUYING PROPERTY (Score:1)
INTERNATIONALLY
Christ the governments of Canada, New Zealand, Australia are retarded.
Selling the god damn locals out for profit.
Housing is insane in these 3 countries, immigration is insane in them, this needs to stop, it's ridiculous
Interesting thing (Score:2)
He knows if you've been naughty or nice (Score:2)
He knows if you've been naughty or nice. Maybe Xi is really Santa in disguise.
This is frightening (Score:2)
Speaking out against government? No flying. Voicing your concern over a policy that negatively affects you? No school for your kids.
Either way, I confidently predict widespread hacking, with serious consequences.
So, you could, for instance, invest in some local firm or support some party member.
So at least a solution for rich people exists. Whew. For a moment I was worried the law would apply to them for a change.