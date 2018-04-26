High-Paying Trade Jobs Sit Empty, While High School Grads Line Up For University (npr.org) 53
An anonymous reader shares an NPR report: While a shortage of workers is pushing wages higher in the skilled trades, the financial return from a bachelor's degree is softening, even as the price -- and the average debt into which it plunges students -- keeps going up. But high school graduates have been so effectively encouraged to get a bachelor's that high-paid jobs requiring shorter and less expensive training are going unfilled. This affects those students and also poses a real threat to the economy. "Parents want success for their kids," said Mike Clifton, who teaches machining at the Lake Washington Institute of Technology, about 20 miles from Seattle. "They get stuck on [four-year bachelor's degrees], and they're not seeing the shortage there is in tradespeople until they hire a plumber and have to write a check."
In a new report, the Washington State Auditor found that good jobs in the skilled trades are going begging because students are being almost universally steered to bachelor's degrees. Among other things, the Washington auditor recommended that career guidance -- including choices that require less than four years in college -- start as early as the seventh grade. "There is an emphasis on the four-year university track" in high schools, said Chris Cortines, who co-authored the report. Yet, nationwide, three out of 10 high school grads who go to four-year public universities haven't earned degrees within six years, according to the National Student Clearinghouse. At four-year private colleges, that number is more than 1 in 5.
I'm actually kind of hurt that he left me out.
In case people haven't seen this yet...
https://www.prageru.com/videos... [prageru.com]
http://mikerowe.com/2018/04/ot... [mikerowe.com]
And interested students have until June 4th to submit an application for a scholarship from his foundation:
http://profoundlydisconnected.... [profoundly...nected.com]
It's also worth mentioning that he's been on This Old House this last season, as they've added apprenticing to the shows (which I really like, as they have someone to ask questions about why they're doing something)
https://www.thisoldhouse.com/i... [thisoldhouse.com]
It is not that complicated. People need to be trained properly. I have never met anyone who was trained properly. I taught myself and devoured blogs, books, forums for years that involved discussions around best practices, patterns, and case studies to hone myself into a professional developer. Most people devour reddit.
Looked down on
The reason for this is the current generation looks down on blue collar work thinking that its beneath them. This myth is propagated by many high schools with the elimination of shop and auto mechanics classes.
This isn't helped at the university level where lots of liberal teachers preach that blue collar workers are nothing but a bunch of dumb hicks that are not smart enough to find something better.
Truth be told lots of the blue collar work today requires ether at least one advanced degree or months of apprenticeship.
Still a good point and it is true. But I guess it depends on what state you are in. Less so in the midwest and south. But more true in the new england and west cost regions.
This isn't helped at the university level where lots of liberal teachers preach that blue collar workers are nothing but a bunch of dumb hicks that are not smart enough to find something better.
Eight years of college/grad school and I never, not even once, heard anything remotely close to that.
Enough with the hyperbole.
Once these snowflakes figure out that this is part of the "gig economy", they'll be all over it!
Fuck 'em. When i call someone for help with something i can't fix, i want them to be willing to do the job until it's done.
If we get to the point where an AI robot can perform electrical old work in a 50+ year old building, then nobody is going to have a job, and we have bigger economical problems.
Yes and no.
Some people do not have the drive to be entrepreneurs. I know for a fact that I don't. There's nothing wrong with that. There's nothing wrong with having the drive and being an entrepreneur, either.
You're falling into the same fallacy as the schools -- one size fits all. That's not the case.
Get an electrical or mechanical engineering degree
Stay out of IT
I counsel any young person that is curious to stay out of IT.
Do not get trapped in an office your whole life.
Stay away from IT because it is always understaffed and overworked. Yeah, you make good money but your health goes to shit and your ability to impact is often limited.
I suggest hands-on engineering where you get to go outside and travel to different sites....things like HVAC tech, aircraft engineer, electrician, or something involving industrial controls or construction.
It is very tough to find a go
I counsel any young person that is curious to stay out of IT.
That is actually very good advice. I have a IT job and I do love it but that is because I actually do like what I do. I know plenty of IT workers that hate their jobs because it's not what they do.
I plan to stick with IT for a few more years then go back to school and obtain my third degree in ether a science like physics or paleontology/archeology. Some thing like that.
I.T. has been an extremely lucrative and rewarding career for many of us. If I were counseling a young person, what I would tell them is to not be another degree less IT guy, the kind who finds themselves reasonably well paid at 30, but for whom management is closed due to lack of this qualification. Or, the even likelier scenario of the best corporate IT gigs being closed off to you because "Gosh, you have 15 years of experience, but no
We are at a cross-roads in this country--a cross-roads that affects the entire world. I hope that enough of us can turn off the news and decide for ourselves so that we can have the wonderful future that is easily within reach. I wish the US government would take the lead but I don't think it will happen. I have faith in the people though. A couple people own all of the news companies in the US and throughout the world. This is the reason we don't have conversations about improving worker conditions in
Thank your HS guidance counselor
"Alternative" Education
There's still time to become a plumber
In any case, earning a bachelor's degree should be about the long-term opportunities rather than that first job. When the robot plumbers enter the workforce, you'd better have something to support your ability to transition to something else.
Plumber vs IT? Either way, you're dealing with someone else's shit.
30 million out of...
But, that still means 81% of people should go to college ( if they have hopes of being a primary provider ).
But Only like 34% of American's are getting bachelors degrees right now (44% for associates+).
Sources: https://www.kff.org/other/stat... [kff.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Educational_attainment_in_the_United_States
Schools are primarily indoctrination centers now, so it's no surprise they would want to make sure you were good and brainwashed by pushing you into college so your path to the dark side will be complete.
Having you owe the government hundreds of thousands of dollars in non-disachargble debt is just a massive bonus on top of controlling what citizens think.
Interesting interpretation of the numbers
soooo, what you're telling us that 70% of public university students and 80% pf private university students successfully complete their degree?
Washington State Plumbers
When we lived in Vantucky (Vancouver, WA), the guy who worked the plumbing aisle at the local Home Depot was a journeyman plumber from CA. He was frozen out of the plumber job market in WA because the state is "closed shop" and he didn't want to start over at the apprentice level just to get a friggin' union card.
He gave great advice, though.
The perceived shame of skill jobs
That's the reason. Society prized white collars for so long that not being one pushes you towards the "fringe of society" so-to-speak.
"I'm a plumber" gives you raised eyebrows and simple girls no matter how much money you make.
Personally I don't care what someone's job is and I don't want to know - but at the same time I acknowledge I'm part of a minority.
Nope
Fuck all that noise. Way too fucking hot. The pay was bad. The hours worse.
I read this article earlier today
I've read the median needed for a stable middle class life is around $100k. I'm making close to that after 40 years of struggling and I can tell you it's about right. You don't realize how hard it is when you haven't spent the first 20 wor