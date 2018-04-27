Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


PSA: Amazon Will Increase Price of Prime To $119 (cnbc.com) 29

Posted by BeauHD from the heads-up dept.
EzInKy writes: Effective on May 11, Jeff Bezos says the price of Prime membership will increase to $119 from $99. Now, as much as I have enjoyed the free shipping over these many years, I just don't believe that benefit outweighs the increased cost of membership. Existing Prime members will have until June 16 to renew their membership at the current $99 price-point, notes CNBC. In its first quarter earnings call, Amazon attributed the price increase to the service's rising costs, noting that this was its first price hike since March 2014.

  • So, $10/month for unlimited, free 2-day delivery which often includes Sunday delivery along with streaming video is too much for the poster?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      All I want is a version of Amazon prime that is just for fast shipping. I really don't need the music or streaming service which is what I suspect most people don't want either.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Desprez ( 702166 )
      Is this surprising? That different people have different needs? If you don't order that often, it's a net loss.

      I tried prime a while back when it cost even less, and it wasn't worth it for me. Their streaming content was mostly available elsewhere, and their interface was much worse than others, while constantly trying to shove additional-cost content in my face.

  • Boiling frogs (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Ribbit

  • . . . probably not worth it.

    On the other hand, if you're like **our** household, buy quite a bit, and quite often, from Amazon, and stream their Included-in-Prime video content, 10 bucks a month is dirt cheap.

    So the question is, does Prime meet your needs for the price charged? IF so, get it. IF not, don't. It's THAT simple.

    • It used to, back when it was free shipping and cheap. Now it's expensive and has a bunch of other unwanted/unneeded shit bundled with it. It was nice while it lasted.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by RobinH ( 124750 )

      I don't use the video service - it didn't seem to have much that interested me. On the other hand, I regularly find stuff to buy that's less expensive than the store (even basic household items) that I regularly just order it from my phone when I realize I'm almost out. It arrives 2 days later. Even if it were the same price it'd be more convenient that I don't have to go to the store for one item, but it's almost always cheaper!

      Also, many things that are $10 or $20 on Amazon or e-bay are $3.25 from AliE

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Malenx ( 1453851 )

      There's more to it. I love Prime and have had it since it'd debut. We still order goods of amazon weekly, if not more. However, when I first got Prime, the landscape for competition was much different than today. Amazon's success has driven competitors to follow suit and offer free / expedited shipping, reducing the value of Prime. Now they are increasing the cost and justifying it by tacking on extra services.

      That's great if you use those services, but consumers that don't are seeing an increase in pr

  • I take it to mean Private Service Announcement [wikipedia.org]. Unless of course you mean, Privately Served by Amazon, and its cloud army of servers, drones, smart speakers, and biodroids?

  • There's also Twitch Prime, which links your Amazon Prime account with Twitch streaming service, removes ads, includes one free channel subscription and a few other perks. Not everyone's thing but it's value-add if you watch Twitch streams on a regular basis.

    Is it too much to hope that the extra money goes towards paying their workers better? :/
    =Smidge=

  • Amazon will lose some subscribers but their models guesses more will accept to offset. So far Amazon guess write often. Still some folks may wake up and realize they donâ(TM)t use enough.

