PSA: Amazon Will Increase Price of Prime To $119 (cnbc.com) 29
EzInKy writes: Effective on May 11, Jeff Bezos says the price of Prime membership will increase to $119 from $99. Now, as much as I have enjoyed the free shipping over these many years, I just don't believe that benefit outweighs the increased cost of membership. Existing Prime members will have until June 16 to renew their membership at the current $99 price-point, notes CNBC. In its first quarter earnings call, Amazon attributed the price increase to the service's rising costs, noting that this was its first price hike since March 2014.
$10/month (Score:2)
So, $10/month for unlimited, free 2-day delivery which often includes Sunday delivery along with streaming video is too much for the poster?
Re: (Score:3)
Prime is one of those services that relies on most people not getting their money's worth from it. It basically amortises the cost of two day shipping over everyone using it. Some will win, some will lose.
In the UK it's worse than that though, because most items eligible for Prime cost more anyway. It usually costs the same to buy the non-Prime version and just pay for next day shipping on top.
I get the impression that the selection of stuff available in the US is much better too, especially since they boug
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
All I want is a version of Amazon prime that is just for fast shipping. I really don't need the music or streaming service which is what I suspect most people don't want either.
Re: (Score:1)
I tried prime a while back when it cost even less, and it wasn't worth it for me. Their streaming content was mostly available elsewhere, and their interface was much worse than others, while constantly trying to shove additional-cost content in my face.
Re: (Score:2)
See my above post. I am about the following value from Prime:
- ~5 trips to the store
- $94 in discounts/savings
- a streaming video service
Given that I'm now paying $120 for this benefit, it actually is pretty close to the margin. The alternative is $120 in Netflix (which is better), making 5 trips to the store, and hunting around for WalMart coupons of equivalent value.
Boiling frogs (Score:1)
Ribbit
IF you don't buy a lot at Amazon, and don't stream (Score:2)
. . . probably not worth it.
On the other hand, if you're like **our** household, buy quite a bit, and quite often, from Amazon, and stream their Included-in-Prime video content, 10 bucks a month is dirt cheap.
So the question is, does Prime meet your needs for the price charged? IF so, get it. IF not, don't. It's THAT simple.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't use the video service - it didn't seem to have much that interested me. On the other hand, I regularly find stuff to buy that's less expensive than the store (even basic household items) that I regularly just order it from my phone when I realize I'm almost out. It arrives 2 days later. Even if it were the same price it'd be more convenient that I don't have to go to the store for one item, but it's almost always cheaper!
Also, many things that are $10 or $20 on Amazon or e-bay are $3.25 from AliE
Re: (Score:2)
There's more to it. I love Prime and have had it since it'd debut. We still order goods of amazon weekly, if not more. However, when I first got Prime, the landscape for competition was much different than today. Amazon's success has driven competitors to follow suit and offer free / expedited shipping, reducing the value of Prime. Now they are increasing the cost and justifying it by tacking on extra services.
That's great if you use those services, but consumers that don't are seeing an increase in pr
PSA? (Score:1)
Also Twitch Prime (Score:2)
There's also Twitch Prime, which links your Amazon Prime account with Twitch streaming service, removes ads, includes one free channel subscription and a few other perks. Not everyone's thing but it's value-add if you watch Twitch streams on a regular basis.
Is it too much to hope that the extra money goes towards paying their workers better?
:/
=Smidge=
Elasticity (Score:1)