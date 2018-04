Bookmark Syncing Service Xmarks Closes For Good On May 1

Remember that popular browser extension that let you sync your bookmarks on multiple devices? Launched in 2006 by Foxmarks (a company created by EFF co-founder Mitch Kapor), it was saved from death in 2010 when it was acquired by the password-management service LastPass. But now BetaNews reports:It was apparently especially popular with long-time Slashdot reader vm , who writes "I have held on to my Xmarks account over the years because I can always get to them despite changes in operating systems, browsers, employers, etc."What do other folks use that may also have a mobile option?"