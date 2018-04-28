Bookmark Syncing Service Xmarks Closes For Good On May 1 (betanews.com) 13
Remember that popular browser extension that let you sync your bookmarks on multiple devices? Launched in 2006 by Foxmarks (a company created by EFF co-founder Mitch Kapor), it was saved from death in 2010 when it was acquired by the password-management service LastPass. But now BetaNews reports: If you're a user of Xmarks, there's some bad news for you -- the service is closing down... The bookmark syncing tool, which is available as an addon for Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari, is to be shuttered on May 1... Emails have also been sent out to registered users notifying them of the impending closure.
"On May 1, 2018, we will be shutting down Xmarks... After this date, your bookmarks should remain available in any previously accessed browser, but they will no longer sync and your Xmarks account will be deactivated... After careful consideration and evaluation, we have decided to discontinue the Xmarks solution so that we can continue to focus on offering the best possible password vaulting to our community."
It was apparently especially popular with long-time Slashdot reader vm, who writes "I have held on to my Xmarks account over the years because I can always get to them despite changes in operating systems, browsers, employers, etc.
"What do other folks use that may also have a mobile option?"
I sold my soul... (Score:2)
... and just use Google Chrome everywhere, and so bookmark syncing is built in (and works great).
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, that's how I do it. I long ago stopped Xmarks precisely because Chrome did it all 'in browser.'
Re: (Score:3)
The nice thing about X-marks is that it is cross browser. That made it easy to sync most anytime (except when you were using Lynx or Emacs).
That said, I haven't used X-marks in years. Between a smartphone and a lap top, I don't need to have my personal bookmarks anywhere near my work ones.
Pinboard (Score:1)
Iâ(TM)ve been using pinboard.in since itâ(TM)s early days. They started as a del.icio.us clone with a good business model and last year acquired delicious. Canâ(TM)t say enough good things about this service.
XMarks never seemed to recover from ... (Score:2)
.
XMarks was an excellent, even superb, product in its heyday. I wonder whatever happened to them?
used it with eGroupware. (Score:2)
I used it with eGroupware. I normally selected the "Sync with your own Server" Option that stored the Book Marks in a JSON File over DAV in eGroupware on my local domain controllers. Thw issue became, it started to update itself to disable that functionality whenever it could in favor of LastPass. I'd still like to get the whole "Sync on your own Server" Functionality as a JSON file if possible.