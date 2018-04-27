MoviePass Changes TOS To Prevent You From Seeing the Same Movie More Than Once (engadget.com) 24
MoviePass has changed its terms of service to prevent subscribers from seeing the same movie more than once. First spotted by iMore, the new limitation will apply to all subscribers, new and existing. MoviePass' website says, "We recently updated our Terms of Service to reflect that MoviePass subscribers are only permitted to see a select movie in theaters once with your MoviePass. We hope this will encourage you to see new movies and enjoy something different!" Engadget reports: This isn't the first time the company has done this, however. It limited users to seeing titles just once in its earlier days as well and CEO Mitch Lowe said the rule's reinstatement is to cut down on fraud. "When we took that policy down, we saw some people turning MoviePass into a cottage industry, standing in front of a theater selling their tickets to Star Wars, or whatever," he told The Hollywood Reporter. Lowe also said that new features are in the works including couples plans and options that include 3D and IMAX movies.
I thought that was a built in feature (Score:3)
of modern films - you wouldnt want to watch them more than once
Considering all 704 movies [wildaboutmovies.com] that were in theaters in 2017, there is less than 21 / 704 = 2.9% of that crap that I'd even want to see once.
i.e.
You know Hollywood is doing something wrong when you would rather watch a 5 hour analysis of why Stupid Wars: The Latest Junk [youtube.com] sucked, then the movie itself.
I can think of multiple movies I wanted to see a second time; the Greatest showman being the latest. Especially when I found out they had sing-a-long version. It is still rare that I would want to see a movie a second time even if it didn't cost me anything. I would wager it's far more common for people to "share" a pass then it is that they deliberately want to watch a movie multiple times.
Kids like seeing the same movie over & over ag (Score:2)
Bait and Switch (Score:1)
So, they got a bunch of people to sign up for 1-year plans, then changed the plan. How's this legal?
Probably subscribers accepted the right of MoviePass to change plan terms at anytime when you agreed to the old TOS...
Sure, thats pretty standard boilerplate. I don't think anybody would consider it "right". My thought is, that doesn't even make it legal.
This is the kind of thing I'm referring to: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2007/07/court-says-no-to-changing-terms-of-service-without-notification/
Changes to TOS generally allow you to cancel the service effective immediately. Unless the US has fucked up laws in this area.
The US has fucked up laws in this area.
(For any value of "this")
This practice should be expressly prohibited by consumer protection laws.
The fact that it is not, has a lot to say about the "of the people, for the people, by the people" claim.
Interesting read:
https://www.eff.org/wp/dangero... [eff.org]
If you get 4 subs and get 4 tickets/day, you could sell them for half and supplement your income to the tune of $20/day.
If I was a kid and already had a shit job near the theater, I'd have been all over it. Wouldn't have limited myself to 4, at least once I saw they were paying off.
Theaters rarely check you're going into the movie you paid for (sometime requires a bathroom detour). Just scalp them as 'general admission'.
popular movies at the nice theaters are sold out for days in advance around release time
Re: (Score:3)
I hear you. I have a friend who keeps dragging me to the theaters. I go because they value it, but I hate the movie experience compared to my home theater.
I'd rather sit at home being able to drink what I want, pause the movie, adjust the volume, rewind, be guaranteed to get the best seat, turn on/off CC, and go the bathroom on my terms, instead of paying for an over-priced ticket.
