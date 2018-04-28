Bill Gates: U.S. Education Harder to Improve Than Infant Mortality Rates (xconomy.com) 50
gthuang88 writes: In a Q&A with Harvard students, Bill Gates said his foundation's work on K-12 education in the U.S. has had little impact, at least compared to its success in reducing infant mortality in developing countries. The challenge with education, he said, is that it is "essentially a social construct" that depends on creating the right culture of accountability and interactions -- and funding, of course. Gates said if he had a magic wand for the U.S., he would fix education, and for the rest of the world, nutrition.
He also said if he were a college student now, he would study artificial intelligence -- and that he was jealous that someone in the room could solve the problem of creating an AI that can read a book and pass an AP exam.
Gates predicted this generation of graduates will "solve" cancer, as well as the pesky problem of infectious diseases.
And even though his foundation's 20-year effort has failed to improve educaion -- "we'll keep going."
As a parent of one of your "masses" I have to agree with the OP. Common core is just fucking awful. My kids suffered through that bullshit just because some bright boy thought it was "improving" education. Here's a hint:. It's not. Whole language was not an improvement. Singapore math was not an improvement. Just fucking teach the class without a stupid assed gimmick that changes every couple years.
Common core isn't awful.
The state and federally imposed testing regime is awful.
The common core curriculum is just a base list of stuff you should be learning. Try to separate that from all the strawman bollocks that web sites bring up, using badly written textbooks.
Somewhere in all that, parent participation is left out. Parents are the key to a successful education program. That's why some cultures do better than others.
When i was in High school there were many students who were just there because they had to be by law and treated the classroom as party time.
I was one of those. I hated school because it was all about writing useless shit down and memorizing statements that one could not challenge or discuss. It was paradise mostly for girls and pussies who loved highlighting stuff and pleasing teachers, but for anyone who wanted to stand on their own two feet it was a huge waste of time.
It takes a lot of maturity to truly benefit from a rote learning system, such as going to medical or law school where you can build skills with the proper accumulation of inform
IIRC the Netherlands did it but I might be getting my countries wrong. You mandate equal funding for all schools, public and private. Then the rich are forced to properly fund education. Next make public Uni & vocational schools tuition-free. Lastly do a few social programs so kids aren't getting beaten up (literally and figuratively) at home when the economy sucks. Problem solved.
Easy to do when your country is roughly the size of Rhode Island. It might also explain why Rhode Island has a stronger education system than say Texas.
Trigger warning for you Mods out tbere: I have some karma to burn and hold an unpopular warning XD
This so called "education crisis" in America is really overblown when you start to account for the fact that America is a massive country with a significantly lower amount of people per square KM. It's only common sense to accept that infrastructure in rural reg
Apparently they do because different countries have vastly different social policies regarding even basic elements of society like education, crime, and healthcare.
The education system is fixated on teaching all students the same curriculum. That will never work; any teacher will tell you that a small percentage of the students are really fast learners, some will get by, and some are just plain dumb. Teachers refer to students among themselves as Track 1, Track 2, and Track 3.
The way to fix education is to pour as much resource as you have into teaching the Track 1 kids, because they'll get the most out of it. Quit forcing the rest of the class to put up with Track 3 students who are disruptive or slow. The idea of paying the most attention to the best students is an anathema to liberal/progressive thinkers who believe everyone is equal and should be given an equal chance.
It's not hard to see that the problem with U.S. education is that it's a vast pool of political patronage. If you are spending 20k+/year on a student it's hard to imagine how they can't get a reasonable education unless the system is being robbed every step of the way.
Seems Gates is just now learning this one.
K-12 Education has so many variables, not least of which is the state of a developing mind. I get sick of listening to "advice" from parents of kids who sleep through the night from day one, or have a great circle of friends all through their school life, who are un-fazed by deadlines or allergens or self image issues or any of the legion things that can trouble a kid even if they have attentive supportive parents and are in good health. K-12 is a social maelstrom and some of those issues are not eligible t
I logged onto yahoo yesterday when I'd heard about N Korea and it was buried under a bunch of celebrities that I'd never heard of doing something that I did not care about. I grew up in a poorer area of town and all of my Asian friends did well (very well in fact) in school, everyone else was a mixed bag, but tended to be on the lower side of educational attainment.
It will never happen by anyone who lives in a country like the US. Besides the decline in education, the mindset is wrong.
Capitalism ensures that an ongoing treatment of a disease is far more profitable than curing one.
As a result, the Nobel for curing something like Cancer will never have an American name attached to it.
It seems after getting rich on screwing the whole world with an overpriced bad OS and office package, he finally cares about doing at least something good. The US education system is beyond fixing though, it does serve primarily as a mechanism to teach conformity and already pre-select the next prison generation. It is not about qualifying anybody to be a responsible, capable, insightful person. Why do you think the US has to import so many academics? US citizens are not more stupid or more intelligent than