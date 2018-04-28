Tesla Driver Banned From Driving For 18 Months For Sitting in Passenger Seat (theguardian.com) 112
A 39-year-old motorist pointed his Tesla S60 down a highway at 40 mph -- while sitting in its passenger seat, leaning back with his hands behind his head. Another motorist spotted the empty driver's seat and filmed the car. Now (nearly a year later) the Tesla's owner "has been banned from driving for 18 months," the Guardian reports. The driver, from Nottingham, pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving after admitting he switched seats when he turned on the car's autopilot mode, leaving the car's brakes and steering wheel unmanned. The driver admitted that the stunt in May last year had been silly, but insisted that he was simply "the unlucky one who got caught" trying out the "amazing" feature on the car.
As well as the 18-month driving ban he was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also put on a 10-day rehabilitation programme and will have to pay £1,800 in costs.
A police officer called the behavior "reckless," adding that autopilot controls like the ones on Teslas "are in no way a substitute for a competent motorist in the driving seat who can react appropriately to the road ahead."
As well as the 18-month driving ban he was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also put on a 10-day rehabilitation programme and will have to pay £1,800 in costs.
A police officer called the behavior "reckless," adding that autopilot controls like the ones on Teslas "are in no way a substitute for a competent motorist in the driving seat who can react appropriately to the road ahead."
Re: (Score:2)
You mean the cars don't go into pull-over-and-park-safely mode if the driver is missing or seems to be asleep or incapacitated?
Tesla's will give a warning to put the hands back on the wheel [youtube.com] and will slow down if that doesn't happen. However the warning can be worked around [youtube.com].
Re: Wait, wut? (Score:4, Insightful)
Even so, I wonder when autopilot, or any such software will ever be "good enough". If this guy has stated, that statistically speaking, the car is safer than him, a claim Tesla themselves state, then why should this be a problem? Every time someone gets hurt in a Tesla crash, we call for them to ban this tech, but thousands and thousands of people die every day from driving people. Some of the best drivers still have a one-and-only fatal accident. When will it be enough for us to say "let's transition now, since it's safer, to not requiring the person"?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
If this guy has stated, that statistically speaking, the car is safer than him, a claim Tesla themselves state, then why should this be a problem?
Because both are lying?
When you decide to drive you not only put yourself at risk but others too. If it was only a thing between Tesla and the driver we wouldn't care and they would be allowed to bullshit all they like and take whatever risks they want.
If they are going to try it on public roads we need a bit more than just their claims. It should at least pass an independent driving test.
Re: (Score:1)
Well, here's a thing. If the car is safer than him as a driver, and he's competent to drive, then both together is... wait for it
.... SAFER THAN EITHER ALONE!
Engineers and most adults know this as "belt and braces". Both keep your pants up, but both together is more secure in the case one fails. But, hey, if you're ignorant, you're ignorant. The point is: have you learned better?
Oh, and for the incurable morons who complain that the term "autopilot" is wrong, we already have a meaning for this word and the
Re: Wait, wut? (Score:1)
And when you buy a car from Tesla they tell you that this autopilot is the real drfinition, not the wrong one.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, here's a thing. If the car is safer than him as a driver, and he's competent to drive, then both together is... wait for it
.... SAFER THAN EITHER ALONE!
.
People who assume that complex things merely "add together" to produce inherently safer things, particularly when one of the "things" is a human and the others are technologic, are the reason for the study of "human factors" in accidents involving things like autopilots.
Re: (Score:2)
But humans are easily distracted, particularly when they think the car is doing all the work so it is vital that the car monitors the human's engagement and forces compliance. Preferably the car could even detec
Re: (Score:2)
If this guy has stated, that statistically speaking, the car is safer than him
And when you say this remember this is the brain that came up with the idea of leaving the drivers seat of a moving vehicle.
Is the car safer than everyone? Unlikely.
Is the car safer than this specific person? Almost certainly.
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't really matter how good Autopilot is, what matters is how long it takes the law to catch up and allow its use hands-free.
I feel for people who already bought full self diving capability for their Teslas. Musk is saying 2020, let's be extremely optimistic and say he is right, then how many years after that before the law catches up? Keep in mind that the current rules in the UK for testing self driving cars is that you have to pretend to be driving so as not to "alarm" other road users.
Re: Wait, wut? (Score:1)
Trust! (Score:1)
This dude placed a lot of trust in autopilot when we have a few instances so far of autopilot fatally driving into fixed obstructions (highway exit divider, truck laying across the road, etc).
Re: (Score:2)
Aye. Considering Tesla's autopilot is little more than a slightly amped up version of lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control, I'd say he was making a pretty good application for the Darwin awards.
Re: (Score:2)
"a few instances" in this many miles is not bad at all. The issue is that it was only a few instances with both a human and autopilot acting in conjunction.
Pairing human and machine - if you can keep the human alert - is good for safety. But the machines are not yet to the point where they should be allowed to drive on their own.
Stupid (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
It's because of idiots like him that we need to get to self-driving cars ASAP. Based on the judgement we've seen him exercise so far, I'm not convinced I'd want to share the road with him at the controls of a regular car.
Re: (Score:2)
It's because of idiots like him that we need to get to self-driving cars ASAP.
Which would be... "The nice things". Well played!
There're stupidity and unforgiveable stupidity. (Score:1)
This falls into the latter category. This particular idiot should be banned from driving for life.
Re: (Score:3)
Why? He wasn't even driving in the first place!
http://instantrimshot.com/ [instantrimshot.com]
Re: (Score:2)
This falls into the latter category. This particular idiot should be banned from driving for life.
That's OK, he can just ride in the passenger seat.
Banned from driving? (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:3)
If he had done this in England, would it still have counted as being in the passenger seat?
Re: (Score:3)
If he had done this in England, would it still have counted as being in the passenger seat?
He did it on the M1, near Hempel Hempstead, England.
Re: (Score:2)
Hope he was travelling north, otherwise he'd have got to the Magic Roundabout. Most drivers can't negotiate that safely, so there's no way an autopilot could.
Re: Banned from driving? (Score:1)
Chess and go have finite answers and play issues. You can beat them by forceing a draw instead of a win. The more random and strange moves you make in the early stages of the game the more likely you are to win or draw.
Computers play percentages in moves being done. If you routinely pick the low percentage of chance of winning the learning system will recalculate the odds of any particular move. Thus leading the computer to pick wrong moves itself.
Re: (Score:2)
If the Autopilot gets him to Swindon while on the M1 then it's fucking magical enough to get him through the roundabout too.
No occupancy sensor for driver. (Score:5, Insightful)
In this modern age of hold your hand safety features, why exactly doesn't this thing have a seat weight sensor? Or are they just in the passenger seats and the designers simply assumed their would be a driver? Even lawn mowers have them.
Re: (Score:2)
They do have a 'hands on steering wheel' sensor.
Re:No occupancy sensor for driver. (Score:4, Informative)
"They do have a 'hands on steering wheel' sensor."
Which most of the time does absolutely nothing when you're on the highway and it senses your hands aren't on the wheel:
https://www.teslarati.com/what... [teslarati.com] -what-happens-ignore-tesla-autopilot-warnings/
https://www.reddit.com/r/tesla... [reddit.com] -how_often_does_autopilot_warn_you_to_put_your/
Re: (Score:2)
My mercedes is less sophisticated. It get pissed off with me if my camera bag doesn't have its seat belt fastened.
Re:No occupancy sensor for driver. (Score:5, Insightful)
In this modern age of hold your hand safety features, why exactly doesn't this thing have a seat weight sensor?
Because putting a sensor in for every idiotic thing idiots can do isn't exactly financially viable, and an idiot sensor doesn't exist.
Plus, all you'll do is breed a better idiot as a result.
Bad Design (Score:2)
In this modern age of hold your hand safety features, why exactly doesn't this thing have a seat weight sensor?
Because putting a sensor in for every idiotic thing idiots can do isn't exactly financially viable, and an idiot sensor doesn't exist.
Plus, all you'll do is breed a better idiot as a result.
No. We already have these sensors in passenger seats of every vehicle so that they can warn the passenger to buckle their seat belt. It's a commodity.
It is predictable that people would try to use their Tesla this way, and it could obviously cost lives, so they should be built to at least warn you against doing this until they are ready to be fully autonomous. He put the lives of everyone on the road at risk.
If there isn't a sensor, there should be one. If there is one and it's only designed to trigger on t
Re: (Score:2)
No. We already have these sensors in passenger seats of every vehicle so that they can warn the passenger to buckle their seat belt.
Well idiot sensor comment aside the requirement for a person in the driver seat detector is still stupid. In the world of measurement (my primary field) it is important to as far as reasonably possible measure the primary variable of interest. Guess what, no car is interested in if anyone is in any seat. It's not a primary variable for any kind of control. What people were interested in is if people are wearing their seatbelt, and in order to ensure that false alarms aren't given a detector is used to see i
Re: (Score:2)
In this modern age of hold your hand safety features, why exactly doesn't this thing have a seat weight sensor?
Because putting a sensor in for every idiotic thing idiots can do isn't exactly financially viable, and an idiot sensor doesn't exist. Plus, all you'll do is breed a better idiot as a result.
Well even applying the 80/20 rule, ensuring that there is somebody in the driver's seat when the car is moving should be a priority. In the UK, even my 8 year-old car alerts if there's a passenger sitting in the backseat who is not wearing a seat belt; it's not difficult to do.
Re: (Score:2)
And This Guy Demonstartates The Problem (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Most of the readers of this site understand how well, that is, not well, such a feature works in reality when it comes to dealing with the infinite complexities of driving.
And most of the readers here will understand that the highway is literally the simplest case, that this person didn't cause an accident, that cars have basically autonomously driven themselves down highways for millions of miles, and funny enough that this isn't the first case of this happening. Hell the first case wasn't even a Tesla. I saw this a few years ago on youtube. Strap a bottle to the steering wheel of a Mercedes S class, enable steering assist, and then the guy jumped into the passenger seat to
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
driving on the highway is one of the least complex and simple things UNTIL something happens
Exactly. It's also the situation where something unexpected happen is rarest, especially if you don't leave the right side lane. Out of the things you have listed:
- reaction time - in control of the vehicle based on following distance and not an external variable
- animals - highly dependent on the road time. Many highways are fully fenced. Many highways traverse built up areas and are surrounded by sound barriers. You're far less likely to come across animals on a highway than you are a residential road.
- r
Re: (Score:2)
- animals - highly dependent on the road time. Many highways are fully fenced. Many highways traverse built up areas and are surrounded by sound barriers. You're far less likely to come across animals on a highway than you are a residential road.
Road kills happen all the time on the highway. I see one every month.
- items fallen off trucks - Really? Why not throw getting struck by a meteor in and ban all autonomous driving until we successfully create an infinite improbability drive.
I've dodged a dozen things that have fallen off trucks that could've killed me. I have not been hit by a meteor once.
- other irresponsible drivers - Why worry about them? Let them cut around you. Very few irresponsible drivers actively cause an accident
I've had a semi try to merge into my lane as I was passing it. There was no where for me to go, but honking caught the driver's attention.
Don't play both sides of the argument. (Score:2)
While I don't think autonomous vehicles are a good thing, and I wouldn't trust one enough to get in one (nor do I relish being anywhere near them as they share the road with me), I think it's also silly to accuse the "owner" (I'll explain the quotes below) of doing what such cars purport to deliver (which you describe as "drinking the Kool-Aid of the media") instead of challenging automakers and proponents to supply compelling reasons why anyone should bother with autonomous vehicles. If what we're told is
Meh (Score:2)
Maybe 'autopilot' should be called 'driver assistance' to avoid further confusion?
Re: (Score:1)
No. Plenty of people don't act like this. I don't think it has anything to do with the wording of the device. I'm sure he tired to use that as a defense and it didn't work. Don't try to use that defense now. it's not confusion. It's jackassness. Please stop making up shit.
Driver seat occupancy sensor? (Score:2)
How long before the autopilot will need to detect a driver, in the driving seat, before engaging?
Re: (Score:2)
Why not just build an idiot detector? By the way, measure the primary variable of interest. No one gives a crap where the driver is sitting, but rather is the driver in control. These cars already have steering wheel sensors.
But they are actually quite easy to fool: https://www.gizmodo.com.au/201... [gizmodo.com.au]
Funny thing: My car beeps madly if the driver isn't wearing a seatbelt. Last time I picked up my car from the parking service at the airport I got in to discover the passenger seatbelt stretched across and clippe
Re: (Score:2)
Not just look, are marketed as: https://www.amazon.com/Mchoice... [amazon.com]
Re: (Score:2)
hahahahah I didn't notice that. Mind you I didn't even think of needing a bottle opener while in the car. Not because I don't have a use for it, but because last time I was young stupid and a passenger on a road trip holding a beer that I couldn't open I just opened the door (while the car was being driven) and opened the bottle using the car door's striker plate. In most cars they are perfectly sized to open a bottle
:-D
Re: (Score:2)
lock them all up (Score:2)
competent? (Score:2)
A police officer called the behavior "reckless," adding that autopilot controls like the ones on Teslas "are in no way a substitute for a competent motorist in the driving seat who can react appropriately to the road ahead."
Is he suggesting this guy was a competent motorist?, his actions alone prove he shouldn't be allowed to drive ever as he obviously has no understanding of what is required to be competent, maybe in this case the Tesla Autopilot "was" the safer option and at least it revealed what a fucking moron he is and that he shouldn't have a license.
Its like getting your kid to drive for you (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
".....a better choice than native Americans..."
There are Indians and there are Indians,
Do the needful.
Thank you, come again.
Re: (Score:2)