Can We Fight Climate Change With Carbon-Absorbing Rocks?

The New York Times reports on rocks in the country of Oman that react naturally with carbon dioxide, turning it into stone.Meanwhile, the Guardian reports an alternate perspective from 86-year-old social scientist Mayer Hillman: "We're doomed." He's predicting the end of most life on the planet , citing the lack of any way to reverse the process that's already melting the polar ice caps."Optimism about the future is wishful thinking, says Hillman. He believes that accepting that our civilization is doomed could make humanity rather like an individual who recognizes he is terminally ill. Such people rarely go on a disastrous binge; instead, they do all they can to prolong their lives."