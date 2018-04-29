Microsoft Attempts To Spin Its Role in Counterfeiting Case (techcrunch.com) 23
Eric Lundgren, who has spent his life working on e-waste recycling programs, was arrested and charged with "counterfeiting" Microsoft restore discs earlier this week, part of a controversial, years-long legal fight that ended when an appeals court declined to overturn a lower court's decision. Lundgren argued that what he was offering is only recovery CDs loaded with data anyone can download for free. In an interview with The Verge, he said, "Look, these are restore CDs, there's no licenses, you can download them for free online, they're given to you for free with your computer. The only way that you can use them is [if] you have a license, and Microsoft has to validate it.?" Lundgren was going to sell them to repair shops for a quarter each so they could hand them out to people who needed them. Shortly after the Lundgren's was arrested, Microsoft published a blog post which stridently disagrees with Lundgren's characterization of the case. From a report: "We are sharing this information now and responding publicly because we believe both Microsoft's role in the case and the facts themselves are being misrepresented," the company wrote. But it carefully avoids the deliberate misconception about software that it promulgated in court. That misconception, which vastly overstated Lundgren's crime and led to the sentence he received, is simply to conflate software with a license to operate that software. [...] Hardly anyone even makes these discs any more, certainly not Microsoft, and they're pretty much worthless without a licensed copy of the OS in the first place. But Microsoft convinced the judges that a piece of software with no license or product key -- meaning it won't work properly, if at all -- is worth the same as one with a license.
[...] Anyway, the company isn't happy with the look it has of sending a guy to prison for stealing something with no value to anyone but someone with a bum computer and no backup. It summarizes what it thinks are the most important points as follows, with my commentary following the bullets. Microsoft did not bring this case: U.S. Customs referred the case to federal prosecutors after intercepting shipments of counterfeit software imported from China by Mr. Lundgren. This is perfectly true, however Microsoft has continually misrepresented the nature and value of the discs, falsely claiming that they led to lost sales. That's not possible, of course, since Microsoft gives the contents of these discs away for free. It sells licenses to operate Windows, something you'd have to have already if you wanted to use the discs in the first place.
Lundgren went to great lengths to mislead people: His own emails submitted as evidence in the case show the lengths to which Mr. Lundgren went in an attempt to make his counterfeit software look like genuine software. They also show him directing his co-defendant to find less discerning customers who would be more easily deceived if people objected to the counterfeits. Printing an accurate copy of a label for a disc isn't exactly "great lengths." Early on the company in China printed "Made in USA" on the disc and "Made in Canada" on the sleeve, and had a yellow background when it should have been green -- that's the kind of thing he was fixing.
Microsoft is slime and no amount of PR spin is going to change that.
Windows 10 is possibly the worst spyware ever made. [networkworld.com]
7 ways Windows 10 pushes ads at you... [pcworld.com]
If it's their disks and they're used for recovery, couldn't they ask the user to upgrade (for a fee, of course) to:
- Windows 10
- Office 360 (or other flavours)
- Visual Studio
- Online support
Thereby locking in the Microsoft experience and making it easier for customers to use the computers rather than considering putting Mint on them because Microsoft products are too much hassle.
At worst, this would be Microsoft being seeing as exploiting a market rather than beating up somebody who is trying to m
It is true he misused trademarks, and it is true that it would have been fair to punish him for that. It is not true that Microsoft had a bug up their ass about those trademarks. Their lawyers and witnesses were specifically going on about the "value" of the software. The software had no value without a licence. It is not true that the discs were pirated in any sane sense of the term.
I think that's a misinterpretation as well.
The software has copyright on it. Whether it is free or paid for, making a copy is a matter of law. Sure the law may be flawed and sure this may defy common sense, but no matter the label used, he made copies of MS software and distributed them to third parties without any agreement allowing him to do so. The trademark violation and efforts to deceive about country of origin and 'genuine' microsoft software are problems, but not required for him to be in trouble
But the software *was* genuine Dell and Microsoft. It's like putting a Ford badge on a Ford car.
In a way it's natural to have a confusion between the intellectual property itself and the carrier. For years that was the way copyright was enforced. And in fact the guy was in the business, partly, of selling these discs. But he wasn't selling
Wow. That Slashdot summary was almost English. But it least it showed a fundamental lack of understanding of how the legal system works.
Scenario 1) : There is more to this than appears. This could be corroborated by the harsh sentence he received as well as not a single disagreement by any court. Two courts upholding a verdict that making a copy of a free disk which can't be used without a license doesn't sound like we know everything about this case.
Scenario 2) : The legal system of the courts is fundamentally broken for letting it get this far. If it is as first appeared then this case should have been kicked to the kerb without ever havi
Scenario 2 is correct -- the US "justice" system is fundamentally broken. It's designed to punish people who don't kowtow to prostitutors' and judges' whims, refuse a plea bargain, and exercise their right to a trial.
Any country that jails almost 1% of its population at a given time is fundamentally broken and deserves to collapse.
What's the appropriate sentence here? Maybe some community service. Say teaching kids how to fix things. He didn't provide anything that M$ didn't provide for free, for downlo
Any country that jails almost 1% of its population
Well hang-on, that's not the justice system. The judiciary here only upholds the laws as they are passed. That is the problem of the executive branch of the government that made these laws in the first place.
What's the appropriate sentence here?
You've jumped into sentence implying that the legal system was working as intended. If the legal system is broken as per scenario 2, there would not be talk of a sentence.
This is a text book case of copyright infringement. He wasn't downloading movies and watching them, he was making copies of operating system discs for financial gain. This is the exact reason the laws were written.