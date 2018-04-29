Great Barrier Reef Gets $379 Million Boost After Coral Dies Off (bloomberg.com) 8
The Great Barrier Reef is being given a $379 million boost by Australia in the battle to save the world's largest living structure as it faces mounting challenges such as climate change, agricultural runoff and a coral-eating starfish. From a report: "Like reefs all over the world, the Great Barrier Reef is under pressure," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in a statement on Sunday, calling the funding the largest granted to the famous tourist icon. "A big challenge demands a big investment -- and this investment gives our reef the best chance." [...] The new funding comes after Deloitte Access Economics valued the reef last year at A$56 billion, based on an asset supporting tens of thousands of jobs and which contributes A$6.4 billion a year to the economy. Still, that was before a study released this month in Nature showed about 30 percent of the reef, which is bigger than Japan, died off in 2016 during an extended marine heatwave.
continued (Score:2)
A spokesman for the reef said the infusion of cash was most welcome and would help local coral diversify into new markets. GBRF closed up 11% on the day at $36.52, a new 52-week high.
Pre election spin (Score:1)
Reality is, the reef goes through ups and downs. You can't control the whole reef like a theme park, there will always be dead zones and regenerating zones. It's way to big to control. Admittedly controlling over use of fertilizer by farmers is a good start.
Seriously guys (Score:2)
Has nobody thought this through? What's a reef going to do with 379 million dollars? At least give it to somebody who could do some good with it; the reef has zero fiscal responsibility.
Acidification and warming waters (Score:2)