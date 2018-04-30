Talent War in Silicon Valley Demands High Salary (axios.com) 6
An anonymous reader writes: Employees at Google's parent company Alphabet earned "a median pay package of more than $197,000" in 2017, around 18% lower than Facebook's median salary of $240,000, the Wall Street Journal reports. Per the Journal, this illustrates the competitive "talent war in Silicon Valley, where talented engineers are in limited supply." These two salaries were more than $100,000 above Amazon's median pay, which sat at $28,446. The median price for a home in Silicon Valley is upwards of $1 million, in Seattle the median home price is just under $800,000.
Median Salary (Score:2)
There's nothing valuable or sane about comparing Amazon's median salary to that of Facebook or Alphabet. When either of the latter two start employing thousands of low wage workers you'll see their median salary plummet to Amazon levels.
But hey, I guess we can't expect the Wall Street Journal to apply basic critical thinking skills.
Might be time to leave... (Score:2)
...the sillycon valley. It's always going to be the center of tech, but there's a large hunk of america that costs a tiny fraction where anyone can live like a king on $100k/yr.
It's a nice place, I spent the past week there, but I am glad to have left too. Paying 33% more in gas, 50% more in food, 30% more in groceries and the crowding and density didn't really endear it to me. To get an equivalent size house there to what I own would have cost almost 20x the price, and I know damn well I'm not going to get
So, accounting or IT? (Score:2)
We have just recently learned that accounting pays so much better than IT: https://ask.slashdot.org/story... [slashdot.org]
So, how big are accountant salaries in Silicon Valley?
Re: (Score:2)
First off- whoever posted that put no evidence in at all. Secondly- the vast majority of people at those companies are not IT. They're programmers. Totally different payscale. The actual IT people are probably paid well, but not anything like the numbers above.