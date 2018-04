Will the T-Mobile, Sprint Merger Be Bad For Consumers?

On Sunday, T-Mobile and Sprint said that they have agreed to a $26.5 billion merger , creating a wireless giant to compete against industry leaders AT&T and Verizon. While a new website has been set up by the companies to help quell consumers' and regulators' fears by promising new jobs, improved broadband service, and increased competition, Motherboard's Karl Bode cites previous telecommunications mergers and Wall Street analysts to argue against the merger. From the report: