Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United States China Politics

White House Considers Restricting Chinese Researchers Over Espionage Fears (nytimes.com) 41

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie: In April, China is said to have tested an invisibility cloak that would allow ordinary fighter jets to suddenly vanish from radar screens. This advancement, which could prove to be a critical intelligence breakthrough, is one that American officials fear China may have gained in part from a Chinese researcher who roused suspicions while working on a similar technology at a Duke University laboratory in 2008. The researcher, who was investigated by the F.B.I. but never charged with a crime, ultimately returned to China, became a billionaire and opened a thriving research institute that worked on some projects related to those he studied at Duke.

The Trump administration, concerned about China's growing technological prowess, is considering strict measures to block Chinese citizens from performing sensitive research at American universities and research institutes over fears they may be acquiring intellectual secrets, according to people familiar with the deliberations. The White House is discussing whether to limit the access of Chinese citizens to the United States, including restricting certain types of visas available to them and greatly expanding rules pertaining to Chinese researchers who work on projects with military or intelligence value at American companies and universities. The exact types of projects that would be subject to restrictions are unclear, but the measures could clamp down on collaboration in advanced materials, software and other technologies at the heart of Beijing's plan to dominate cutting-edge technologies like advanced microchips, artificial intelligence and electric cars, known as Made in China 2025.

White House Considers Restricting Chinese Researchers Over Espionage Fears More | Reply

White House Considers Restricting Chinese Researchers Over Espionage Fears

Comments Filter:
  • And since information is further restricted, ensuring that none may benefit except those who would abuse it's exclusivity
  • What does that even mean? Knowledge isn't something that you can keep people from having. That's like saying "mathematical secrets".
  • If any research like that occurs at universities at all, it's out in the open. The national security value-added of slapping an ITAR restriction on a piece of equipment or on a research topic is questionable if you're generating publications on it or letting people access it with only a warning not to let foreign nationals handle it while securing it with nothing more than a locked cabinet. And the kicker is there's nothing that stops the Chinese from going to school in another western country without such

  • Jin Yang! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    JIN YANG! He also stole the new Internet. I expect that to be in production anytime soon too.

  • No way he could have gotten a security clearance to work on a project that uses something as classified as stealth technology. It makes complete sense to restrict doing research in the US on technologies that are similarly sensitive.

    • Re:Long overdue regulations (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Ayano ( 4882157 ) on Tuesday May 01, 2018 @02:29PM (#56537156)
      Then perhaps companies should keep their research internal to employees rather than outsource to open universities. If you want the best research, you ought to hire the brightest rather than getting it 'on the cheap' from PHD students barely making ends meet.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PPH ( 736903 )

        Then perhaps companies should keep their research internal to employees rather than outsource to open universities.

        All the company direct employees want to move into management. As such, they become pretty useless when it's time to get actual work out of them. So, send it out to universities or consultants.

        rather than getting it 'on the cheap'

        Some time ago, one of the regulars on Usenet electronics design board was discussing a consulting job he did for Boeing. It involved the development of a Spice model for a relatively simple electrical component. Good job, well documented. But it was something that an EE intern could have done in-house. I have an idea

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ttsai ( 135075 )

        Then perhaps companies should keep their research internal to employees rather than outsource to open universities. If you want the best research, you ought to hire the brightest rather than getting it 'on the cheap' from PHD students barely making ends meet.

        It's not just universities. From the article, "According to Defense Department statistics, nearly a quarter of all foreign efforts to obtain sensitive or classified information in 2014 were routed through academic institutions." I.e., most of the attempts were not targeted at universities. The big question is how a restriction on Chinese nationals in American industrial research and development would impact progress in those organizations.

  • at the heart of Beijing's plan to dominate cutting-edge technologies...known as Made in China 2025.

    China having an initiative to have more things "Made in China" is silly in that 90% of everything we flip over already says "Made in China" on the bottom.

    It would be like a Microsoft initiative to "Have Microsoft on Every Business PC!"

    • Flip over your iPhone. It says "made in china, designed in cupernico". Their goal is to get rid of the second half. And to have "made in china" on the bottom of most websites (not literally, cause that would turn people off.)

      This is not an "own manufacturing facilities" push. This is an "own the IP" push.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Tablizer ( 95088 )

        Then call it the "Designed in China" initiative, or "Invented in China".

        • I wonder if something got lost in translation. Or if it's trying to build off the success of "Made in China". But the three areas TFS covered were microchips, AI and electronic cars.

  • I recommend "Spy Schools: How the CIA, FBI, and Foreign Intelligence Secretly Exploit America's Universities" by Daniel Golden, a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist. Our friends from China have been taking cutting edge technologies from our colleges back to their country for a very long time. The CIA is in there too, but that's a horse of a different color for U.S. readers, isn't it.
  • Are we sure that the stable genius in the Whitehouse didn't just watch an episode of Silicon Valley and think it was a documentary/news? https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

Slashdot Top Deals

One way to make your old car run better is to look up the price of a new model.

Close