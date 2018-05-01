White House Considers Restricting Chinese Researchers Over Espionage Fears (nytimes.com) 41
An anonymous reader shares a report: It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie: In April, China is said to have tested an invisibility cloak that would allow ordinary fighter jets to suddenly vanish from radar screens. This advancement, which could prove to be a critical intelligence breakthrough, is one that American officials fear China may have gained in part from a Chinese researcher who roused suspicions while working on a similar technology at a Duke University laboratory in 2008. The researcher, who was investigated by the F.B.I. but never charged with a crime, ultimately returned to China, became a billionaire and opened a thriving research institute that worked on some projects related to those he studied at Duke.
The Trump administration, concerned about China's growing technological prowess, is considering strict measures to block Chinese citizens from performing sensitive research at American universities and research institutes over fears they may be acquiring intellectual secrets, according to people familiar with the deliberations. The White House is discussing whether to limit the access of Chinese citizens to the United States, including restricting certain types of visas available to them and greatly expanding rules pertaining to Chinese researchers who work on projects with military or intelligence value at American companies and universities. The exact types of projects that would be subject to restrictions are unclear, but the measures could clamp down on collaboration in advanced materials, software and other technologies at the heart of Beijing's plan to dominate cutting-edge technologies like advanced microchips, artificial intelligence and electric cars, known as Made in China 2025.
The chinese have been conducting industrial and governmental espionage against the US for decades.
This should have been clamped down upon a LONG time ago, if anyone cares about this type thing.
How do you know they are Romulans if they are cloaked?
JIN YANG! He also stole the new Internet. I expect that to be in production anytime soon too.
Those are not mutually exclusive. China is both, just like Singapore. As long as you focus on business, they leave you alone. As soon as you touch politics, POOF!
So we need lots of people to compete? Let's take down our walls and make China pay for i
China has 10x the population as the US, its area is roughly the same size and has nearly the same access to similar resources. In theory China should be able to be the #1 Economy in the world, but it isn't. While the US isn't perfect, China has a lot of policies and rules that are extremely oppressive, many rights that we take for granted, even if we are in some oppressed minority, is not there in China. These things slow down the economy, and make it difficult for them to truly reach their potential.
Then perhaps companies should keep their research internal to employees rather than outsource to open universities.
All the company direct employees want to move into management. As such, they become pretty useless when it's time to get actual work out of them. So, send it out to universities or consultants.
rather than getting it 'on the cheap'
Some time ago, one of the regulars on Usenet electronics design board was discussing a consulting job he did for Boeing. It involved the development of a Spice model for a relatively simple electrical component. Good job, well documented. But it was something that an EE intern could have done in-house. I have an idea
Then perhaps companies should keep their research internal to employees rather than outsource to open universities. If you want the best research, you ought to hire the brightest rather than getting it 'on the cheap' from PHD students barely making ends meet.
It's not just universities. From the article, "According to Defense Department statistics, nearly a quarter of all foreign efforts to obtain sensitive or classified information in 2014 were routed through academic institutions." I.e., most of the attempts were not targeted at universities. The big question is how a restriction on Chinese nationals in American industrial research and development would impact progress in those organizations.
China having an initiative to have more things "Made in China" is silly in that 90% of everything we flip over already says "Made in China" on the bottom.
It would be like a Microsoft initiative to "Have Microsoft on Every Business PC!"
Flip over your iPhone. It says "made in china, designed in cupernico". Their goal is to get rid of the second half. And to have "made in china" on the bottom of most websites (not literally, cause that would turn people off.)
This is not an "own manufacturing facilities" push. This is an "own the IP" push.
Then call it the "Designed in China" initiative, or "Invented in China".
I wonder if something got lost in translation. Or if it's trying to build off the success of "Made in China". But the three areas TFS covered were microchips, AI and electronic cars.
