Gig Economy Business Model Dealt a Blow in California Ruling

In a ruling with potentially sweeping consequences for the so-called gig economy, the California Supreme Court on Monday made it much more difficult for companies to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees. The New York Times: The decision could eventually require companies like Uber, many of which are based in California, to follow minimum-wage and overtime laws and to pay workers' compensation and unemployment insurance and payroll taxes, potentially upending their business models. Industry executives have estimated that classifying drivers and other gig workers as employees tends to cost 20 to 30 percent more than classifying them as contractors. It also brings benefits that can offset these costs, though, like the ability to control schedules and the manner of work. "It's a massive thing -- definitely a game-changer that will force everyone to take a fresh look at the whole issue," said Richard Meneghello, a co-chairman of the gig-economy practice group at the management-side law firm Fisher Phillips. The court essentially scrapped the existing test for determining employee status, which was used to assess the degree of control over the worker. That test hinged on roughly 10 factors, like the amount of supervision and whether the worker could be fired without cause.

  • Good. You shouldn't have the right to work... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by greenwow ( 3635575 ) on Tuesday May 01, 2018 @06:46PM (#56538564)

    for a bad job. It's better to not have a job than one that doesn't pay a living wage.

    • for a bad job. It's better to not have a job than one that doesn't pay a living wage.

      Queue complaints about the federal minimum wage not being a "living wage" in California in 3.... 2.... 1....

        • Touché.... I should know better.. My bad..

          Homonyms, Eye due knot no witch two right off ten.

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by taustin ( 171655 )

        When someone working 40 hours a week at the federal minimum wage has a gross income (not take-home) that is less than the rent on the average studio apartment in LA, it's not a living wage.

        On the other hand, California has its own minimum wage, which is quite bit higher (and still nowhere near a living wage), so your whining is fairly stupid anyway.

      • Well, it isn't. What would be a fair "livable" minimum wage nationwide - something that would cover San Francisco, CA, and McAllen, TX? SF is 3.4 times more expensive [bestplaces.net] than McAllen... Rather than have a Federal minimum wage, it should be a local - or at highest, State - kind of thing.

    • "right to work" is just talking point brainwashing. It's all about a right to negotiate collectively.

      • There's nothing stopping you from collectively negotiating in "right to work" states. You just can't force those who wish to negotiate on their own to participate in your group.

    • Care to give ANY reason for that?

      When I worked my way through university, I worked two jobs. Neither of which paid me a 'living wage', and without which I would have left carrying one hell of a lot more debt.

      Is it your position that it is better to live of the state (which of course means other people who can be bothered working) than work?
      Is it your position that people who dont have enough skills to get 'a living wage' dont deserve a job?

      Of course the Gig economy is also a festering pile of crap, however

      • Enforced? Get a state to do something that isn't bought and paid for by lobbyists and campaign contributions?

        C'mon.

        Organize a union? With Right To Work legislation? Nope. Sever employees that try to organize? Ask the NLRB how many complaints are on file.

        This is about: Need To Eat. This is about not subsidizing businesses. This is about not having businesses pay so low that people have to use subsidies to live-- eat, get housing, medical care, and transportation to just, yes, live.

        Some of them don't have you

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jodka ( 520060 )

      It's better to not have a job than one that doesn't pay a living wage.

      That is your opinion. In the opinion of some who seek a supplementary income, a job with is lesser rate of pay is acceptable.

      A student who lives at home, a retiree with a pension, a housewife with free time while her kids are in the school each want to earn some additional cash in their free time. You demand that they be denied the right to some jobs which they would voluntarily accept.

      This is why conservatives and libertarians regard leftism as inherently fascist; Leftists such as yourself seek the power

    • for a bad job. It's better to not have a job than one that doesn't pay a living wage.

      My teenage son strongly disagrees and so do the two in college.

  • So if we implement E-Verify and you cannot be a 'contractor' any more... I think there will be a huge blow back in California over this.

    Can you imagine what this means to the illegals?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Daetrin ( 576516 )
      What is E-Verify and what does it have to do with this? There's no mention of it either in the blurb or in the article.

      Also Uber claims that they vet all their drivers. Such vetting would clearly weed out any "illegals", and Uber definitely wouldn't lie to us!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by taustin ( 171655 )

        California issues drivers licenses to illegals. Once you have a valid license, it's trivial to get insurance (if you have money). What else does Uber "vet" beyond the ability to get in and out of the car without hurting oneself?

    • Can you imagine what this means to the illegals?

      Probably nothing, in practice, unless they currently work for Uber. I don't see any compelling evidence that any other companies will change their policies unless forced to directly in the same fashion. This isn't a new law, it's merely a new ruling on an old law that companies across the entire industry have been flouting for years. You'd think there would be some sort of organized backlash, but these same employers are also the primary source of most such employees' understanding of employment laws in

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      But that's WHY the democrats voted to ban people from gig employment. Too many African-Americans and other poor white Americans working jobs that should rightfully go to citizens of Merxico. African-Americans and other poor Americans are supposed to go to DNC headquarters and ask for handouts, not steal jobs from Mexicans!

    • Next time, please be direct with your allegations.

      What you're implying is completely false. This does nothing to illegals. Illegals can not drive for Uber/Lyft. Period.

      And this does nothing to legal immigrants either, for instance, refugees, that can prove they've been driving in the State with a State's driver's license for more than one year. Those will still be allowed to drive for Uber/Lyft (assuming they can maintain more than ~4.6 stars after they've given more than 50 rides, the exact cut-off point v

  • What they should do (Score:4, Informative)

    by gurps_npc ( 621217 ) on Tuesday May 01, 2018 @06:53PM (#56538610) Homepage

    Here is what they should do:

    You are an employee if ANY of the following are true:
    * They have any control over your clothing, besides requiring safety equipment
    * They control your hours, rather than give deadlines.
    * They can require you to do things using their method, rather than accepting any method.
    * They make any attempt to find out if you are working for other people, let alone prevent you from doing this.
    * They decide which sub-contractor does the work, rather than the head contractor.

  • Sounds reasonable to me (Score:5, Insightful)

    by EndlessNameless ( 673105 ) on Tuesday May 01, 2018 @07:00PM (#56538640)

    Half of the gig economy is companies trying to cheap out on traditional worker benefits. Uber is one of them, and they can suck it up.

    A worker-centric gig economy isn't managed by the platform: the workers should decide whether/how they deliver the goods or services, have some meaningful control over prices/profits, and be able to accrue a meaningful reputation.

    If the gig platform forces its workers to behave 90% like employees, then yeah, round that number up and call them employees.

    • Half of the gig economy is companies trying to cheap out on traditional worker benefits

      Half? I was going to object that it seems like that's 100%, but then I remembered the other half is avoiding taxi/hotel/[whatever industry] regulations. It's not like Hyatt couldn't have (technically) converted apartments to rentals, it's that they have to obey the law (well, not flout it that blatantly.)

  • Will this change also affect contractors that were independent contractors long before this new gig economy trend? For example, if a family owned rug store offers to tell rug installing contractors about sales done that day (with the approval of the customer), are those contractors now under threat of becoming employees? What if the store offers to arrange the timing of the appointment for installation?

    • Will this change also affect contractors that were independent contractors long before this new gig economy trend?

      Maybe!

      if a family owned rug store ... are those contractors now under threat of becoming employees

      Nope! The reason Uber's drivers are now considered employees is because they are performing the "usual course of business" of Uber. The Rug Store sells rugs. Now, if they sold specialty rugs that had to be installed and where the vast majority of customers would buy the rug if and only if the ru

  • It's as if Silicon Valley created a time machine that takes workers back to the (lack of) labour laws in the USA in the mid 19th century. At least that's what I understand from the ideas espoused as "the gig economy."

