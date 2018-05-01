Gig Economy Business Model Dealt a Blow in California Ruling (nytimes.com) 52
In a ruling with potentially sweeping consequences for the so-called gig economy, the California Supreme Court on Monday made it much more difficult for companies to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees. The New York Times: The decision could eventually require companies like Uber, many of which are based in California, to follow minimum-wage and overtime laws and to pay workers' compensation and unemployment insurance and payroll taxes, potentially upending their business models. Industry executives have estimated that classifying drivers and other gig workers as employees tends to cost 20 to 30 percent more than classifying them as contractors. It also brings benefits that can offset these costs, though, like the ability to control schedules and the manner of work. "It's a massive thing -- definitely a game-changer that will force everyone to take a fresh look at the whole issue," said Richard Meneghello, a co-chairman of the gig-economy practice group at the management-side law firm Fisher Phillips. The court essentially scrapped the existing test for determining employee status, which was used to assess the degree of control over the worker. That test hinged on roughly 10 factors, like the amount of supervision and whether the worker could be fired without cause.
Good. You shouldn't have the right to work... (Score:4, Insightful)
for a bad job. It's better to not have a job than one that doesn't pay a living wage.
Re: (Score:2)
for a bad job. It's better to not have a job than one that doesn't pay a living wage.
Queue complaints about the federal minimum wage not being a "living wage" in California in 3.... 2.... 1....
What the Left/Right wing wants.. (Score:1)
That is mostly because they want voters.
Many people have lost tough with one base truism of the right/left wing political process.
'Successful' people, especially those who made their own way to success, are generally right wing voters, to try and protect what they have.
'Unsuccessful' people are generally left wing voters, because they want more 'give me'.
Both sides want more voters.
So the right wing generally wants to improve things for the middle classes and try to life people into the middle classes.
The l
Re: (Score:2)
So the right wing generally wants to improve things for the middle classes and try to life people into the middle classes.
Citation sorely fucking needed.
It seems it's more akin to:
left: you have yours, we're going to take it from you and give to someone else.
right: i have mine, fuck you.
Re: (Score:2)
Your characterization doesn't hold. The right is also full of people who are dirt poor but still think their ship will come in. Meanwhile, there's some crazy wealthy people leaning left out there. Also a lot of people who work for a living that couldn't be called unsuccessful.
Most of the trap aspect of the safety net is the result of the right trying to push people out of the net before they're quite able to land on their feet.
Re: (Score:2)
A *LOT* of policy makes much more sense when you look at the reality of the voter pools.
God forbid a democracy take into account the will of the voters!
Re: (Score:2)
I am just wondering what business model that employs any significant number of people you think is NOT based on exploiting people desperate for work?
Of course, there is desperate and there is desperate, but that is pretty much why it is called work, not fun, and its not easy to be paid to have fun.
Of course the translation of what you are saying is actually:
'I am set up enough to have a solid job with prospects, and I see no reason why people who are not should have a job, because they cannot earn enough to
Re: (Score:2)
I am just wondering what business model that employs any significant number of people you think is NOT based on exploiting people desperate for work?
One where you pay employees well, treat them well beyond pay, offer opportunities for advancement, etc.?
For example, In-N-Out.
Re: (Score:1)
this is actually cheaper and better for Uber,
- first they can forbid you to work for Lyft (anti-competitive clause) even in your off-time (you can still work for McDonalds in off-time i guess)
- second they can give you minimum wage and not a cent more (now some drivers get less but some much more)
- third they can employ you for maximum of 30 hours per week so you don't have any benefits like big grocery stores already do, in other words additional benefits costs are significantly red
Re: Good. You shouldn't have the right to work... (Score:2)
Cue*
Re: (Score:2)
Touché.... I should know better.. My bad..
Homonyms, Eye due knot no witch two right off ten.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
When someone working 40 hours a week at the federal minimum wage has a gross income (not take-home) that is less than the rent on the average studio apartment in LA, it's not a living wage.
On the other hand, California has its own minimum wage, which is quite bit higher (and still nowhere near a living wage), so your whining is fairly stupid anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
jesus christ AC. If you're going to post insightful and correct things, please log in next time.
Stuff your talking points (Score:2)
"right to work" is just talking point brainwashing. It's all about a right to negotiate collectively.
Re: (Score:2)
There's nothing stopping you from collectively negotiating in "right to work" states. You just can't force those who wish to negotiate on their own to participate in your group.
Re: (Score:2)
Care to give ANY reason for that?
When I worked my way through university, I worked two jobs. Neither of which paid me a 'living wage', and without which I would have left carrying one hell of a lot more debt.
Is it your position that it is better to live of the state (which of course means other people who can be bothered working) than work?
Is it your position that people who dont have enough skills to get 'a living wage' dont deserve a job?
Of course the Gig economy is also a festering pile of crap, however
Re: (Score:2)
Enforced? Get a state to do something that isn't bought and paid for by lobbyists and campaign contributions?
C'mon.
Organize a union? With Right To Work legislation? Nope. Sever employees that try to organize? Ask the NLRB how many complaints are on file.
This is about: Need To Eat. This is about not subsidizing businesses. This is about not having businesses pay so low that people have to use subsidies to live-- eat, get housing, medical care, and transportation to just, yes, live.
Some of them don't have you
Re: (Score:2)
It's better to not have a job than one that doesn't pay a living wage.
That is your opinion. In the opinion of some who seek a supplementary income, a job with is lesser rate of pay is acceptable.
A student who lives at home, a retiree with a pension, a housewife with free time while her kids are in the school each want to earn some additional cash in their free time. You demand that they be denied the right to some jobs which they would voluntarily accept.
This is why conservatives and libertarians regard leftism as inherently fascist; Leftists such as yourself seek the power
Re: (Score:2)
for a bad job. It's better to not have a job than one that doesn't pay a living wage.
My teenage son strongly disagrees and so do the two in college.
E-verify coming next! (Score:2)
So if we implement E-Verify and you cannot be a 'contractor' any more... I think there will be a huge blow back in California over this.
Can you imagine what this means to the illegals?
Re: (Score:2)
Also Uber claims that they vet all their drivers. Such vetting would clearly weed out any "illegals", and Uber definitely wouldn't lie to us!
Re: (Score:2)
California issues drivers licenses to illegals. Once you have a valid license, it's trivial to get insurance (if you have money). What else does Uber "vet" beyond the ability to get in and out of the car without hurting oneself?
Re: (Score:1)
Can you imagine what this means to the illegals?
Probably nothing, in practice, unless they currently work for Uber. I don't see any compelling evidence that any other companies will change their policies unless forced to directly in the same fashion. This isn't a new law, it's merely a new ruling on an old law that companies across the entire industry have been flouting for years. You'd think there would be some sort of organized backlash, but these same employers are also the primary source of most such employees' understanding of employment laws in
Re: (Score:1)
But that's WHY the democrats voted to ban people from gig employment. Too many African-Americans and other poor white Americans working jobs that should rightfully go to citizens of Merxico. African-Americans and other poor Americans are supposed to go to DNC headquarters and ask for handouts, not steal jobs from Mexicans!
Re: (Score:2)
Next time, please be direct with your allegations.
What you're implying is completely false. This does nothing to illegals. Illegals can not drive for Uber/Lyft. Period.
And this does nothing to legal immigrants either, for instance, refugees, that can prove they've been driving in the State with a State's driver's license for more than one year. Those will still be allowed to drive for Uber/Lyft (assuming they can maintain more than ~4.6 stars after they've given more than 50 rides, the exact cut-off point v
What they should do (Score:4, Informative)
Here is what they should do:
You are an employee if ANY of the following are true:
* They have any control over your clothing, besides requiring safety equipment
* They control your hours, rather than give deadlines.
* They can require you to do things using their method, rather than accepting any method.
* They make any attempt to find out if you are working for other people, let alone prevent you from doing this.
* They decide which sub-contractor does the work, rather than the head contractor.
Re: (Score:2)
You missed the most important one (and the one this case hinges on) - is what you do core to the business that's hiring you.
Sounds reasonable to me (Score:5, Insightful)
Half of the gig economy is companies trying to cheap out on traditional worker benefits. Uber is one of them, and they can suck it up.
A worker-centric gig economy isn't managed by the platform: the workers should decide whether/how they deliver the goods or services, have some meaningful control over prices/profits, and be able to accrue a meaningful reputation.
If the gig platform forces its workers to behave 90% like employees, then yeah, round that number up and call them employees.
Re: (Score:2)
Half? I was going to object that it seems like that's 100%, but then I remembered the other half is avoiding taxi/hotel/[whatever industry] regulations. It's not like Hyatt couldn't have (technically) converted apartments to rentals, it's that they have to obey the law (well, not flout it that blatantly.)
Before The Gig Economy (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe!
Nope! The reason Uber's drivers are now considered employees is because they are performing the "usual course of business" of Uber. The Rug Store sells rugs. Now, if they sold specialty rugs that had to be installed and where the vast majority of customers would buy the rug if and only if the ru
Time machine (Score:2)