Some YouTube Stars Are Being Paid To Sell Academic Cheating

A BBC investigation has found that more than 250 YouTube channels are being paid to sell academic cheating. Specifically, they are promoting EduBirdie, which allows students to buy essays, rather than doing the work themselves. From the report: The BBC Trending investigation uncovered more than 1,400 videos with a total of more than 700 million views containing EduBirdie adverts selling cheating to students and school pupils. EduBirdie is based in Ukraine, but aims its services at pupils and students across the globe. Essay writing services are not illegal, but if students submit work they have paid for someone else to do the penalties can be severe. The company is not just aiming to capture the attention of university students with its advertising. Popular YouTubers, some as young as 12, are being paid to personally endorse the service. In some of the videos YouTubers say if you cannot be bothered to do the work, EduBirdie has a "super smart nerd" who will do it for you. The adverts appear in videos on YouTube channels covering a range of subjects, including pranks, dating, gaming, music and fashion. Following the BBC's investigation, both have now removed videos with EduBirdie adverts from YouTube. A YouTube spokesman told the BBC: "YouTube creators may include paid endorsements as part of their content only if the product or service they are endorsing complies with our advertising policies. We will be working with creators going forward so they better understand that in video promotions must not promote dishonest activity."
Because eventually, you'll end up in a situation where the option to cheat won't be available, and you'll be exposed for not knowing your shit, or else you'll be caught, and then the jig's up. Any trust that anyone may have placed in you up until that point is shot to hell.
In theory it might give you a moderate head start at certain things, but in the long run it's so self-defeating as to not be worth the effort taken to conceal it.
"Congratulations on your promotion."
As an engineer, I will never be in a position of being "exposed" for being unable to write a good essay about Shakespeare's "Midsummer night's dream". Real life is not like college.
You are also presuming that people cheat because they can't do the work. I think I actually could write a good essay about MSND if I cared to. I just preferred to devote time to things that actually mattered, like my engineering courses.
Furthermore, I doubt if any of the 'cheat' services could provide material to cheat at engineering courses. Sure, we all see the obvious requests for 'help on a project' in programming and embedded design forums where the asker is looking for somebody to hand them a turnkey solution, but that's not the same thing.
So if it's not illegal, why remove the ads? Lots of things that are bad ideas are legal and advertised. Youtube occupies a monopoly position and they're starting to flex their muscle.
I see nothing wrong here. Quite the contrary, it's an excellent example of outsourcing and copyright.
Better yet, I can edit key parts of it into my own voice and make it even more difficult to prove something was off. I outsource the work and receive a copyright that allows me to claim I wholeheartedly did all of the work myself. Don't come crying about academic dishonesty when the average tuition in a University is what $30k+? And yes, I know the article is about 12-year-olds using it which is hilarious. S