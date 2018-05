Some YouTube Stars Are Being Paid To Sell Academic Cheating

A BBC investigation has found that more than 250 YouTube channels are being paid to sell academic cheating . Specifically, they are promoting EduBirdie, which allows students to buy essays, rather than doing the work themselves. From the report:A YouTube spokesman told the BBC: "YouTube creators may include paid endorsements as part of their content only if the product or service they are endorsing complies with our advertising policies. We will be working with creators going forward so they better understand that in video promotions must not promote dishonest activity."