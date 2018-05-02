The Longest Straight Path You Could Travel On Water Without Hitting Land (gizmodo.com) 84
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo: Back in 2012, a Reddit user posted a map claiming to show the longest straight line that could be traversed across the ocean without hitting land. Intrigued, a pair of computer scientists have developed an algorithm that corroborates the route, while also demonstrating the longest straight line that can be taken on land. The researchers, Rohan Chabukswar from United Technologies Research Center Ireland, and Kushal Mukherjee from IBM Research India, created the algorithm in response to a map posted by reddit user user kepleronlyknows, who goes by Patrick Anderson in real life. His map showed a long, 20,000 mile route extending from Pakistan through the southern tips of Africa and South America and finally ending in an epic trans-Pacific journey to Siberia. On a traditional 2D map, the path looks nothing like a straight line; but remember, the Earth is a sphere.
Anderson didn't provide any evidence for the map, or an explanation for how the route was calculated. In light of this, Chabukswar and Mukherjee embarked upon a project to figure out if the straight line route was indeed the longest, and to see if it was possible for a computer algorithm to solve the problem, both for straight line passages on water without hitting land or an ice sheet, and for a continuous straight line passage on land without hitting a major body of water. Their ensuing analysis was posted to the pre-print arXiv server earlier this month, and has yet to go through peer review. "There would be 233,280,000 great circles to consider to find the global optimum, and each great circle would have 21,600 individual points to process -- a staggering 5,038,848,000,000 points to verify," the researchers wrote in their study.
As straight as you can get on a sphere, anyway.
Or, expressed differently: start sailing in a particular direction, and do not deviate left or right from that (locally) straightline path until you hit land again.
the path looks nothing like a straight line; but remember, the Earth is a sphere.
It's not a sphere. It can be approximated as an oblate spheroid with roughness. The faux editors here have no background in science, and the brash generalizations are rampant.
This type of flagrant error goes over their heads. There is certainly enough "unspheriness" of the earth to potentially throw off the result if the calculation were done with a spherical projection.
Take, for instance, the Kola borehole. It is not the deepest borehole on earth, but it is the closest borehole to the core of the earth.
That 'roughness' still meets the qualifications of a billiard ball.
There is a straight path (Score:2)
I do the flat earth on-land version all the time in Transport Tycoon, and I don't cheat by ignoring small bodies of water!
Spherical coordinate system, have you heard of it?
Longitude, latitude and altitude gives you a coordinate system where you can have a straight path and it is also the coordinate system commonly used for Earth.
"But that is just an abstraction!!!"
Well, so is any other coordinate system of your choice, it's not like you are going to have a straight line through atoms anyway.
A staggering 5,038,848,000,000 points (Score:5, Interesting)
Or you could use a nice globe and a piece of string.
I don't get it, how will that prove that you've found the two points that result in you needing the longest piece of string?
Repeat your test at 5,038,848,000,000 different points and keep the longest string you used
:-)
It's been about 50 years, but ISTR that one of the standard map projections has the property that straight lines on the map are great circles when plotted on a globe. Wikipedia says map in question is a Gnomonic Projection. Seems like that might be a good place to start if one needed a quick solution to the problem.
Except that doesn't preserve (ratios of) lengths, so it's not so helpful finding the longest route. It also shows at most half the surface (and needs an infinite map to do that).
No projection preserves both lengths and angles; the globe and string is a better suggestion.
5,038,848,000,000 points is nothing on a modest PC (eg. An i7 with 8 cores at 3GHz is 24,000,000,000 clock cycles per second).
I can't imagine it took more than a few minutes to run.
5,038,848,000,000 points is nothing on a modest PC (eg. An i7 with 8 cores at 3GHz is 24,000,000,000 clock cycles per second).
I can't imagine it took more than a few minutes to run.
I know this is Slashdot and we don't read the article... but the article has this to say about the subject:
"Armed with this technique and a regular laptop computer, Chabukswar and Mukherjee calculated the sea route in just 10 minutes."
This is Slashdot, I wasn't expecting them to actually provide a link to the article instead of some paywalled, third-hand news source.
Then again, this is 2018. They probably did it in Python or something.
Replace 'nice globe' with 'Earth', and I like your idea.
Re:Not pakistan (Score:4, Informative)
Huh? If you look at TFA, the line clearly has an endpoint on the western edge of the Indian subcontinent, and does not approach western Europe at all..
Yes - the longest _land_ route, which the article is about, does have one end near Sagres, Portugal, but the quoted text is describing the longest sea route.
Yes - the longest _land_ route, which the article is about, does have one end near Sagres, Portugal...
Not to be pedantic, but the subject of the article is the algorithm.
...but the quoted text is describing the longest sea route.
Exactly. The original AC is complaining about the summary saying "Pakistan" instead of "Portugal" -- like it's a typo. The subject of that sentence in the summary is the sea route, as you said. So Pakistan is correct, not Portugal.
If you look at TFA (Figure 9), the longest straight line that can be taken *on land* indeed starts in Portugal. You're both correct.
The AC is complaining about a line in the summary discussing the sea route, though.
Modulo! (Score:2)
% that bitch and BAM! Traveling Salesman Problem solved!
Took me a few seconds to see how that's straight (Score:3, Interesting)
It took me a few seconds to see how the path shown on the map is straight. Sure, straight lines on the Earth will look curved on a map, but that path heads very much South, then turns and heads very much North. How can that possibly be straight?
Then it dawned on me. If you're near the South Pole and you head South, toward the pole, then keep going PAST the South Pole, you'll be headed North - all the while going straight.
Where the path goes South of South America, it's near the pole. What looks like a turn North is actually going straight across Antarctica and up the other side.
I mean straight past Antarctica, not across (Score:2)
I should have said the path goes "straight past Antarctica", rather than "straight across Antarctica".
As you head South, as you pass Antarctica you're suddenly heading North, without ever turning.
It's bad enough that this is regarded as "news" on this site, but posters commenting on their experience grokking the problem is even worse.
Wow, great job understanding a fucking sphere bro! #There is hope for Republicans?
In spherical geometry:
That last one is the rule you've come across.
not the "straight" path (Score:1)
It is the longest path along a geodetic line. Not a straight in 3-D space.
It is a perfectly straight line within the coordinate system / topological space being considered.
"did not have the computing power" (Score:2)
That's what I thought, too, any reasonable algorithm would bang through that in a managable time on any modern processor.
I'd imagine it would take a bit longer than 2000 seconds, because the data has to be fetched from RAM, etc. That said, their map would be far smaller than 5 trillion bits. If it was only a few megs, it would fit in the L1 cache at least.
Longest Land Route Known in 1974 (Score:2)
Spoilers (Score:3)
This path is visually the same one as found by kepleronlyknows, thus proving his assertion."
Flat earth? (Score:1)
Technically, you cannot travel in a straight line for ANY distance on the surface of a sphere, right?
At best you can have a single point of tangency.
I mean, come on, if you're going to be pedantic, let's really be pedantic!
Irrelevent. You are comparing Euclidean Geometry to Spherical Geometry. Apples to oranges.
Dontcha mean "apples to pancakes"?
yup (Score:2)
news for nerds.
stuff that matters.
A subject (Score:1)
Traveling in a straight line on sea (Score:1)
Multiple simplifications here! (Score:2)
Now that I have read the actual article, several crucial simplification stand out:
a) All calculations are done assuming a perfectly spherical Earth.
b) The ETOPO1 data set has quite limited resolution, using data from (say) Google Earth [slashdot.org] or OpenStreetMap [slashdot.org] would probably give significantly better positioning of the actual coast lines. Having looked at both of them for the starting point in Pakistan it seems like you can at least get to a sub-5 m resolution for that coast.
I strongly recommend trying this in Goog
100,000+ miles (Score:3, Insightful)
This modded insightful?!?! I thought this was a tech site.
If you call curved lines "straight", then you can get very long "straight" lines, who would have thought? LOL.
What it means to be "straight line" (geodesic) on a curved surface such as the Earth's surface is a very well defined concept. No, you can't make up your own definitions of "straight" and thought you are smarter. Or rather, you could do that, it just made you look silly (and you call yourself "the nerd", oh, the irony!)
Re: (Score:2)
why so many points? (Score:2)
I would think that drawing a line on a circle would not be hard. All you now need to do is make weg or of all the land and see if that line hits land or not. Something that has been done in Space Duel and any other duelling game.
You could even show an explosion, like in the games.
who goes by Patrick Anderson in real life (Score:2)
Is that because he drives a car and Patrick Anderson walks?
Infinite (Score:2)
Yeah, right. Technically there are an infinite number of great circles and of points. Though I suppose to the nearest minute of angle is probably going to get you close (360x60 = 21600, hence that appears to be their unit of measure).
That Reddit Post (Score:3)
I don't think these researchers dug deep enough into the history of this. For those who are interested, here is the reddit post:
https://www.reddit.com/r/MapPorn/comments/15mwai/the_longest_straight_line_you_can_sail_almost/ [reddit.com]
Here's another reddit thread that he cross-posted to from five years ago; it seems that the researchers didn't dig deep enough:
https://www.reddit.com/r/todayilearned/comments/15mxxp/til_you_can_sail_almost_20000_miles_in_a_straight/ [reddit.com]
Apparently he learnt it from a Wikipedia article [wikipedia.org], where it is also reported (without citation) that the longest distance only on land is 13,573 km (8,434 mi).
The edit was added with this revision [wikipedia.org] by Wikipedia user Muh1974 (who doesn't have a Wikipedia user page). The Talk page [wikipedia.org] around that time has unreferenced "I remember reading somewhere" speculation about the longest great circle. My guess is that Muh1974 checked (somehow) that this path was valid, and had a distance at least comparable to the other ones mentioned in the wikipedia article, but that's where the trail goes cold for me.