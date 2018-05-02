Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


The Longest Straight Path You Could Travel On Water Without Hitting Land

Posted by BeauHD from the ring-of-fire dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo: Back in 2012, a Reddit user posted a map claiming to show the longest straight line that could be traversed across the ocean without hitting land. Intrigued, a pair of computer scientists have developed an algorithm that corroborates the route, while also demonstrating the longest straight line that can be taken on land. The researchers, Rohan Chabukswar from United Technologies Research Center Ireland, and Kushal Mukherjee from IBM Research India, created the algorithm in response to a map posted by reddit user user kepleronlyknows, who goes by Patrick Anderson in real life. His map showed a long, 20,000 mile route extending from Pakistan through the southern tips of Africa and South America and finally ending in an epic trans-Pacific journey to Siberia. On a traditional 2D map, the path looks nothing like a straight line; but remember, the Earth is a sphere.

Anderson didn't provide any evidence for the map, or an explanation for how the route was calculated. In light of this, Chabukswar and Mukherjee embarked upon a project to figure out if the straight line route was indeed the longest, and to see if it was possible for a computer algorithm to solve the problem, both for straight line passages on water without hitting land or an ice sheet, and for a continuous straight line passage on land without hitting a major body of water. Their ensuing analysis was posted to the pre-print arXiv server earlier this month, and has yet to go through peer review. "There would be 233,280,000 great circles to consider to find the global optimum, and each great circle would have 21,600 individual points to process -- a staggering 5,038,848,000,000 points to verify," the researchers wrote in their study.

  • There is no straight path (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    curvature of the Earth

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by necro81 ( 917438 )

      curvature of the Earth

      As straight as you can get on a sphere, anyway.

      Or, expressed differently: start sailing in a particular direction, and do not deviate left or right from that (locally) straightline path until you hit land again.

      • the path looks nothing like a straight line; but remember, the Earth is a sphere.

        It's not a sphere. It can be approximated as an oblate spheroid with roughness. The faux editors here have no background in science, and the brash generalizations are rampant.

        This type of flagrant error goes over their heads. There is certainly enough "unspheriness" of the earth to potentially throw off the result if the calculation were done with a spherical projection.

        Take, for instance, the Kola borehole. It is not the deepest borehole on earth, but it is the closest borehole to the core of the earth.

    • There is a straight path but it is just a lot shorter. The oceans have a depth so you can travel in a straight line through them but it is going to be a lot shorter than 32,000 km.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Spherical coordinate system, have you heard of it?
      Longitude, latitude and altitude gives you a coordinate system where you can have a straight path and it is also the coordinate system commonly used for Earth.

      "But that is just an abstraction!!!"
      Well, so is any other coordinate system of your choice, it's not like you are going to have a straight line through atoms anyway.

  • A staggering 5,038,848,000,000 points (Score:5, Interesting)

    by I'm New Around Here ( 1154723 ) on Wednesday May 02, 2018 @11:39PM (#56545044)

    Or you could use a nice globe and a piece of string.

    • I don't get it, how will that prove that you've found the two points that result in you needing the longest piece of string?

      • A string by itself wouldn't. But a rubber band stretched taught between two points would try to shrink to the shortest possible length between those points along the surface of the globe, which is always a great circle arc. Think of how soap bubbles floating in the air always try to form spheres - the soap tries to pull itself tight, resulting in a structure with the least surface area for the amount of enclosed air. Same idea - a rubber band band tries to pull itself tight, resulting in the shortest dis

      • Repeat your test at 5,038,848,000,000 different points and keep the longest string you used :-)

    • It's been about 50 years, but ISTR that one of the standard map projections has the property that straight lines on the map are great circles when plotted on a globe. Wikipedia says map in question is a Gnomonic Projection. Seems like that might be a good place to start if one needed a quick solution to the problem.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by armb ( 5151 )

        Except that doesn't preserve (ratios of) lengths, so it's not so helpful finding the longest route. It also shows at most half the surface (and needs an infinite map to do that).
        No projection preserves both lengths and angles; the globe and string is a better suggestion.

      • Gnomonic projections are limited to slightly less then a hemisphere. You'll need at least four of them to cover the globe. May as well just use a globe.

    • 5,038,848,000,000 points is nothing on a modest PC (eg. An i7 with 8 cores at 3GHz is 24,000,000,000 clock cycles per second).

      I can't imagine it took more than a few minutes to run.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        5,038,848,000,000 points is nothing on a modest PC (eg. An i7 with 8 cores at 3GHz is 24,000,000,000 clock cycles per second).

        I can't imagine it took more than a few minutes to run.

        I know this is Slashdot and we don't read the article... but the article has this to say about the subject:
        "Armed with this technique and a regular laptop computer, Chabukswar and Mukherjee calculated the sea route in just 10 minutes."

        • This is Slashdot, I wasn't expecting them to actually provide a link to the article instead of some paywalled, third-hand news source.

      • Then again, this is 2018. They probably did it in Python or something.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dohzer ( 867770 )

      Replace 'nice globe' with 'Earth', and I like your idea.

  • % that bitch and BAM! Traveling Salesman Problem solved!

  • Took me a few seconds to see how that's straight (Score:3, Interesting)

    by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Thursday May 03, 2018 @12:07AM (#56545092) Journal

    It took me a few seconds to see how the path shown on the map is straight. Sure, straight lines on the Earth will look curved on a map, but that path heads very much South, then turns and heads very much North. How can that possibly be straight?

    Then it dawned on me. If you're near the South Pole and you head South, toward the pole, then keep going PAST the South Pole, you'll be headed North - all the while going straight.

    Where the path goes South of South America, it's near the pole. What looks like a turn North is actually going straight across Antarctica and up the other side.

    • I should have said the path goes "straight past Antarctica", rather than "straight across Antarctica".

      As you head South, as you pass Antarctica you're suddenly heading North, without ever turning.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

    • In Euclidean (planar) geometry:
      • Parallel lines never cross.
      • The sum of the interior angles of a triangle are 180 degrees.
      • A straight line goes on forever.

      In spherical geometry:

      • Parallel lines always cross.
      • The sum of the interior angles of a triangle is always greater than 180 degrees.
      • A straight line always meets itself and forms a circle (in 3D space).

      That last one is the rule you've come across.

  • not the "straight" path (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It is the longest path along a geodetic line. Not a straight in 3-D space.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by vux984 ( 928602 )

      It is a perfectly straight line within the coordinate system / topological space being considered.

  • Wouldn't 5 trillion comparisons take only about 2000 seconds on a modern processor, even without multithreading or SIMD optimizations?

    • That's what I thought, too, any reasonable algorithm would bang through that in a managable time on any modern processor.

    • I'd imagine it would take a bit longer than 2000 seconds, because the data has to be fetched from RAM, etc. That said, their map would be far smaller than 5 trillion bits. If it was only a few megs, it would fit in the L1 cache at least.

  • The longest great circle route they found on land is like the one Christopher Priest used in his science fiction story Inverted World in 1974. Perhaps it's obviously the longest route when you spend some time poring over a globe.

  • Spoilers (Score:3)

    by jimtheowl ( 4200185 ) on Thursday May 03, 2018 @12:22AM (#56545130)
    "The path covers an astounding total angular distance of 2883523, for a distance of 32 089.7 kilometers.

    This path is visually the same one as found by kepleronlyknows, thus proving his assertion."

  • Technically, you cannot travel in a straight line for ANY distance on the surface of a sphere, right?

    At best you can have a single point of tangency.

    I mean, come on, if you're going to be pedantic, let's really be pedantic!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by plopez ( 54068 )

      Irrelevent. You are comparing Euclidean Geometry to Spherical Geometry. Apples to oranges.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Tablizer ( 95088 )

        Irrelevent. You are comparing Euclidean Geometry to Spherical Geometry. Apples to oranges.

        Dontcha mean "apples to pancakes"?

  • Try 13,620 km Sierra Lieone to ZhangZhou I think their program need tweaking. See Google Earth
  • A lot of factors will deviate any ship as it travels on the ocean between point A and B, I remember when a friend of mine who's a nautical engineer showed me how many calculations it takes to adjust course due to deviation from the wind alone.

  • Now that I have read the actual article, several crucial simplification stand out:

    a) All calculations are done assuming a perfectly spherical Earth.

    b) The ETOPO1 data set has quite limited resolution, using data from (say) Google Earth [slashdot.org] or OpenStreetMap [slashdot.org] would probably give significantly better positioning of the actual coast lines. Having looked at both of them for the starting point in Pakistan it seems like you can at least get to a sub-5 m resolution for that coast.

    I strongly recommend trying this in Goog

  • 100,000+ miles (Score:3, Insightful)

    by harvey the nerd ( 582806 ) on Thursday May 03, 2018 @02:37AM (#56545372)
    If you take a constant heading as "straight", circling the greater Southern Ocean area below South America and above Antarctica, accumulating a minute of deviation each circuit, you could get over 100,000 miles...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This modded insightful?!?! I thought this was a tech site.

      If you call curved lines "straight", then you can get very long "straight" lines, who would have thought? LOL.

      What it means to be "straight line" (geodesic) on a curved surface such as the Earth's surface is a very well defined concept. No, you can't make up your own definitions of "straight" and thought you are smarter. Or rather, you could do that, it just made you look silly (and you call yourself "the nerd", oh, the irony!)

  • I would think that drawing a line on a circle would not be hard. All you now need to do is make weg or of all the land and see if that line hits land or not. Something that has been done in Space Duel and any other duelling game.
    You could even show an explosion, like in the games.

  • "There would be 233,280,000 great circles to consider to find the global optimum, and each great circle would have 21,600 individual points to process -- a staggering 5,038,848,000,000 points to verify,"

    Yeah, right. Technically there are an infinite number of great circles and of points. Though I suppose to the nearest minute of angle is probably going to get you close (360x60 = 21600, hence that appears to be their unit of measure).

  • That Reddit Post (Score:3)

    by gringer ( 252588 ) on Thursday May 03, 2018 @04:57AM (#56545628)

    I don't think these researchers dug deep enough into the history of this. For those who are interested, here is the reddit post:

    https://www.reddit.com/r/MapPorn/comments/15mwai/the_longest_straight_line_you_can_sail_almost/ [reddit.com]

    Here's another reddit thread that he cross-posted to from five years ago; it seems that the researchers didn't dig deep enough:

    https://www.reddit.com/r/todayilearned/comments/15mxxp/til_you_can_sail_almost_20000_miles_in_a_straight/ [reddit.com]

    Apparently he learnt it from a Wikipedia article [wikipedia.org], where it is also reported (without citation) that the longest distance only on land is 13,573 km (8,434 mi).

    The edit was added with this revision [wikipedia.org] by Wikipedia user Muh1974 (who doesn't have a Wikipedia user page). The Talk page [wikipedia.org] around that time has unreferenced "I remember reading somewhere" speculation about the longest great circle. My guess is that Muh1974 checked (somehow) that this path was valid, and had a distance at least comparable to the other ones mentioned in the wikipedia article, but that's where the trail goes cold for me.

