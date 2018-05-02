Facebook's Open-Source Go Bot Can Now Beat Professional Players (techcrunch.com) 11
Google's DeepMind isn't the only team working to defeat professional Go players with artificial intelligence. At Facebook's F8 developer conference today, the company announced a Go bot of its own that has now achieved professional status after winning all 14 games it played against a group of top 30 human Go players. TechCrunch reports: "We salute our friends at DeepMind for doing awesome work," Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer said in today's keynote. "But we wondered: Are there some unanswered questions? What else can you apply these tools to." As Facebook notes in a blog post today, the DeepMind model itself also remains under wraps. In contrast, Facebook has open-sourced its bot. "To make this work both reproducible and available to AI researchers around the world, we created an open source Go bot, called ELF OpenGo, that performs well enough to answer some of the key questions unanswered by AlphaGo," the team writes today. Facebook's AI Research group is also developing a StarCraft bot that it too plans to open source.
LeelaZero - an open source go bot, has beat 9d professionals and other lower ranked professionals. It is also ranked #3 in the world in gobot competitions, and that was with using half or less of the hardware resources that many of hte competitors had (LeelaZero was using 4 1080 TI GPUs; the competitors had 10 1080 TI GPUs).
It still hasn't reached the level of AlphaZero, but if you'd like to help it do so, you can contribute here.
http://zero.sjeng.org/ [sjeng.org]
Note that they benchmarked against LeelaZero, but had it misconfigured - they gave their bot 80,000 playouts, and LeelaZero 50 seconds per move, but left a default where LeelaZero doesn't use all of its time. So often it was moving in 3 seconds. It might well be weaker than LeelaZero on similar hardware when LeelaZero is correctly configured.
Since they intend to go Open Source with this, does that effectively mean that anyone with access to sufficient computing power could then use this to cheat at online Go tournaments for money? Are there such things?
People are already using LeelaZero (the #3 ranked in gobot competition and capable of beating 9d professionals) to cheat, but when a human plays drastically better than their rating, the cheating is pretty obvious.
People are already using LeelaZero to cheat
But do they win money? I have never seen an on-line tournament with money on the table.
but when a human plays drastically better than their rating, the cheating is pretty obvious.
I like to play in parallel with the computer. I decide on my best move, then I look at the move the computer selected, and try to understand why it is better. This technique has improved my game a lot. I tend to focus on responding to my opponent's move, while the computer looks at the entire board and will often make an unrelated move on the other side of the board. I have tried to focus on doing the same. Often th