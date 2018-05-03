Tesla Earnings Show Record Revenues With Record Losses (techcrunch.com) 25
TechCrunch reports of Tesla's recent Q1 2018 earnings: Tesla reported its Q1 2018 earnings today, posting adjusted losses of $3.35 per share with revenues on $3.4 billion. This is technically a beat, as analysts expected Tesla to report a loss of $3.48 a share with revenues of $3.22 billion, up from $2.7 billion a year ago. Tesla also ended Q1 with $2.7 billion in cash, down from $3.4 billion in cash at the beginning of the year. This quarter, Tesla's net losses were a record $784.6 million ($4.19 per share). So, while it's revenue was higher than ever before, it also reported record losses. At market close today, Tesla was trading at $301.15. In after-hours, Tesla is trading around $287. In its letter to investors, Tesla provided some updates to its Model 3 production, noting it hit 2,270 cars produced per week for three straight weeks in April. Tesla said demand for the Model S and Model X is still quite strong as it hit its highest order number in Q1. "Tesla said it produced 24,728 Model S cars and X vehicles, while delivering a total of 21,815 of them," reports TechCrunch. Tesla also went on to say that they expect to be profitable in Q3 once they reach their 5,000 Model 3 cars produced per week goal.
CEO Elon Musk said the automaker will launch production of the Tesla Model Y crossover in 24 months, which Musk claims to be a "manufacturing revolution." Additionally, Musk said Tesla will publish quarterly reports about the safety of its Autopilot driver assistant feature following a high-profile Autopilot crash in March.
CEO Elon Musk said the automaker will launch production of the Tesla Model Y crossover in 24 months, which Musk claims to be a "manufacturing revolution." Additionally, Musk said Tesla will publish quarterly reports about the safety of its Autopilot driver assistant feature following a high-profile Autopilot crash in March.
As usual promises for the future (Score:2)
Keep in mind that currently only the more expensive Model 3 is produced, which is supposed to yield in higher profit (or lower loss in Tesla's case) than the base model, which most people want.
And the model Y will be a manufacturing revolution? I would be more inclined to believe that it if Tesla got their shít together on producing the Model 3.
Finally Musk's behaviour on the phone conference was more than awkward. The pressure seems to be leaving marks on him.
Re: As usual promises for the future (Score:1)
Only a fucking moron would be disappointed by 3.5 years of pre-ordered backlog, demonstrated profitability, a sustained business model with no expected future borrowing, and a new vehicle announcement.
You, sir, are a fucking moron of the highest caliber.
You have been predicting Tesla failure for years, any day now, and the only consistency is that you are constantly wrong. Over and over and over.
Yeah, well, you know (Score:2)
long term. (Score:3)
Car making is a long term investment. In the industry this is still a startup. Remember how Amazon lost a lot if moneyduring the few first uears?
And Musk is not in it for the miney. People keep forgetting that, probably because they do not understand that.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Amazon forged into semi-explored territory: Everyone wants to buy stuff, the question was how much and how willingly they'd do it online.
Tesla is forging into semi-explored territory: Everyone wants to have cars, the question is how willingly they'll buy electric cars with a reasonably high degree of automation.
Model Y (Score:2)
Model Y crossover? Isn't the X a crossover already?
Re: (Score:2)
Y is to X as 3 is to S (model Y is a cheaper crossover for the mid-price market).
Several big players have huge short positions (Score:1)
And they are pushing negative news all over the place. I see it show up in my Yahoo feed.
If Tesla doesn't fail, they will take huge losses.
I'm rooting for Tesla.