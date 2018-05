Tesla Earnings Show Record Revenues With Record Losses

TechCrunch reports of Tesla's recent Q1 2018 earnings:Tesla said demand for the Model S and Model X is still quite strong as it hit its highest order number in Q1. "Tesla said it produced 24,728 Model S cars and X vehicles, while delivering a total of 21,815 of them," reports TechCrunch. Tesla also went on to say that they expect to be profitable in Q3 once they reach their 5,000 Model 3 cars produced per week goal.CEO Elon Musk said the automaker will launch production of the Tesla Model Y crossover in 24 months , which Musk claims to be a "manufacturing revolution." Additionally, Musk said Tesla will publish quarterly reports about the safety of its Autopilot driver assistant feature following a high-profile Autopilot crash in March