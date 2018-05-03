Tech Conferences Moving North as Trump Policies Turn Off Attendees (financialpost.com) 30
The Collision Conference, one of North America's most influential technology gatherings, tweeted on Tuesday: "We've got some news. It's about Toronto. But we'll let Justin Trudeau tell you about it." What followed was a video in which the prime minister announced that Collision, which typically boasts 25,000 attendees, will be coming to Canada in 2019. From a report: "I'm happy you chose Toronto to host North America's fastest growing tech conference for the next three years, but I have to say, I'm not completely surprised," Trudeau said. "Toronto is a key global tech hub and an example of the diversity that is our strength." And Collision is not alone in coming north. At least two other major technology conferences have recently made the decision to relocate to Canada, lured in part by Toronto's burgeoning tech sector, but also driven by travel restrictions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, policies that have left organizers scrambling to accommodate those who can't visit the United States.
In mid-April, Creative Commons, an international non-profit dedicated to the legal sharing of digital content, held their global summit in Toronto for the second year in a row. "The political climate in the U.S., specifically the open hostility from the current administration towards many international communities, and the anxiety from those we work with about how they might be treated was definitely a deciding factor," said Ryan Merkley, CEO of Creative Commons. "What's most unfortunate is that this approach is so inconsistent with the views of the many collaborative communities we work with every day in the U.S."
At Access Now, a non-profit that organizes the RightsCon digital rights conference, Trump's travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries hit close to home. "One of our interns at the time was an Iranian citizen with a U.S. green card, and she wasn't able to leave the country to go to Brussels to help us organize the (2017) event," RightsCon director Nick Dagostino said. For years, RightsCon has alternated between San Francisco and a series of global venues, and after last year's event in Brussels, heading back to California would have been the natural choice. But then, people started telling Access Now that if the event happened in the U.S., they wouldn't show up.
It's not even Trump. Companies have been trying to convince people to move conventions out of the US since the Obama administration.
The bottom line is that the TSA and ICE makes attempting to attend anything in the US far too annoying to deal with. Not to mention that the weather in the majority of the US is, at best, inconvenient. More conventions should move to Canada.
But don't blame Trump. This is something that's been in the works for a long time, and it's not Trump's fault. It's the US's fault in gener
Well, people are voting with their feet -- or at least their dollars.
*canadian* dollars, eh?
That's not just counting your chickens before they're hatched; it's more like counting your chickens before they've evolved.
This is like peace in the Middle East. Every generation or so there's an outbreak of hope that inevitably founders on the fact that parties that need to participate depend on conflict for their political legitimacy. That's North Korea in a nutshell.
Now I wish Trump well in this; he may not be the person I'd want across the negotiating table from Xi Jinping, but Kim Jong Un... that'
I guess California lost out on this prosperous event.
Kind of funny punishing one of the states most vocal against President Trump
It doesn't matta.
Because so many great ideas and people come from those countries?
Not really.
The single most important reason the conference is going to Toronto is this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
They're within their rights to do whatever they see fit.
But if they have problems with national and immigration security, that's entirely their problem as well.
These are not tech conferences. Two of those are activism conferences, and Collision is near-tech.
Being that the loonie is about $0.78 to the greenback.