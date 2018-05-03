Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts To Adopt Payment System (bloomberg.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Amazon is offering to pass along the discounts it gets on credit-card fees to other retailers if they use its online payments service, according to people with knowledge of the matter, in a new threat to PayPal and card-issuing banks. The move shows Amazon is willing to sacrifice the profitability of its payments system to spread its use. Swipe fees are a $90 billion-a-year business for lenders such as JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, networks including Visa and Mastercard, and payment processors like First Data and Stripe, which pocket a fraction of every sale when shoppers swipe cards or click "buy now."
The financial industry's fees amount to about 2 percent of a typical credit-card transaction, or 24 cents for debit. But big stores such as Amazon and Walmart have long been able to negotiate lower rates for themselves based on their massive sales volume. Now, Amazon is offering to pass its discount along to at least some smaller merchants if they agree to embrace its Amazon Pay service. Previously, online merchants using Amazon's service have paid about 2.9 percent of each credit-card transaction plus 30 cents, which is divvied up among Amazon, card issuers and payment networks.
The financial industry's fees amount to about 2 percent of a typical credit-card transaction, or 24 cents for debit. But big stores such as Amazon and Walmart have long been able to negotiate lower rates for themselves based on their massive sales volume. Now, Amazon is offering to pass its discount along to at least some smaller merchants if they agree to embrace its Amazon Pay service. Previously, online merchants using Amazon's service have paid about 2.9 percent of each credit-card transaction plus 30 cents, which is divvied up among Amazon, card issuers and payment networks.
Retailers partnering with Amazon are dead, already (Score:3)
Best Buy started selling some new Amazon gadget exclusively a few weeks ago. That's the end of them.
Re: (Score:2)
Any retailer that helps out Amazon in any way is dead, already.
It can't be any worse than the Visa-MasterCard monopoly that currently exists.
Best Buy started selling some new Amazon gadget exclusively a few weeks ago. That's the end of them.
What? Best Buy is still in business?
Yeah no thanks (Score:4, Insightful)
Square already makes it pretty cheap. And if you're lucky enough not to have problems with Paypal (I'm that lucky, so far) they do too. Making Amazon more powerful is not in anyone's best interests
Same strategy (Score:3)
Amazon forwent profits for almost 2 decades while building market share, originally just selling books.
I can see them easily outlasting many of the other pay schemes. (Despite the moaning of vendors and the promises of Libertarians, tt actually costs a certain amount of money to track a transaction and credit is a loan of money and that costs something, too.)