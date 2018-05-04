Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts, Prompting Evacuation Orders (chicagotribune.com) 67
"Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, releasing lava into a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes," reports Chicago Tribune. The eruption comes after officials had been warning residents all week that an eruption was possible and that they should be prepared to evacuate. From the report: Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island. Leilani Estates has a population of about 1,500, according to the 2010 U.S. Census. But the evacuation order only covers a portion of the neighborhood. Nearby community centers have opened for shelter. The Puu Oo crater floor began to collapse Monday, triggering a series of earthquakes and pushing the lava into new underground chambers. The collapse caused magma to push more than 10 miles downslope toward the populated southeast coastline of the island.
Surely you mean INCOMING NUKES. This is the Hawaii emergency management agency we're talking about.
Assault volcanoes should be banned!
Especially assault volcanoes with extended magma chambers.
Maybe you could give back the rest of the US to its native people while you're at it.
Too late. We've interbred. Now they're us and we're them.
Have you tried turning the volcano off and on again?
Everything you want to know about DEX but where always affraid to ask.
1. How is this remotely related to technology? 2. PART of ONE neighbourhood received an evacuation order... and this is world-newsworthy HOW?? 3. How the fuck does MAGMA flow on the SURFACE??? We are nerds, remember. 4. This is local news to Big Island, Hawaii. And our story is from... a Chicago newspaper? WTF.
Is the whole point of this post so that neckbeards can make "Puu oo" jokes?
Well, because it's George Bush's
... sorry, I mean Trump's fault, of course!! Somehow ...
Doesn't that make it about technology and nerds?
Because Geeks, not just nerds and geeks can be geeky about all sorts of science including volcanology https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org], geology https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] and plate techtonics https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]. News for the nerd, there is more to science than just computers and it is all of interest to most geeks and nerds, some can be really, really, anally focused in on their own specific interest and lose sights of the many facets of science to be explored. So news at 11, the Hawa
I will bet the oceans are rising faster in the short run.
Erupting lava from one of the world's most active volcanoes is hardly news.
If they'd included animations showing the location of seismic disturbances for the last two weeks, details of how the remote seismic sensors network, and/or some modelling of the magma flows that would be news fit for nerds.
I demand at least some up-close pictures of the event, not a stock-footage-worthy picture of a generic volcano taken from a very safe distance.
stupid american citizen doesn't even know about usgs.gov
you paid for it, loser, use it
I have to say now I've read the article, and it IS actually really interesting. This is a totally cool interface between "eruption" and "civilization", with lava vents opening up in the roads. And now I see what is called "magma" really is underground where magma is still "magma".
Lastly, it is a major evacuation and not just part of one neighbourhood, as the TFS suggested.
So, totally cool story. And my post really was a troll post. I am sorry, Slashdot readers.
This is undoubtedly fallout from Mozilla's decision to kill off XUL plugins. Many innocent Hawaiians caught in the crossfire.
My sister-in-law (born and raised in Hawaii) lives in Puna and is about as poor as you can get. Our cousin’s son owns a home in Leilani which he inherited and can barely afford to keep up.
It’s usually a bad idea to paint everyone with the same brush of hate.
So some rich fucks get lavatized. No big fucking deal. They made their money exploiting the colored man and the environment, now the environment is having its revenge. Fuck those haoles.
You do know that the "native" Hawaiians themselves claim that there were people living there when they got there, and they "drove them away" which means killing them, right? Fuck everyone. The rest of the life on the planet will be a lot better off without brown people or white people.
So some rich fucks get lavatized. No big fucking deal. They made their money exploiting the colored man and the environment, now the environment is having its revenge. Fuck those haoles.
Hilo is not filled with rich haole. I grew up as a poor haole on O`ahu.
You do know that the "native" Hawaiians themselves claim that there were people living there when they got there, and they "drove them away" which means killing them, right? Fuck everyone. The rest of the life on the planet will be a lot better off without brown people or white people.
Hawaii was "discovered" multiple times. I remember stories of the Menehune - an earlier race who inhabited the Islands, often portrayed as Hawaiian Leprechauns. The last non-European colonials came from Tahiti which is why Captain Cook was able to communicate with them.
Hurricane: Atlantic Ocean and northeastern Pacific Ocean
Typhoon: Northwestern Pacific Ocean
Tropical Cyclone: South Pacific or Indian Ocean.
Hawaii is in the NE Pacific, so it does get hit by hurricanes.
Hurricanes don't happen to Hawaii. Hurricanes are specific to the Atlantic. In the Pacific they're called typhoons.
Ewa and Iniki were called hurricanes, though it might have something to do with Hawai`i being part of the USA. Hurricane Iniki still frequents my dreams.
The difference is cultural, not geographical. We can call them hurricanes.
Please stop calling this an eruption. Kilauea has been erupting continuously since 1983. This is not a new eruption. This is a new rift, a new spot that lava comes out of the ground. There have been a number of these over the course of the ongoing eruption.
The eruption isn't over until the lava lake at the summit hardens and stops.