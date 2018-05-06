Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


United Kingdom Transportation

UK Car Industry On Alert Over Reports Some Hybrids Face a Ban

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from the BBC: The UK's car industry has hit out at the government over unconfirmed reports ministers will target hybrid vehicles as part of a new emissions crackdown. New cars unable to do at least 50 miles on electric power may be banned by 2040, a ruling that would hit the UK's best-selling hybrid, Toyota's Prius. The SMMT car trade body said "misleading" government messages were damaging the industry and hitting jobs. In a short statement, the Department for Transport denied plans for a ban.

The Financial Times and Autocar said that the government's Road to Zero car emissions strategy was due to be unveiled imminently. It follows last year's announcement by the government that it would ban the sale of all new diesel and petrol cars in the UK by 2040. But the position on electrified models was unclear, and Road to Zero is due to clarify the situation. The FT and Autocar reported that vehicles which could not travel at least 50 miles using only electric power would be outlawed. "Unrealistic targets and misleading messaging on bans will only undermine our efforts to realize this future, confusing consumers and wreaking havoc on the new car market and the thousands of jobs it supports," said Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. "We cannot support ambition levels which do not appreciate how industry, the consumer or the market operate and which are based neither on fact nor substance. Consumers need clear information about the right vehicles for their driving needs and it is again disappointing for both industry and consumers that vitally important information about government policy is being communicated by leaks."

  • Politicians love to pass feel good laws for their successors to ignore. If it's effective date is after the next election, it's just posing.

    This is simple: Either batteries 'moore's' law analog will holdup and battery powered cars will win on the market, or it won't and this law will be ignored. In either case, this law is an ass.

  • 22 Years Out (Score:5, Interesting)

    by crow ( 16139 ) on Sunday May 06, 2018 @01:18PM (#56563650) Homepage Journal

    So banning cars that can't do 50 miles all electric over twenty years from now is unrealistic and damaging for the industry now? That makes no sense. Perhaps if they were going to ban existing cars that can't do 50 miles all-electric in twenty years, then people would be just starting to think about that, as some cars last that long, but on average cars only last ten years. But that's not what they're talking about. The article clearly says it's for new vehicles.

    I doubt making changes in requirements for cars in ten years would be a problem. Most cars get a major refresh every five years or less, so there's plenty of time for manufacturers to adjust.

    Sure, the Prius is horrible as a plug-in hybrid, as it doesn't do a decent job of running all-electric (or so I've heard), but Toyota has decades to fix that.

    This proposed rule looks to be more descriptive than proscriptive. Does anyone really expect any manufacturer will still be selling vehicles for general use in twenty years that aren't at least mostly electric? That's not what the manufacturers themselves are saying. At the rate things are shifting, I doubt there will be many cars with tailpipes being sold new by 2030, let alone 2040 (but I'm an optimist).

    • Does anyone really expect any manufacturer will still be selling vehicles for general use in twenty years that aren't at least mostly electric? That's not what the manufacturers themselves are saying. At the rate things are shifting, I doubt there will be many cars with tailpipes being sold new by 2030, let alone 2040 (but I'm an optimist).

      Hell, no. Electric vehicles are the future and they will kill off fossil fuel powered cars just the PCs killed off the typewriter. I'm sure that in 20 years there will still be a few niche markets where fossil fuels are still relevant but not much more. The fossil fuel industry in the US is already lobbying hard for legislation against solar and wind energy as well as electric vehicles which is a sure sign of desperation. Any car company CEO who thinks they'll still be making fossil fuel cars with token ele

  • The current Plug-in Prius already can do 50 km (30 miles) on an electric charge. If battery technology improves or Toyota is willing to accept a bit more weight for a larger battery, they can match the new requirements. And they have another 22 years to get there.

