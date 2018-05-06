UK Car Industry On Alert Over Reports Some Hybrids Face a Ban (bbc.com) 23
An anonymous reader quotes a report from the BBC: The UK's car industry has hit out at the government over unconfirmed reports ministers will target hybrid vehicles as part of a new emissions crackdown. New cars unable to do at least 50 miles on electric power may be banned by 2040, a ruling that would hit the UK's best-selling hybrid, Toyota's Prius. The SMMT car trade body said "misleading" government messages were damaging the industry and hitting jobs. In a short statement, the Department for Transport denied plans for a ban.
The Financial Times and Autocar said that the government's Road to Zero car emissions strategy was due to be unveiled imminently. It follows last year's announcement by the government that it would ban the sale of all new diesel and petrol cars in the UK by 2040. But the position on electrified models was unclear, and Road to Zero is due to clarify the situation. The FT and Autocar reported that vehicles which could not travel at least 50 miles using only electric power would be outlawed. "Unrealistic targets and misleading messaging on bans will only undermine our efforts to realize this future, confusing consumers and wreaking havoc on the new car market and the thousands of jobs it supports," said Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. "We cannot support ambition levels which do not appreciate how industry, the consumer or the market operate and which are based neither on fact nor substance. Consumers need clear information about the right vehicles for their driving needs and it is again disappointing for both industry and consumers that vitally important information about government policy is being communicated by leaks."
Goes into effect, all the scum will have retired.
Politicians love to pass feel good laws for their successors to ignore. If it's effective date is after the next election, it's just posing.
This is simple: Either batteries 'moore's' law analog will holdup and battery powered cars will win on the market, or it won't and this law will be ignored. In either case, this law is an ass.
It just NEW cars.
It just NEW cars.
Indeed. TFA makes it sound like they are going to confiscate cars. The proposed ban is only on sales of NEW cars, and since the effective date is 22 years from now, it should be of no concern to anyone making or buying a car today.
Re: (Score:3)
it should be of no concern to anyone making or buying a car today.
That's putting your head in the sand. 100 years ago, the same was said about Hong Kong coming back under Chinese control. In the end, it is bad legislation that will affect people.
/. know about my aversion against that Orwellian Police State anyway.
In other news: the U.K. is passing laws that the space industry must support interstellar travel by 2040, or be banned from entering the U.K.
Those stupid politicians need to understand that innovation cannot be legislated. But then again, frequent readers on
Re: (Score:3)
There are a lot of rural areas in the U.K., too. Sure, I can see a ban on private vehicles in areas with congestion issues. They could eliminate all urban parking entirely that way, which would allow for some really nice changes. Most urban dwellers won't likely need their own vehicles.
But there's no need to ban private vehicle ownership altogether.
Re: (Score:3)
Sure there is: Control.
People not utterly dependant on government just don't 'love the state' enough. They have a plan to fix that.
22 Years Out
So banning cars that can't do 50 miles all electric over twenty years from now is unrealistic and damaging for the industry now? That makes no sense. Perhaps if they were going to ban existing cars that can't do 50 miles all-electric in twenty years, then people would be just starting to think about that, as some cars last that long, but on average cars only last ten years. But that's not what they're talking about. The article clearly says it's for new vehicles.
I doubt making changes in requirements for cars in ten years would be a problem. Most cars get a major refresh every five years or less, so there's plenty of time for manufacturers to adjust.
Sure, the Prius is horrible as a plug-in hybrid, as it doesn't do a decent job of running all-electric (or so I've heard), but Toyota has decades to fix that.
This proposed rule looks to be more descriptive than proscriptive. Does anyone really expect any manufacturer will still be selling vehicles for general use in twenty years that aren't at least mostly electric? That's not what the manufacturers themselves are saying. At the rate things are shifting, I doubt there will be many cars with tailpipes being sold new by 2030, let alone 2040 (but I'm an optimist).
Re: (Score:3)
Does anyone really expect any manufacturer will still be selling vehicles for general use in twenty years that aren't at least mostly electric? That's not what the manufacturers themselves are saying. At the rate things are shifting, I doubt there will be many cars with tailpipes being sold new by 2030, let alone 2040 (but I'm an optimist).
Hell, no. Electric vehicles are the future and they will kill off fossil fuel powered cars just the PCs killed off the typewriter. I'm sure that in 20 years there will still be a few niche markets where fossil fuels are still relevant but not much more. The fossil fuel industry in the US is already lobbying hard for legislation against solar and wind energy as well as electric vehicles which is a sure sign of desperation. Any car company CEO who thinks they'll still be making fossil fuel cars with token ele
No panic, the technology is already close (Score:2)
The current Plug-in Prius already can do 50 km (30 miles) on an electric charge. If battery technology improves or Toyota is willing to accept a bit more weight for a larger battery, they can match the new requirements. And they have another 22 years to get there.
Re: (Score:2)
Lugging that extra battery weight around for 100% of the time is much greener than 100% battery 10% of the time.
Re: (Score:2)
By the time 2040 rolls around, two or three sets of batteries from your car will be leaking chemicals in a landfill.
Re: (Score:2)
Car batteries are almost 100% recyclable.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
If so, someone probably broke the law. These particular batteries are in categories that require proper disposal which will in general always end up somewhere other than in a landfill. Recycling them is not difficult.
They don't get consumed by the age. All of the original elements are still there, they've just moved into physical and chemical configurations that have reduced the charge they can hold.
More importantly though, a battery that can still hold an 80% or even a 50% charge has other applications tha