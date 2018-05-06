Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Aventus Blockchain-Based Ticketing System Aims To Wipe Out Ticket Touts (theguardian.com)

Posted by BeauHD from the bitcoin-of-ticketing dept.
umafuckit writes: The Guardian reports on Aventus, an open-source protocol designed to eliminate fraud and touting for large events. The Aventus Protocol "would allow event organizers to give each ticket a unique identity that is tied to its owner. Since each ticket is a linked list of records, where each new one contains an encrypted version of the previous one, they cannot be faked. The software also allows event promoters to keep an easy record of who owns the ticket, which means they can control the prices. The protocol was launched at Imperial College London last week and will be trialed at this year's world cup, where it will handle 10,000 ticket sales.

  • For those of us who are Yanks (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Sunday May 06, 2018 @05:24PM (#56564392)
    Ticket Touting is called Scalping over here. I don't see who this will help. I _do_ see this helping outright counterfeit tickets. But at the end of the day this won't stop scalping. Also, over here we've got Ticket Master, who actively encourages scalping since it shifts the risk to the scalper (and screws over the bands, who often sell out and then play to empty venues where they can't sell t-shirts & CDs because nobody could get a ticket).

    • I _do_ see this helping outright counterfeit tickets. But at the end of the day this won't stop scalping.

      Literally the only things you need to stop outright counterfeits are a centralized registry and a good RNG. There is absolutely zero need for blockchain.

    • Re:For those of us who are Yanks (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Zocalo ( 252965 ) on Sunday May 06, 2018 @05:46PM (#56564432) Homepage
      Based on TFS I'm guessing they'll be recording the name of the purchaser of the ticket(s) in the blockchain and somehow using this to try and prevent resale or transfer of the tickets by comparing that info with an ID at the venue. I'm assuming they've got a system that allows for tickets bought for a group, as a gift, for use as a prize, or any other legitimate scenarios where the specific individual(s) attending the event might not be known at time of purchase and/or the actual purchaser might not be present, but that's not strictly necessary if they are prepared to accept the lost sales that might result if they don't.

      Of course, they could do all that with just a regular database that links a unique ticket serial number to the ticket's purchaser or intended user at the original sale with no block chain required, but that wouldn't have quite the same effect at generating hype and (more importantly) investment money, would it?

      • Of course, they could do all that with just a regular database that links a unique ticket serial number to the ticket's purchaser or intended user at the original sale with no block chain required, but that wouldn't have quite the same effect at generating hype and (more importantly) investment money, would it?

        The main issue with current database methods is they only work with the initial purchaser. Blockchain allows you to maintain a robust ledger throughout multiple transactions, and I'm guessing will be used to prevent the same people (touts) from abusing the system. It would be possible to ban offenders from participating in ticket buying and selling and void tickets immediately if they do, as well as off an easy validation systems of real tickets versus fakes for any potential buyers.
        In theory it could be d

        • The main issue with current database methods is they only work with the initial purchaser. Blockchain allows you to maintain a robust ledger throughout multiple transactions,

          You can simply take all the data from the blockchain ledger, and put it in a database.

      • Many already do record buyer with the ticket, the issue is it is near impossible to verify identity at gate, even a few seconds extra per person is a massive investment. for example you have a stadium with 100,000 people. if each person takes 10 seconds to verify identity (very optimistic estimate) then you are looking at an extra 277 hours of labour or to put it another way to get those 100,000 through the gates in 1 hour you need an extra 277 people manning the gates doing identity.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Zocalo ( 252965 )
          Sure, but again, the use of a blockchain helps with the ID verification process how, exactly? The problem here isn't one of linking the purchaser of a given ticket to that ticket which is trivial with unique serial numbers, it's demonstrating that the person the ticket seller thought they were selling the ticket to is actually the same person using it at the venue - and that means some form of ID verification, blockchain or no blockchain. You might be able to speed that up if you use NFC or QRCode based s

        • The way I've seen it implemented, ID is used as a fallback.

          When the QR-code / Barcode is rejected at the gate, two scenarios :
          - some con artist used that code to generate a false ticket and managed to enter first into the premise, and the ticket S/N is marked as "already used". Too late to find out who's the cheater, but at least you can use the ID and verify the legitimate customer and let them in.
          - the legitimate customer already went in with this barcode/QR-code first. The person refused

          • And blockchain is typically the kind of technology that can do decentralized ownership tracking - so no infrastructure but a distributed ledger.

            Most likely point of failure is the local internet connection at the venue, not the server. And if you're worried about the server, it's easy enough to get a few extra servers from cloud providers, plus some redundant network access. That should be more reliable than depending on anonymous parties pitching in on maintaining a distributed ledger.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by houghi ( 78078 )

        They could just use your Security number as your ticket number. Add your Credit card number once it is paid. Add the CVV code as a control to see if all is OK. Just print this out and hand it over to the people at the entry.
        I mean, what could go wrong?

  • Traditional database (Score:3)

    by enriquevagu ( 1026480 ) on Sunday May 06, 2018 @05:26PM (#56564394)

    Isn't it possible to implement this using a traditional, centralized database, instead of a blockchain?

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No. In 2018 definitely not. If it ain't got many AIs and is not very blockchain, nobody will use it nor will mention it in the news.

      P.S. It makes sense to use digital signatures with public key cryptography to allow offline verification without lookups into the centralized DB, but there is absolutely no point in chaining the tickets together, nor using any distributed voting mechanisms.

      • but there is absolutely no point in chaining the tickets together, nor using any distributed voting mechanisms.

        The chain also allows you to validate legit tickets from counterfeit ones, which is an issue.
        Blockchain is good for reputation validation, it will make it easy to see who are the casual ticket buyers and who are the scalpers and act accordingly. If you are buying 20+ tickets each week, you could be invited to join the authorised reseller program and follow the rules, or be banned from buying tickets in future.
        The technology exist to solve this problem, let's see if the marketing people will use it appropr

        • The chain also allows you to validate legit tickets from counterfeit ones, which is an issue.

          The post you replied to already had the answer for that. Legit tickets can be signed by official issuer, and everybody can verify them using the posted public key.

  • IF this gets rid of scalping, Great!
    If this just allows the source to charge scalping prices, I know where they can shove some explosive devices

  • of Ticketmaster?

  • Better Ways to Eliminate Scalping (Score:4, Insightful)

    by crow ( 16139 ) on Sunday May 06, 2018 @06:04PM (#56564478) Homepage Journal

    The way I would eliminate scalping is to schedule a decreasing ticket price. Buy on the first day, and the prices are $1000. They drop $100 for each of the next four days. Then they drop $50 for the next 5 days. Then they drop more slowly as the event gets closer.

    Or something like that.

    The point is that if you buy them up early to scalp them, you'll have trouble making a profit. If the fans really want to pay $500 for front-row tickets, the artists (or their promoters) get the money, not the scalpers.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I still don't see why they don't just use an auction. Everyone registers with the price they want to pay and the week of the show it locks in. Highest prices get the best tickets. Venues get sold out even if people register at $5.

      I stopped buying tickets except from scalpers because ticket site often release "blocks" of tickets and not the best ones. The more you pay and the early you buy, the better your seats should be. This was not true for many of the shows I went to and found that I coul

    • When I was a teenager, Metallica was popular, especially in Denver. They would sell out Mile High Stadium. So they scheduled a show on Friday, and another on Saturday. It takes a large crew all day to set up the stage, lighting, sound system, etc for a major concert, then the concert is couple hours, then all day taking everything down and packing it in trucks. The band and promoter made a lot more profit by selling twice as many tickets, with the same expense to transport everything, set it all up, and tak

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

        When I was a teenager, Metallica was popular, especially in Denver. They would sell out Mile High Stadium. So they scheduled a show on Friday, and another on Saturday. It takes a large crew all day to set up the stage, lighting, sound system, etc for a major concert, then the concert is couple hours, then all day taking everything down and packing it in trucks. The band and promoter made a lot more profit by selling twice as many tickets, with the same expense to transport everything, set it all up, and tak

        • > The problem is venues are booked months to in advance

          Conveniently, concerts sell out months in advance. Ticketmaster is currently selling tickets for John Mayer and for Jimmy Page concerts in 2019. Even of they don't quite sell out in the first 24 hours, Ticketmaster et al have enough information within 24 hours of tickets going on sale to pretty much know whether it will sell out.

          Secondly, I suspect large venues stay pretty booked on Saturdays, not so much on Sundays. So if you book a venue for Saturd

    • For less popular events sure. But top acts that will sell out? That method prices out lower income fans, and even a lot of the ultra-commercialized pop formula robots don't want their concerts attended only by the most wealthy fans.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by crow ( 16139 )

        Not necessarily. First, for the top acts, even the listed ticket price keeps a lot of people out. Using the reverse auction system, scalpers are less likely to jump in, as it's harder for them to catch the right price and profit, so the real fans are more likely to end up purchasing tickets directly at a lower price.

    • The way I would eliminate scalping is to schedule a decreasing ticket price. Buy on the first day, and the prices are $1000. They drop $100 for each of the next four days.

      Also known as a reverse auction. I've heard a lot of people suggest it and I can't really see why it wouldn't work, yet here we are. Oh I know why, greed. Because scalping actually helps the marketing campaign by creating artificial supply issues, and contributes to hype which is what the promoter wants.
      I'll be interested to see if they actually let this work.

    • You're just buying into the: rich people rather than dedicated people deserve entertainment.

      You can eliminate scalping very easily: Record the name of the purchaser and check it against a photo ID. Now before you complain about the lack of the photo ID, remember that most of the western world doesn't have that issue as we get photo IDs easily from our government, even poor people and illegal immigrants.

    • The way I would eliminate scalping is to schedule a decreasing ticket price. Buy on the first day, and the prices are $1000. They drop $100 for each of the next four days. Then they drop $50 for the next 5 days. Then they drop more slowly as the event gets closer.

      Or something like that.

      The point is that if you buy them up early to scalp them, you'll have trouble making a profit. If the fans really want to pay $500 for front-row tickets, the artists (or their promoters) get the money, not the scalpers.

      Solving the scalping problem means making sure that fans are getting tickets at fair prices. At best, your solution merely transfers the unfair gains from scalper to production company and at worst the scalpers will sell-out the tickets at the highest price-point anyways and force the fans to pay even higher prices

  • This is a solution in search of a problem and the problem it found is not the main issue. This doesn't prevent fraud or the problems at all. A fraudster can just buy one legitimate ticket then flog it off to many people, similar to what they do already. As for tying an identity to the ticket, this is BS and useless. Event organisers and gate entry don't have the manpower to check the identity of people as they enter anyway. .
  • Thank goodness that is solved now; we wouldn't want a free market breaking out or anything!!
  • ...and the article image is Adele - perfect!

