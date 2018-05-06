Google News To Be Revamped, Incorporate YouTube Videos and Magazines (arstechnica.com) 25
Google News is reportedly being updated with a "new design" that will "incorporate elements of the [Google Play] Newsstand app and YouTube." It will be powered by Google's AMP technology and is expected to launch at Google I/O 2018. AdAge was first to report the changes. From a report: A Google News redesign is surprising considering that the current design is less than a year old. It's unclear if the current design is just being tweaked to incorporate YouTube and Play Newsstand or if the whole thing is being scrapped and rebuilt. The report also mentions that Google News will get a new app. Google Play Newsstand is currently an odd hybrid of magazine store and RSS reader. The report says that Google Play Newsstand is going to close as part of the Google News redesign. This is the second time we've heard of a "Google Play" brand getting the axe: Google Play Music is also expected to close when it merges with YouTube. We should learn more about the changes at Google I/O, which starts next week on Tuesday, May 8.
why does everything have to be video?
Can't we just read it? More efficient, more pleasant, less annoying. I guess they must get more ad revenue when they can force us to sit through video ads.
Re:why does everything have to be video? (Score:4, Informative)
Google News lets you blacklist any news source you want from the "sources" tab, so if you dislike youtube that much, you can just add it to the block list.
You have to be signed in - no anonymous news browsing
You have to be signed in - no anonymous news browsing
Re: (Score:2)
It'll still be consumer un-friendly (Score:2)
No doubt the key problems will remain: the failure to flag pay-walled content and the total inability to blacklist particular news sources.
Re: (Score:2)
Google news will not only continue to be crap, it will get a yet worse interface and Google will continue to ignore negative feedback from beta testers and users. I quit reading Google news a couple years ago and switched to bing/news. Don't miss it. Bing isn't great, but Google is terrible. At least Bing has a politics section and a less offensive user interface.
Just Let Me Search a Topic and Sort By Date
I'm not interested in videos on the news feed.
* Sometimes it appears that part of the old Google news format is present, but usually when I search it goes to mobile hell.
What I want from Google News? LESS.
How do I want thee less? Let me count the ways:
(1) Mostly stop showing news sources that I've already assessed as sources of worthless sludge and fake news.
(2) Fewer intrusions on my attention for no real reason.
(3) Fewer updates. Should be a user default, and in my case I think I'd prefer to set it for twice a day.
Several other thoughts, but the snark on Slashdot has reached such a tiresome level... I wonder if that's related to the evidently low interest in the story?
Not at all Surprising
"A Google News redesign is surprising..."
No it's not at all surprising since Google has faced harsh criticism of that redesign, which put everything into a single column. The previous version was much more useful than the current.
While you are at it
Good news for Yahoo News!
If their revamp is anything like what they did to Google Finance, then Yahoo's about to get a bunch more page impressions...
lots of lost potential
- there was no option to turn off google pre-selection, so instead of having access to the latest news I kept seeing week old (or even more) posts constantly, I asked google service for such option - no response
- I kept being forced upon with news completely out of mind, I don't even know where they find them, again, no option to select sources, or some basic