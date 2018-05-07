Decade Old Academic Paper on Global Climate Zones Named the Most Cited Source on Wikipedia (theguardian.com) 25
An academic paper on global climate zones written by three Australians more than a decade ago has been named the most cited source on Wikipedia, having being referenced more than 2.8m times. From a report: The authors of the paper, who are still good friends, had no idea about the wider impact of their work until recently. The paper, published in 2007 in the journal Hydrology and Earth System Sciences, used contemporary data to update a widely used model for classifying the world's climates. Known as the Koppen Climate Classification System, the model was first published by climatologist Wladimir Koppen in 1884, but it had not been comprehensively updated for decades.
The lead author of the paper is Dr Murray Peel, a senior lecturer in the department of infrastructure engineering at the University of Melbourne, and he co-authored the updated climate map with geography professor Brian Finlayson and engineering professor Thomas McMahon, both now retired. "We are amazed, absolutely amazed at the number of citations," Finlayson told Guardian Australia from his home in Melbourne. "We are not so much amazed at the fact it's been cited as we are about the number of people who have cited it."
Is it the same climate change article that states unless you live on top of a mountain after 2009 your house would be under water? I'm confused because if the science was even minutely accurate we'd screwed by now.
Normally in polite conversation we will talk about the weather. I would guess that many articles about towns/cities/states/countries/continent/hemisphere... would probably like to explain what climate it has. As climate affects the culture of the land.
Considering that nearly every article about a city, state, nation, geographic region, etc. talks about the Koppen climate classification of that area it's not surprising that the work would be cited so much. And for all you folks thinking this is about climate change, no it's not. It's about the existing climate as it is in those places.
The most cited paper in Mathematics is over half a century old.
http://math.harvard.edu/~ctm/h... [harvard.edu]
The most cited work in optics is several centuries old.
https://www.gutenberg.org/file... [gutenberg.org]
What I want to see, is the original study that determined CO2 emissions were a greenhouse gas.
I want all the details required to independently recreate the experiment and make my own observations.
I have looked, but so far, I haven't found the details. Does anyone here know where to go?
Svante Arrheniusâ(TM) 1896 paper on the Greenhouse Effect, entitled âoeOn the influence of carbonic acid in the air upon the temperature of the groundâ.
Others that filled in answers Arrhenius didn't have the tools to address:
https://www.carbonbrief.org/the-most-influential-climate-change-papers-of-all-time
Thanks, I will go check that out tonight.
Just to be clear,
I am looking for the original work. I will go forward from there.
John Tyndall was among the first to measure the greenhouse gas characteristics of various gases in the 1850s.
John Tyndall [nasa.gov]
In 1862 Tyndall wrote this:
As a dam built across a river causes a local deepening of the stream, so our atmosphere, thrown as a barrier across the terrestrial [infrared] rays, produces a local heightening of the temperature of the Earth's surface.